Events in El Paso

27 events found
Run Internacional - The U.S. - México 10K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Run Internacional - The U.S. - México 10K

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

10k

NUN RUN for the Sisters of Loretto in Pakistan

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. NUN RUN for the Sisters of Loretto in Pakistan

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

CATHEDRAL IRISH RUN

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. CATHEDRAL IRISH RUN

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

NAWIC PAVING THE WAY 5K Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

4. NAWIC PAVING THE WAY 5K Run

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

6th Annual Corazon De Nino Run

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

5. 6th Annual Corazon De Nino Run

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

Fort Bliss Saint Paddy's 0.5K Fun Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

6. Fort Bliss Saint Paddy's 0.5K Fun Run

Location

Fort Bliss, Texas

Kickin' Asphalt 5K and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Kickin' Asphalt 5K and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

Deputy Peter John Herrera #4928 Memorial 5K Run / Walk

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

8. Deputy Peter John Herrera #4928 Memorial 5K Run / Walk

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

RedHawks Fun Run 2024

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

9. RedHawks Fun Run 2024

Location

El Paso, Texas

For El Paso 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

10. For El Paso 5K

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

COACH ARCHIE DURAN MEMORIAL 5K RUN & 1 MILE FUN WALK

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

11. COACH ARCHIE DURAN MEMORIAL 5K RUN & 1 MILE FUN WALK

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

Jackrabbit Classic

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. Jackrabbit Classic

Location

El Paso, Texas

EPWater Warriors 5K (Charity of Choice)

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

13. EPWater Warriors 5K (Charity of Choice)

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

16th Annual Run/Walk for Autism

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

14. 16th Annual Run/Walk for Autism

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 Walk For Wishes

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

15. 2024 Walk For Wishes

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge

Saturday, 4 May 2024

16. GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

Mighty Mujer Triathlon El Paso

Saturday, 4 May 2024

17. Mighty Mujer Triathlon El Paso

Location

El Paso, Texas

Band on the Run Mini - K Fun Run & 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

18. Band on the Run Mini - K Fun Run & 5K

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

Race Against Human Trafficking

Saturday, 11 May 2024

19. Race Against Human Trafficking

Location

Sunland Park, New Mexico

Running

5k and more

22nd Lee Moor Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis

Saturday, 18 May 2024

20. 22nd Lee Moor Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

CHILDREN’S GRIEF CENTER MEMORY 5K RUN/ 1Mile WALK

Sunday, 19 May 2024

21. CHILDREN’S GRIEF CENTER MEMORY 5K RUN/ 1Mile WALK

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 Take a Walk in Her Boots

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

22. 2024 Take a Walk in Her Boots

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k and more

9th Annual Walk|Run for Kids 2024 Presented by the City of Sunland Park

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

23. 9th Annual Walk|Run for Kids 2024 Presented by the City of Sunland Park

Location

Sunland Park, New Mexico

Running

5k and more

Eagle in the Sun Triathlon

Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

24. Eagle in the Sun Triathlon

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k

Franklin Mountains Trail Runs

Friday, 24 Jan 2025

25. Franklin Mountains Trail Runs

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

ST. PATRICK MEMORIAL RUN

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

26. ST. PATRICK MEMORIAL RUN

Location

El Paso, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Fort Bliss Saint Paddy's 8K

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

27. Fort Bliss Saint Paddy's 8K

Location

Fort Bliss, Texas

Running

10k and more

