Running Events in Dallas
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Anchor Of Hope
Midlothian, Texas
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon
Grand Prairie, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
6. Irving St. Patrick's Run
Irving, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
7. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
9. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
10. Old Fashion
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
11. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
12. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
13. Irving Marathon
Irving, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
14. Annual Long Run 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
15. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
16. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
17. Caveman Triathlon
Flower Mound, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
18. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
19. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
20. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
21. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
22. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
23. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
24. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
25. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
26. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
27. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
28. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
29. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
30. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
31. Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
32. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition
Flower Mound, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
33. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
34. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
35. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
36. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
37. READ TO RUN 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
38. Hope Starts Here 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
39. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon
Irving, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
40. Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together
Lucas, Texas
Tuesday, 28 May 2024
41. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
42. "Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
43. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
44. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
45. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
46. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk
Dallas, Texas
5k
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
47. Hot As Fire 5K Series
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
48. 5K FOR LIFE
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k