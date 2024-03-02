Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Lexington
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Running Down A Dream 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
2. Paris-Bourbon County YMCA Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk
Paris, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. Lexington Habitat’s Shamrock Shuffle 3K
Lexington, Kentucky
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
4. Kappa Delta Shamrock Shuffle 5K
Versailles, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
5. Reforest 5K Presented by John’s Bluegrass Racing Company, ASICS & Lexington’s Division Of Environmental Services
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
6. Madison Central Marching Band Band On The Run 5k
Richmond, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Bluegrass Bourbon 5K
Midway, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
8. Quarter Horse Marathon Relay
Richmond, Kentucky
marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
9. Lions Run for Sight 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
10. Fight The Flames 5K
Georgetown, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. Horse Capital Marathon & Half Marathon
Lexington, Kentucky
marathon, half marathon
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. UK Horsey Hustle 5K Run/Walk
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
13. Brandon True Memorial Heroes For The Homeless 5K Presented by Anderson Communities
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
14. Earth Day Dash 3K
Nicholasville, Kentucky
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
15. School House Champions 5K
Georgetown, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
16. Run/Walk for Hope 5K
Richmond, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. Derby Day Dash For Dolls 5K & 10K
Midway, Kentucky
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
18. Run Through The Vineyard Bourbon & Wine 5K
Nicholasville, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
19. Lunch Lady Hustle 5K Run/Walk
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
20. Rainbow Run 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
21. Kentucky Hands & Voices SuperHEARo 5K
Richmond, Kentucky
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
22. Run For Hope 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
23. BIG LEX 4 Miler
Lexington, Kentucky
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
24. Run for the Nun 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
25. Alexis Thompson Memorial 5k/10K
Winchester, Kentucky
5k, 10k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
26. Pisgah Farms & Furlongs Half Mare-athon and 10K
Versailles, Kentucky
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
27. No Greater Honor 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
28. Juneteenth Freedom 5K
Richmond, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
29. Eddie Benton Legacy 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
30. Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run
Lexington, Kentucky
10k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
31. Independence Day 5K
Richmond, Kentucky
5k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
32. BreyerFest Never Say NEIGH-ver 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
33. Shepherd's House Run For Recovery
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
34. Blazing Blue Devil 5K
Richmond, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
35. A Midsummer Night's Run 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
36. DV8K Life Changing Run
Lexington, Kentucky
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
37. A Mile in Someone Else’s Shoes 4K
Richmond, Kentucky
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
38. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lexington
Lexington, Kentucky
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
39. Pride Run Lexington
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
40. Finley 5K for SIDS
Georgetown, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
41. Run Baby Run 5K Benefiting NICU Babies
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Friday, 11 Oct 2024
42. Monster Mash & Dash 5K Glow Run
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
43. Flower Power 5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k and more
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
44. 2024 Veterans VA5K
Lexington, Kentucky
5k
Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025
45. Frozen Rails 5K & 10K
Midway, Kentucky
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
46. The Burke 5.74K
Nicholasville, Kentucky
10k and more
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
47. Will Run For Chocolate 3K
Nicholasville, Kentucky
10k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
48. The Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 Miler, & 5K
Versailles, Kentucky
half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k