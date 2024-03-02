All Events
Events in Frisco

92 events found
DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

Dallas, Texas

Big Easy in Little Elm

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

Little Elm, Texas

5k

Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

Irving, Texas

5k, 10k and more

2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

McKinney, Texas

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Paddy Dash

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Allen, Texas

5k and more

Irving St. Patrick's Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

Irving, Texas

5k and more

SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

McKinney, Texas

5k

Miles for Migraine Dallas

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Dallas, Texas

5k and more

2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Dallas, Texas

5k

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

The Colony, Texas

5k

Resilient 5k & 15k

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Little Elm, Texas

5k and more

Pioneer Pace 5k Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Denton, Texas

5k

Old Fashion

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Garland, Texas

10k, 5k

Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Plano, Texas

5k and more

5K Hope Run For Hunger

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Plano, Texas

5k

Irving Marathon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

Irving, Texas

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Caveman Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Flower Mound, Texas

Kacie Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Carrollton, Texas

5k and more

Full Circle Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Lewisville, Texas

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Frisco, Texas

half marathon, 5k and more

The Mercy Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Carrollton, Texas

5k

Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

The Colony, Texas

Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Irving, Texas

5k

GreenFest on the Greenbelt

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Aubrey, Texas

5k, 10k

Little Big Town 5K and Family Fun Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Van Alstyne, Texas

5k and more

North Texas - HFTC 5k

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Plano, Texas

5k

Run to Fund

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Coppell, Texas

5k and more

Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Saturday, 4 May 2024

Flower Mound, Texas

5k and more

Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Dallas, Texas

5k, marathon

RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Lucas, Texas

2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Plano, Texas

5k, 10k

Bagel Run 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

Dallas, Texas

10k, 5k and more

Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Irving, Texas

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Lucas, Texas

Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program

Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Dallas, Texas

DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Dallas, Texas

Hot As Fire 5K Series

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

Carrollton, Texas

5k

Celebrate Highland Village Run at Doubletree Ranch Park

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Highland Village, Texas

5k and more

Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Plano, Texas

10k, 5k and more

Donot Stop - Dallas

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Garland, Texas

5k, 10k and more

2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Plano, Texas

5k, 10k and more

CORINTH PD FOOT PURSUIT 5K & FUN RUN

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Corinth, Texas

2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Murphy, Texas

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

Irving, Texas

Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Farmers Branch, Texas

half marathon and more

VOLUNTEER Registration - 2024 Too Hot To Handle

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Dallas, Texas

2024 Too Hot To Handle 5K, 10K & Half

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

Dallas, Texas

half marathon, 10k, 5k

