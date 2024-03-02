Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Dayton
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (3-2-2024)
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Harrigan's 5k
Kettering, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. Shamrock Shuffle 5k
Troy, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. Scout Run
Lebanon, Ohio
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
5. Middletonian 5k
Middletown, Ohio
5k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
6. April Fool's Day 5k
Miamisburg, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
7. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (4-6-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K
Xenia, Ohio
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Monday, 8 Apr 2024
9. Race the Eclipse
Tipp City, Ohio
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Middies 5k for Hope
Middletown, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. JA Financially Fit 4.01K Challenge
Middletown, Ohio
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
12. Move with PT 5k
Dayton, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
13. Camp Hook 4 Hour Trail Relay
Franklin, Ohio
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. Caesar Creek Trail Race
Waynesville, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. 6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)
Waynesville, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. Miamisburg Baseball and Softball League 5k
Miamisburg, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
17. Centerville Wellness 5k Run/Walk for Health
Dayton, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. Kara's Mutt Strutt K9 5K
Middletown, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. Apple Blossom 5K
Yellow Springs, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
20. Miles for Mark 5k GLOW RUN
Dayton, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
21. Madison Athletic Boosters Spring 5k
Middletown, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
22. Miami Valley Hospital Practitioner Wellness 5k/10k
Dayton, Ohio
5k, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
23. Free Your Sole 5k/10k Run or Walk
Dayton, Ohio
5k, 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
24. Fairborn Earth Day 5k Trail Run/Walk
Fairborn, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
25. Girls on the Run of Dayton Spring Celebratory 5k presented by Synchrony and Dayton Children's Hospital
Dayton, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
26. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (5-4-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
27. Caesar Creek Trail Race
Waynesville, Ohio
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
28. 6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)
Waynesville, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
29. USATF Masters 20,000m Race Walk Championship & Jack Mortland Open Race Walks
Xenia, Ohio
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
30. Farmersville Fire Association 5k Fun Run
Germantown, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
31. Just a Pair of Shoes Run/Walk 5K
Dayton, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
32. Running of the Bison and Family Fun Festival
Dayton, Ohio
5k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
33. 14th Annual Mother's Day 5k
Middletown, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
34. Marching Warrior 5k
Huber Heights, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
35. 49th Annual Oakwood's That Day in May Fun Run, 5k, 10k and Virtual Run
Dayton, Ohio
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
36. Furry Skurry 5K
Centerville, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
37. Hobart Urban Nature Preserve 5k (Miami County Parks Trail Run Challenge)
Troy, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
38. Rocky's Run for Freedom
Miamisburg, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
39. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (6-1-2024) RD1
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
40. Running with Pride 5k Run/Walk
Dayton, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
41. Cancer Crush 5k
Miamisburg, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
42. Museum M1LE
Dayton, Ohio
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
43. Run Through the Woods
West Milton, Ohio
5k
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
44. Run4Recovery
Beavercreek, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
45. Bark in the Burg 5k
Miamisburg, Ohio
5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
46. Adelyn's Rainbow Run 5k
Troy, Ohio
5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
47. Dawg Gone Long Run 50k/50 Miler
Waynesville, Ohio
ultramarathon
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
48. Americana Festival 5k
Centerville, Ohio
5k