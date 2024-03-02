All Events
Running Events
Kentucky
Lexington
Events in Lexington

65 events found
Running Down A Dream 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Running Down A Dream 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Paris-Bourbon County YMCA Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

2. Paris-Bourbon County YMCA Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk

Location

Paris, Kentucky

Running

5k

Lexington Habitat’s Shamrock Shuffle 3K

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. Lexington Habitat’s Shamrock Shuffle 3K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Kappa Delta Shamrock Shuffle 5K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

4. Kappa Delta Shamrock Shuffle 5K

Location

Versailles, Kentucky

Running

5k

Reforest 5K Presented by John’s Bluegrass Racing Company, ASICS & Lexington’s Division Of Environmental Services

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

5. Reforest 5K Presented by John’s Bluegrass Racing Company, ASICS & Lexington’s Division Of Environmental Services

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Madison Central Marching Band Band On The Run 5k

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

6. Madison Central Marching Band Band On The Run 5k

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

5k

Bluegrass Bourbon 5K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Bluegrass Bourbon 5K

Location

Midway, Kentucky

Running

5k

Quarter Horse Marathon Relay

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

8. Quarter Horse Marathon Relay

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

marathon

Lions Run for Sight 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

9. Lions Run for Sight 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Fight The Flames 5K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

10. Fight The Flames 5K

Location

Georgetown, Kentucky

Running

5k

Horse Capital Marathon & Half Marathon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. Horse Capital Marathon & Half Marathon

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

marathon, half marathon

UK Horsey Hustle 5K Run/Walk

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. UK Horsey Hustle 5K Run/Walk

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Brandon True Memorial Heroes For The Homeless 5K Presented by Anderson Communities

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

13. Brandon True Memorial Heroes For The Homeless 5K Presented by Anderson Communities

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Earth Day Dash 3K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

14. Earth Day Dash 3K

Location

Nicholasville, Kentucky

School House Champions 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

15. School House Champions 5K

Location

Georgetown, Kentucky

Running

5k

Run/Walk for Hope 5K

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

16. Run/Walk for Hope 5K

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

5k

Derby Day Dash For Dolls 5K & 10K

Saturday, 4 May 2024

17. Derby Day Dash For Dolls 5K & 10K

Location

Midway, Kentucky

Running

10k, 5k and more

Run Through The Vineyard Bourbon & Wine 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

18. Run Through The Vineyard Bourbon & Wine 5K

Location

Nicholasville, Kentucky

Running

5k

Lunch Lady Hustle 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 11 May 2024

19. Lunch Lady Hustle 5K Run/Walk

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Rainbow Run 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

20. Rainbow Run 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Kentucky Hands & Voices SuperHEARo 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

21. Kentucky Hands & Voices SuperHEARo 5K

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Run For Hope 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

22. Run For Hope 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

BIG LEX 4 Miler

Saturday, 25 May 2024

23. BIG LEX 4 Miler

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Run for the Nun 5K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

24. Run for the Nun 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Alexis Thompson Memorial 5k/10K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

25. Alexis Thompson Memorial 5k/10K

Location

Winchester, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k

Pisgah Farms & Furlongs Half Mare-athon and 10K

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

26. Pisgah Farms & Furlongs Half Mare-athon and 10K

Location

Versailles, Kentucky

Running

half marathon, 10k

No Greater Honor 5K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

27. No Greater Honor 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Juneteenth Freedom 5K

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

28. Juneteenth Freedom 5K

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Eddie Benton Legacy 5K

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

29. Eddie Benton Legacy 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Monday, 1 Jul 2024

30. Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

10k

Independence Day 5K

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

31. Independence Day 5K

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

BreyerFest Never Say NEIGH-ver 5K

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

32. BreyerFest Never Say NEIGH-ver 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Shepherd's House Run For Recovery

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

33. Shepherd's House Run For Recovery

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Blazing Blue Devil 5K

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

34. Blazing Blue Devil 5K

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Running

5k

A Midsummer Night's Run 5K

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

35. A Midsummer Night's Run 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

DV8K Life Changing Run

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

36. DV8K Life Changing Run

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

A Mile in Someone Else’s Shoes 4K

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

37. A Mile in Someone Else’s Shoes 4K

Location

Richmond, Kentucky

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lexington

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

38. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Lexington

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Pride Run Lexington

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

39. Pride Run Lexington

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Finley 5K for SIDS

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

40. Finley 5K for SIDS

Location

Georgetown, Kentucky

Running

5k

Run Baby Run 5K Benefiting NICU Babies

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

41. Run Baby Run 5K Benefiting NICU Babies

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Monster Mash & Dash 5K Glow Run

Friday, 11 Oct 2024

42. Monster Mash & Dash 5K Glow Run

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Flower Power 5K

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

43. Flower Power 5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

2024 Veterans VA5K

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

44. 2024 Veterans VA5K

Location

Lexington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Frozen Rails 5K & 10K

Wednesday, 1 Jan 2025

45. Frozen Rails 5K & 10K

Location

Midway, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k and more

The Burke 5.74K

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

46. The Burke 5.74K

Location

Nicholasville, Kentucky

Running

10k and more

Will Run For Chocolate 3K

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

47. Will Run For Chocolate 3K

Location

Nicholasville, Kentucky

Running

10k and more

The Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 Miler, & 5K

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

48. The Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 Miler, & 5K

Location

Versailles, Kentucky

Running

half marathon, 10 miles, 5k, 10k

