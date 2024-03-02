All Events
Running Events
Texas
Grand Prairie
Events in Grand Prairie

101 events found
27th Annual Casey's 5K and Fun Run & KISD Family Health Expo

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. 27th Annual Casey's 5K and Fun Run & KISD Family Health Expo

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k and more

DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles

Location

Dallas, Texas

Anchor Of Hope

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

3. Anchor Of Hope

Location

Midlothian, Texas

Running

10k

Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

5. IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

6. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March

Location

Dallas, Texas

Irving St. Patrick's Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

7. Irving St. Patrick's Run

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k and more

Pickle Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. Pickle Run

Location

Mansfield, Texas

Running

5k and more

Miles for Migraine Dallas

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

9. Miles for Migraine Dallas

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

10. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Keller Relays

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

11. Keller Relays

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

10 miles

Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

12. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k and more

5K Hope Run For Hunger

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

13. 5K Hope Run For Hunger

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Irving Marathon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

14. Irving Marathon

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Annual 2.62 April Fools Marathon

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

15. Annual 2.62 April Fools Marathon

Location

Keller, Texas

Annual Long Run 5K

Thursday, 4 Apr 2024

16. Annual Long Run 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run

Thursday, 4 Apr 2024

17. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

18. Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors

Location

Southlake, Texas

Running

5k

Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

19. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

Caveman Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

20. Caveman Triathlon

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Kacie Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

21. Kacie Run

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k and more

Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

22. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April

Location

Dallas, Texas

Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

23. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024

Location

Dallas, Texas

The Mercy Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

24. The Mercy Run 2024

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

25. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

26. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

27. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

28. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

On Point

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

29. On Point

Location

Keller, Texas

Running

5k

DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

30. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Run to Fund

Saturday, 4 May 2024

31. Run to Fund

Location

Coppell, Texas

Running

5k and more

Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K

Saturday, 4 May 2024

32. Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Saturday, 4 May 2024

33. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Running

5k and more

Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

34. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, marathon

Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May

Saturday, 11 May 2024

35. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May

Location

Dallas, Texas

Bagel Run 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

36. Bagel Run 2024

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

READ TO RUN 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

37. READ TO RUN 5K

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Hope Starts Here 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

38. Hope Starts Here 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Saturday, 18 May 2024

39. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program

Tuesday, 28 May 2024

40. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program

Location

Dallas, Texas

"Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

41. "Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Miles and Margaritas Trail Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

42. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

43. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program

Location

Dallas, Texas

DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

44. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles

Location

Dallas, Texas

Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

45. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Hot As Fire 5K Series

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

46. Hot As Fire 5K Series

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

5K FOR LIFE

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

47. 5K FOR LIFE

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

2024 Run Project Series

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

48. 2024 Run Project Series

Location

Dallas, Texas

