Events in Denton
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. 27th Annual Casey's 5K and Fun Run & KISD Family Health Expo
Keller, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Big Easy in Little Elm
Little Elm, Texas
5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
5. Keller Relays
Keller, Texas
10 miles
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
6. Resilient 5k & 15k
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Pioneer Pace 5k Fun Run/Walk
Denton, Texas
5k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
8. Annual 2.62 April Fools Marathon
Keller, Texas
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
9. Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors
Southlake, Texas
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
10. Caveman Triathlon
Flower Mound, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
12. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
13. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile
Frisco, Texas
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
15. Denton Dash Family 5k
Denton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
17. GreenFest on the Greenbelt
Aubrey, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
18. On Point
Keller, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
19. PBSO Annual Color Run
Denton, Texas
Saturday, 4 May 2024
20. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
21. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition
Flower Mound, Texas
5k and more
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
22. Hot As Fire 5K Series
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
23. Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park
Highland Village, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
24. CORINTH PD FOOT PURSUIT 5K & FUN RUN
Corinth, Texas
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
25. KELLER FIRECRACKER 5K & 10K
Keller, Texas
5k
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
26. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas
Irving, Texas
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
27. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas
Farmers Branch, Texas
half marathon and more
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
28. Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon & 5k
Denton, Texas
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
29. Old College Tri & 5K
Denton, Texas
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
30. Run Lantana 5K & 10K
Argyle, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
31. CCA Hopeful Hearts 5K|1M Stampede
Lewisville, Texas
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
32. RUN IN THE DARK - Boo Run
Keller, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
33. Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K/1 Mile Run/Walk Event
Northlake, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
34. Pink October
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
35. 633 Run
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
36. No-Nev Run
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 9 Nov 2024
37. #RUNFORDYLAN 5K, 1M & VIRTUAL RUN
Argyle, Texas
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
38. Downtown Denton Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Gobble Wobble 1K
Denton, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
39. Run With The Turkeys Trot
Keller, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
40. Reindeer Run and Grinch Sprint
Flower Mound, Texas
5k
Saturday, 21 Dec 2024
41. Chasin' Christmas
Denton, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
42. St Pat's 5K
Keller, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
43. THE MERCY RUN 5K, 10K & 1M FUN RUN
Carrollton, Texas
10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
44. LLELA Woods and Wetlands Trail Run
Lewisville, Texas
10k and more
Wednesday, 1 May 2024
45. Argyle 'Band on the Run' 5K Race & 1K Fun Run
Argyle, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
46. WW Military Miles 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Keller, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
47. The Games
Denton, Texas
10k, 5k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
48. Spooky Sprint- Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more