Events in Irving
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. 27th Annual Casey's 5K and Fun Run & KISD Family Health Expo
Keller, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. IT'S A MARDI 10K, 5K & Virtual Half Marathon
Grand Prairie, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
6. Irving St. Patrick's Run
Irving, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
7. Pickle Run
Mansfield, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
9. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
10. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
11. Keller Relays
Keller, Texas
10 miles
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
12. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
13. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
14. Irving Marathon
Irving, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
15. Annual 2.62 April Fools Marathon
Keller, Texas
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
16. Annual Long Run 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
17. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
18. Southlake - United We Run 5k with Colors
Southlake, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
19. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
20. Caveman Triathlon
Flower Mound, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
21. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
22. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
23. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
24. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
25. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
26. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
27. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
28. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
29. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
30. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
31. On Point
Keller, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
32. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
33. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
34. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
35. Grand Prairie Cinco De Mayo 10K & 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
36. Bike with the Blue - May the 4th Edition
Flower Mound, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
37. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
38. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
39. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
40. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
41. READ TO RUN 5K
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
42. Hope Starts Here 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
43. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon
Irving, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Tuesday, 28 May 2024
44. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
45. "Take a Walk with HUHH" 5K Walk/Run-a-thon
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
46. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
48. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles
Dallas, Texas