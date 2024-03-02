All Events
Running Events
Michigan
Detroit
Running Events in Detroit

45 events found
HOOTIE HOO 8K & 2 Mile

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. HOOTIE HOO 8K & 2 Mile

Harrison Township, Michigan

Lucky Leprechaun Race, Utica MI

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

2. Lucky Leprechaun Race, Utica MI

Utica, Michigan

5k and more

PH1LL Foundation 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. PH1LL Foundation 5K

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Spring Thaw 2024

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

4. Spring Thaw 2024

Windsor, Essex County

5k and more

Martian Invasion of Races

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. Martian Invasion of Races

Dearborn, Michigan

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Start Here Go Anywhere 4K Run/Walk

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. Start Here Go Anywhere 4K Run/Walk

Essex County, Essex County

Big Red Shoe Run 2024

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

7. Big Red Shoe Run 2024

Belle River, Essex County

5k and more

I Ran the D

Saturday, 4 May 2024

8. I Ran the D

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Cardiac Crews: Hero Run - May 2024

Sunday, 5 May 2024

9. Cardiac Crews: Hero Run - May 2024

Utica, Michigan

Cinco de Mile 5K Fun Run for Mental Health Awareness

Sunday, 5 May 2024

10. Cinco de Mile 5K Fun Run for Mental Health Awareness

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk

Sunday, 12 May 2024

11. Detroit Mother's Day Run/Walk

Detroit, Michigan

10k, 5k and more

5K For Foster Kids Run/Walk

Saturday, 18 May 2024

12. 5K For Foster Kids Run/Walk

Sterling Heights, Michigan

5k

Joe Sazyc Memorial 5k

Saturday, 18 May 2024

13. Joe Sazyc Memorial 5k

Detroit, Michigan

5k

UHSA 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

14. UHSA 5K

Lathrup Village, Michigan

5k

Serenity Squad Run

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

15. Serenity Squad Run

Windsor, Essex County

5k and more

W.E.Hike 2024

Monday, 3 Jun 2024

16. W.E.Hike 2024

Essex, Essex County

Metro Detroit Heart & Stroke 5k Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

17. Metro Detroit Heart & Stroke 5k Run

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Cabrini Monarch 5K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

18. Cabrini Monarch 5K

Allen Park, Michigan

5k and more

RUN FOR NATURE

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

19. RUN FOR NATURE

Troy, Michigan

5k and more

NIGHT NATION RUN - DETROIT

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

20. NIGHT NATION RUN - DETROIT

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Moon in June 2024

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

21. Moon in June 2024

Windsor, Essex County

5k and more

Highland Games 5K run/walk

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

22. Highland Games 5K run/walk

Kingsville, Essex County

5k

Canada Day Run/Walk/Wheel 2024

Monday, 1 Jul 2024

23. Canada Day Run/Walk/Wheel 2024

Essex, Essex County

5k and more

Escape to Belle Isle

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

24. Escape to Belle Isle

Detroit, Michigan

5k, 10k and more

Rhonda Walker Foundation | 14th Annual Give and Get Fit Movement

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

25. Rhonda Walker Foundation | 14th Annual Give and Get Fit Movement

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Dearborn Decades 5k

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

26. Dearborn Decades 5k

Dearborn, Michigan

5k

CHASS Mexicantown Run/Walk & Kids Race

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

27. CHASS Mexicantown Run/Walk & Kids Race

Detroit, Michigan

5k and more

Run the 313

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

28. Run the 313

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Tim Horton's Night Run 2024

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

29. Tim Horton's Night Run 2024

Windsor, Essex County

5k and more

Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

30. Detroit Women's Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K: Women Run the D Run/Walk

Detroit, Michigan

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Growler Gallop Atwater

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

31. Growler Gallop Atwater

Detroit, Michigan

10 miles, 5k

Save the Manatee

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

32. Save the Manatee

Harrison Township, Michigan

5k and more

HALLOWEEN HUSTLE 5K | 8K | FUN RUN

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

33. HALLOWEEN HUSTLE 5K | 8K | FUN RUN

Harrison Township, Michigan

5k and more

Sgt Chris Hampton Memorial 5k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

34. Sgt Chris Hampton Memorial 5k

Dearborn, Michigan

5k

Run of the Dead 2024

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

35. Run of the Dead 2024

Detroit, Michigan

5k, 10k

Accent Pontiac Green Bucket Run 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

36. Accent Pontiac Green Bucket Run 5k Run/Walk

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

5k and more

North American International Auto Show 5K

Saturday, 11 Jan 2025

37. North American International Auto Show 5K

Detroit, Michigan

5k

Strides for Adam 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

38. Strides for Adam 5K

Riverview, Michigan

5k, 10k and more

Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

39. Yakima River Canyon Marathon and Half-Marathon

Detroit, Michigan

half marathon, marathon, 10k

Trivium Michigan Mega Medal Series Pass

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

40. Trivium Michigan Mega Medal Series Pass

Detroit, Michigan

10k

Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

41. Trauma Survivors Celebration 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Detroit, Michigan

5k, 10k and more

Wiwat

Saturday, 4 May 2024

42. Wiwat

West Bloomfield Township, Michigan

10k and more

Santos El Barrio 5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

43. Santos El Barrio 5k

Detroit, Michigan

10k and more

Trenton Summerfest Race

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

44. Trenton Summerfest Race

Trenton, Michigan

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

45. Turning Point's Tara's 5K Run & Walk

Sterling Heights, Michigan

5k, 10k

