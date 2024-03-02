Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in Detroit
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. HOOTIE HOO 8K & 2 Mile
Harrison Township, Michigan
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. Lucky Leprechaun Race, Utica MI
Utica, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. PH1LL Foundation 5K
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. Spring Thaw 2024
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. Martian Invasion of Races
Dearborn, Michigan
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Start Here Go Anywhere 4K Run/Walk
Essex County, Essex County
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
7. Big Red Shoe Run 2024
Belle River, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
8. I Ran the D
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
9. Cardiac Crews: Hero Run - May 2024
Utica, Michigan
Sunday, 5 May 2024
10. Cinco de Mile 5K Fun Run for Mental Health Awareness
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
11. Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
12. 5K For Foster Kids Run/Walk
Sterling Heights, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
13. Joe Sazyc Memorial 5k
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
14. UHSA 5K
Lathrup Village, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
15. Serenity Squad Run
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Monday, 3 Jun 2024
16. W.E.Hike 2024
Essex, Essex County
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
17. Metro Detroit Heart & Stroke 5k Run
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
18. Cabrini Monarch 5K
Allen Park, Michigan
5k and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
19. RUN FOR NATURE
Troy, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
20. NIGHT NATION RUN - DETROIT
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
21. Moon in June 2024
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
22. Highland Games 5K run/walk
Kingsville, Essex County
5k
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
23. Canada Day Run/Walk/Wheel 2024
Essex, Essex County
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
24. Escape to Belle Isle
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
25. Rhonda Walker Foundation | 14th Annual Give and Get Fit Movement
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
26. Dearborn Decades 5k
Dearborn, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
27. CHASS Mexicantown Run/Walk & Kids Race
Detroit, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
28. Run the 313
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
29. Tim Horton's Night Run 2024
Windsor, Essex County
5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
30. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
31. Growler Gallop Atwater
Detroit, Michigan
10 miles, 5k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
32. Save the Manatee
Harrison Township, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
33. HALLOWEEN HUSTLE 5K | 8K | FUN RUN
Harrison Township, Michigan
5k and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
34. Sgt Chris Hampton Memorial 5k
Dearborn, Michigan
5k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
35. Run of the Dead 2024
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
36. Accent Pontiac Green Bucket Run 5k Run/Walk
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
5k and more
Saturday, 11 Jan 2025
37. North American International Auto Show 5K
Detroit, Michigan
5k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
38. Strides for Adam 5K
Riverview, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
39. Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon
Detroit, Michigan
half marathon, marathon, 10k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
40. Trivium Michigan Mega Medal Series Pass
Detroit, Michigan
10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
41. Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk
Detroit, Michigan
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
42. Wiwat
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan
10k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
43. Santos El Barrio 5k
Detroit, Michigan
10k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
44. Trenton Summerfest Race
Trenton, Michigan
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
45. Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk
Sterling Heights, Michigan
5k, 10k