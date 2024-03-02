Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Carrollton
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Big Easy in Little Elm
Little Elm, Texas
5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon
Grand Prairie, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
5. 2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
McKinney, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
6. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
7. Paddy Dash
Allen, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
8. Irving St. Patrick's Run
Irving, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
9. SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run
McKinney, Texas
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
11. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
12. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. Resilient 5k & 15k
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
14. Pioneer Pace 5k Fun Run/Walk
Denton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
15. Old Fashion
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
16. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
17. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
18. Irving Marathon
Irving, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
19. Annual Long Run 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
20. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
21. Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors
Southlake, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
22. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
23. Caveman Triathlon
Flower Mound, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
24. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
25. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
26. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
27. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile
Frisco, Texas
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
28. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
29. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
30. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
31. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
32. Denton Dash Family 5k
Denton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
33. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
34. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
36. PBSO Annual Color Run
Denton, Texas
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
37. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
38. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
39. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
40. Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
41. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition
Flower Mound, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
42. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
43. RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K
Lucas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
44. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
45. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
46. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
47. READ TO RUN 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
48. Hope Starts Here 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k