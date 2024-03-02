All Events
Events in Dayton

96 events found
Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (3-2-2024)

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (3-2-2024)

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Harrigan's 5k

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

2. Harrigan's 5k

Location

Kettering, Ohio

Running

5k

Shamrock Shuffle 5k

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. Shamrock Shuffle 5k

Location

Troy, Ohio

Running

5k

Scout Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

4. Scout Run

Location

Lebanon, Ohio

Middletonian 5k

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

5. Middletonian 5k

Location

Middletown, Ohio

Running

5k

April Fool's Day 5k

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

6. April Fool's Day 5k

Location

Miamisburg, Ohio

Running

5k

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (4-6-2024) RD1

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

7. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (4-6-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. ORRRC Xenia Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K

Location

Xenia, Ohio

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Race the Eclipse

Monday, 8 Apr 2024

9. Race the Eclipse

Location

Tipp City, Ohio

Middies 5k for Hope

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

10. Middies 5k for Hope

Location

Middletown, Ohio

Running

5k

JA Financially Fit 4.01K Challenge

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. JA Financially Fit 4.01K Challenge

Location

Middletown, Ohio

Move with PT 5k

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

12. Move with PT 5k

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k

Camp Hook 4 Hour Trail Relay

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

13. Camp Hook 4 Hour Trail Relay

Location

Franklin, Ohio

Caesar Creek Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. Caesar Creek Trail Race

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

15. 6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

5k

Miamisburg Baseball and Softball League 5k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. Miamisburg Baseball and Softball League 5k

Location

Miamisburg, Ohio

Running

5k

Centerville Wellness 5k Run/Walk for Health

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

17. Centerville Wellness 5k Run/Walk for Health

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k

Kara's Mutt Strutt K9 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. Kara's Mutt Strutt K9 5K

Location

Middletown, Ohio

Running

5k

Apple Blossom 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. Apple Blossom 5K

Location

Yellow Springs, Ohio

Running

5k

Miles for Mark 5k GLOW RUN

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

20. Miles for Mark 5k GLOW RUN

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k

Madison Athletic Boosters Spring 5k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

21. Madison Athletic Boosters Spring 5k

Location

Middletown, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Miami Valley Hospital Practitioner Wellness 5k/10k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

22. Miami Valley Hospital Practitioner Wellness 5k/10k

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Free Your Sole 5k/10k Run or Walk

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

23. Free Your Sole 5k/10k Run or Walk

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k

Fairborn Earth Day 5k Trail Run/Walk

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

24. Fairborn Earth Day 5k Trail Run/Walk

Location

Fairborn, Ohio

Running

5k

Girls on the Run of Dayton Spring Celebratory 5k presented by Synchrony and Dayton Children's Hospital

Saturday, 4 May 2024

25. Girls on the Run of Dayton Spring Celebratory 5k presented by Synchrony and Dayton Children's Hospital

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (5-4-2024) RD1

Saturday, 4 May 2024

26. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (5-4-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Caesar Creek Trail Race

Saturday, 4 May 2024

27. Caesar Creek Trail Race

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)

Saturday, 4 May 2024

28. 6 Hours of Power (Caesar Creek State Park)

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

5k

USATF Masters 20,000m Race Walk Championship & Jack Mortland Open Race Walks

Sunday, 5 May 2024

29. USATF Masters 20,000m Race Walk Championship & Jack Mortland Open Race Walks

Location

Xenia, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Farmersville Fire Association 5k Fun Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

30. Farmersville Fire Association 5k Fun Run

Location

Germantown, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Just a Pair of Shoes Run/Walk 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

31. Just a Pair of Shoes Run/Walk 5K

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k

Running of the Bison and Family Fun Festival

Saturday, 11 May 2024

32. Running of the Bison and Family Fun Festival

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k and more

14th Annual Mother's Day 5k

Sunday, 12 May 2024

33. 14th Annual Mother's Day 5k

Location

Middletown, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Marching Warrior 5k

Saturday, 18 May 2024

34. Marching Warrior 5k

Location

Huber Heights, Ohio

Running

5k

49th Annual Oakwood's That Day in May Fun Run, 5k, 10k and Virtual Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

35. 49th Annual Oakwood's That Day in May Fun Run, 5k, 10k and Virtual Run

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k and more

Furry Skurry 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

36. Furry Skurry 5K

Location

Centerville, Ohio

Running

5k

Hobart Urban Nature Preserve 5k (Miami County Parks Trail Run Challenge)

Sunday, 19 May 2024

37. Hobart Urban Nature Preserve 5k (Miami County Parks Trail Run Challenge)

Location

Troy, Ohio

Running

5k

Rocky's Run for Freedom

Saturday, 25 May 2024

38. Rocky's Run for Freedom

Location

Miamisburg, Ohio

Running

5k

Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (6-1-2024) RD1

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

39. Pirate 1M, 5K, 10K, 15K, & Half Marathon at E J Nutter Park, Beavercreek, OH (6-1-2024) RD1

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Running with Pride 5k Run/Walk

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

40. Running with Pride 5k Run/Walk

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Running

5k

Cancer Crush 5k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

41. Cancer Crush 5k

Location

Miamisburg, Ohio

Running

5k

Museum M1LE

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

42. Museum M1LE

Location

Dayton, Ohio

Run Through the Woods

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

43. Run Through the Woods

Location

West Milton, Ohio

Running

5k

Run4Recovery

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

44. Run4Recovery

Location

Beavercreek, Ohio

Running

5k

Bark in the Burg 5k

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

45. Bark in the Burg 5k

Location

Miamisburg, Ohio

Running

5k and more

Adelyn's Rainbow Run 5k

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

46. Adelyn's Rainbow Run 5k

Location

Troy, Ohio

Running

5k

Dawg Gone Long Run 50k/50 Miler

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

47. Dawg Gone Long Run 50k/50 Miler

Location

Waynesville, Ohio

Running

ultramarathon

Americana Festival 5k

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

48. Americana Festival 5k

Location

Centerville, Ohio

Running

5k

