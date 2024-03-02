All Events
Events in Denton

48 events found
27th Annual Casey's 5K and Fun Run & KISD Family Health Expo

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. 27th Annual Casey's 5K and Fun Run & KISD Family Health Expo

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k and more

Big Easy in Little Elm

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. Big Easy in Little Elm

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k

Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

4. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Location

The Colony, Texas

Running

5k

Keller Relays

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

5. Keller Relays

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

10 miles

Resilient 5k & 15k

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

6. Resilient 5k & 15k

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k and more

Pioneer Pace 5k Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Pioneer Pace 5k Fun Run/Walk

Location

Denton, Texas

Running

5k

Annual 2.62 April Fools Marathon

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

8. Annual 2.62 April Fools Marathon

Location

Keller, Texas

Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

9. Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors

Location

Southlake, Texas

Running

5k

Caveman Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

10. Caveman Triathlon

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Kacie Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. Kacie Run

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k and more

Full Circle Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

12. Full Circle Trail Race

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

13. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Location

Frisco, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

The Mercy Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. The Mercy Run 2024

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Denton Dash Family 5k

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

15. Denton Dash Family 5k

Location

Denton, Texas

Running

5k

Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Location

The Colony, Texas

GreenFest on the Greenbelt

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

17. GreenFest on the Greenbelt

Location

Aubrey, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

On Point

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

18. On Point

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k

PBSO Annual Color Run

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

19. PBSO Annual Color Run

Location

Denton, Texas

Run to Fund

Saturday, 4 May 2024

20. Run to Fund

Location

Coppell, Texas

Running

5k and more

Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Saturday, 4 May 2024

21. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Running

5k and more

Hot As Fire 5K Series

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

22. Hot As Fire 5K Series

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

23. Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park

Location

Highland Village, Texas

Running

5k and more

CORINTH PD FOOT PURSUIT 5K & FUN RUN

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

24. CORINTH PD FOOT PURSUIT 5K & FUN RUN

Location

Corinth, Texas

KELLER FIRECRACKER 5K & 10K

Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024

25. KELLER FIRECRACKER 5K & 10K

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k

Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

26. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

27. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas

Location

Farmers Branch, Texas

Running

half marathon and more

Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon & 5k

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

28. Pioneer Power Sprint Triathlon & 5k

Location

Denton, Texas

Old College Tri & 5K

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

29. Old College Tri & 5K

Location

Denton, Texas

Run Lantana 5K & 10K

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

30. Run Lantana 5K & 10K

Location

Argyle, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

CCA Hopeful Hearts 5K|1M Stampede

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

31. CCA Hopeful Hearts 5K|1M Stampede

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

5k

RUN IN THE DARK - Boo Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

32. RUN IN THE DARK - Boo Run

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K/1 Mile Run/Walk Event

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

33. Northlake Neighbors 10K/5K/1 Mile Run/Walk Event

Location

Northlake, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Pink October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

34. Pink October

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

633 Run

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

35. 633 Run

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k and more

No-Nev Run

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

36. No-Nev Run

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

#RUNFORDYLAN 5K, 1M & VIRTUAL RUN

Saturday, 9 Nov 2024

37. #RUNFORDYLAN 5K, 1M & VIRTUAL RUN

Location

Argyle, Texas

Downtown Denton Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Gobble Wobble 1K

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

38. Downtown Denton Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Gobble Wobble 1K

Location

Denton, Texas

Running

5k and more

Run With The Turkeys Trot

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

39. Run With The Turkeys Trot

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Reindeer Run and Grinch Sprint

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

40. Reindeer Run and Grinch Sprint

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Running

5k

Chasin' Christmas

Saturday, 21 Dec 2024

41. Chasin' Christmas

Location

Denton, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

St Pat's 5K

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

42. St Pat's 5K

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

THE MERCY RUN 5K, 10K & 1M FUN RUN

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

43. THE MERCY RUN 5K, 10K & 1M FUN RUN

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

10k and more

LLELA Woods and Wetlands Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

44. LLELA Woods and Wetlands Trail Run

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

10k and more

Argyle 'Band on the Run' 5K Race & 1K Fun Run

Wednesday, 1 May 2024

45. Argyle 'Band on the Run' 5K Race & 1K Fun Run

Location

Argyle, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

WW Military Miles 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

46. WW Military Miles 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

The Games

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

47. The Games

Location

Denton, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Spooky Sprint- Dallas

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

48. Spooky Sprint- Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

