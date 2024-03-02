Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in El Paso
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Run Internacional - The U.S. - México 10K
El Paso, Texas
10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. NUN RUN for the Sisters of Loretto in Pakistan
El Paso, Texas
5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. CATHEDRAL IRISH RUN
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. NAWIC PAVING THE WAY 5K Run
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
5. 6th Annual Corazon De Nino Run
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
6. Fort Bliss Saint Paddy's 0.5K Fun Run
Fort Bliss, Texas
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Kickin' Asphalt 5K and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
8. Deputy Peter John Herrera #4928 Memorial 5K Run / Walk
El Paso, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
9. RedHawks Fun Run 2024
El Paso, Texas
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
10. For El Paso 5K
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
11. COACH ARCHIE DURAN MEMORIAL 5K RUN & 1 MILE FUN WALK
El Paso, Texas
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. Jackrabbit Classic
El Paso, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
13. EPWater Warriors 5K (Charity of Choice)
El Paso, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
14. 16th Annual Run/Walk for Autism
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
15. 2024 Walk For Wishes
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
16. GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge
El Paso, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. Mighty Mujer Triathlon El Paso
El Paso, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
18. Band on the Run Mini - K Fun Run & 5K
El Paso, Texas
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
19. Race Against Human Trafficking
Sunland Park, New Mexico
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
20. 22nd Lee Moor Annual Walk/Run for Families in Crisis
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
21. CHILDREN’S GRIEF CENTER MEMORY 5K RUN/ 1Mile WALK
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
22. 2024 Take a Walk in Her Boots
El Paso, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
23. 9th Annual Walk|Run for Kids 2024 Presented by the City of Sunland Park
Sunland Park, New Mexico
5k and more
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
24. Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
El Paso, Texas
5k
Friday, 24 Jan 2025
25. Franklin Mountains Trail Runs
El Paso, Texas
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
26. ST. PATRICK MEMORIAL RUN
El Paso, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
27. Fort Bliss Saint Paddy's 8K
Fort Bliss, Texas
10k and more