Events in Frisco
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles
Dallas, Texas
2. Big Easy in Little Elm
Little Elm, Texas
5k
3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
4. 2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
McKinney, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
5. Paddy Dash
Allen, Texas
5k and more
6. Irving St. Patrick's Run
Irving, Texas
5k and more
7. SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run
McKinney, Texas
5k
8. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
9. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
10. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
11. Resilient 5k & 15k
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
12. Pioneer Pace 5k Fun Run/Walk
Denton, Texas
5k
13. Old Fashion
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
14. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
15. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
16. Irving Marathon
Irving, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
17. Caveman Triathlon
Flower Mound, Texas
18. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
19. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
20. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile
Frisco, Texas
half marathon, 5k and more
21. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
22. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
23. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association
Irving, Texas
5k
24. GreenFest on the Greenbelt
Aubrey, Texas
5k, 10k
25. Little Big Town 5K and Family Fun Run
Van Alstyne, Texas
5k and more
26. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
27. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
28. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition
Flower Mound, Texas
5k and more
29. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
30. RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K
Lucas, Texas
31. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
32. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
33. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon
Irving, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
34. Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together
Lucas, Texas
35. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program
Dallas, Texas
36. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program
Dallas, Texas
37. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles
Dallas, Texas
38. Hot As Fire 5K Series
Carrollton, Texas
5k
39. Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park
Highland Village, Texas
5k and more
40. Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
10k, 5k and more
41. Donot Stop - Dallas
Garland, Texas
5k, 10k and more
42. 2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k and more
43. CORINTH PD FOOT PURSUIT 5K & FUN RUN
Corinth, Texas
44. 2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Murphy, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k
45. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas
Irving, Texas
46. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas
Farmers Branch, Texas
half marathon and more
47. VOLUNTEER Registration - 2024 Too Hot To Handle
Dallas, Texas
48. 2024 Too Hot To Handle 5K, 10K & Half
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k