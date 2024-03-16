All Events
Running Events
Texas
Houston
Running Events in Houston

121 events found
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Run HOUSTON "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. Run HOUSTON "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Location

Houston, Texas

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

8. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

9. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star3.3

(4 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

10. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Booking perks
Heart
9th Annual "Break of Day" Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Walk

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

11. 9th Annual "Break of Day" Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Walk

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

12. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Cypress, TX

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

13. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Cypress, TX

Location

Houston, Texas

Heart
Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Flying Saucer - March PLUS Super Early Packet Pick Up

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

14. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Flying Saucer - March PLUS Super Early Packet Pick Up

Location

Houston, Texas

Heart
Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Houston

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

15. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Houston

Location

Sugar Land, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Pasadena Rodeo 5K Color Run Presented By Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

16. Pasadena Rodeo 5K Color Run Presented By Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Location

Pasadena, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
KOLACHE FACTORY 5K/10K/KIDS DASH

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

17. KOLACHE FACTORY 5K/10K/KIDS DASH

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Women's Quarter Marathon, 5K and mini-quarter

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

18. Women's Quarter Marathon, 5K and mini-quarter

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
Poppy's Run For Life 5K/1K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

19. Poppy's Run For Life 5K/1K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
Houston Airports Aviator Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

20. Houston Airports Aviator Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

21. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, half marathon

Heart
Miles for Migraine Houston

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

22. Miles for Migraine Houston

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

23. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Saint Arnold & Early PPU - March

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

24. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Saint Arnold & Early PPU - March

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Yuri's Run Houston 2024

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

25. Yuri's Run Houston 2024

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
green6.2 and 5K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

26. green6.2 and 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Heart
Trot for Trans Visibility

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

27. Trot for Trans Visibility

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Harris County Employee 5K

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

28. Harris County Employee 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Race Judicata

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

29. Race Judicata

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Pearland Holi Color Run 2024 - Fun Run 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

30. Pearland Holi Color Run 2024 - Fun Run 5K

Location

Pearland, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Bellaire Trolley Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

31. Bellaire Trolley Run

Location

Bellaire, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
Race for the Dome

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

32. Race for the Dome

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
BAPS Charities 5K

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

33. BAPS Charities 5K

Location

Sugar Land, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

34. Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
5K for Kelsey

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

35. 5K for Kelsey

Location

League City, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Project Joy and Hope Fun Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

36. Project Joy and Hope Fun Run

Location

La Porte, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Run for the Rose 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

37. Run for the Rose 2024

Location

Houston, Texas

Running



Heart
Sisters Network® Inc. 14th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

38. Sisters Network® Inc. 14th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
Run For Life 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

39. Run For Life 5K

Location

Sugar Land, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Raven Runners Fun Run

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

40. Raven Runners Fun Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
KLEIN ISD Education Foundation 5K & Fun Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

41. KLEIN ISD Education Foundation 5K & Fun Run

Location

Klein, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
27th ANNUAL SPRINT FOR LIFE 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

42. 27th ANNUAL SPRINT FOR LIFE 5K Run/Walk

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
El Cinco Cinco

Sunday, 5 May 2024

43. El Cinco Cinco

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Donut Run 5k and Kids 1k Run

Saturday, 11 May 2024

44. Donut Run 5k and Kids 1k Run

Location

League City, Texas

Running

5k and more

Heart
5K Mamas Fun Run

Sunday, 12 May 2024

45. 5K Mamas Fun Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
Houston Humane Society 42nd Annual K-9 Fun Run + Walk

Saturday, 18 May 2024

46. Houston Humane Society 42nd Annual K-9 Fun Run + Walk

Location

Houston, Texas

Heart
Run Houston! Clear Lake 5K & 10K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

47. Run Houston! Clear Lake 5K & 10K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 25 May 2024

48. Keep Going 5K/10K/13.1 Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
