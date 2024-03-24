Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Louisville
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
1. Whiskey Run Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
2. National Parkinson's Institute Walk to End Parkinson's
Louisville, Kentucky
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
3. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
4. Kentucky Cryptid Series - Goatman
Louisville, Kentucky
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
5. Ford Fillies 5K
Louisville, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
6. GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival mini & Marathon
Louisville, Kentucky
half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
7. 2024 GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival mini & Marathon Pre Register
Louisville, Kentucky
half marathon, marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
8. Candace’s Cause 5K
Louisville, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
9. Mount Washington Spring Festival 5K (May 11, 2024)
Mount Washington, Kentucky
5k
Monday, 13 May 2024
10. Mudskipper Indiana
Borden, Indiana
5k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
11. Kentucky Cryptid Series - Mothman
Louisville, Kentucky
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
12. Louisville Pride 5K Run/Walk
Louisville, Kentucky
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
13. 19th Annual Run/Walk for Autism 5K
Louisville, Kentucky
5k
Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024
14. IHR Pizza Run
Louisville, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
15. Run Wild
Louisville, Kentucky
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
16. Huber's Orchard Wine Run 5k
Borden, Indiana
5k
Tuesday, 16 Jul 2024
17. IHR Ice Cream Run
Louisville, Kentucky
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
18. Midnight Climb 6K
Louisville, Kentucky
Tuesday, 13 Aug 2024
19. IHR Poker Run
Louisville, Kentucky
5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
20. Kentucky Cryptid Series - Wolfman
Louisville, Kentucky
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
21. Back Your Blue 5K
Jeffersonville, Indiana
5k
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
22. Donot Stop - Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
23. Run for the "L" of it! 5K
Louisville, Kentucky
5k and more
Monday, 30 Sept 2024
24. Norton Sports Health 4-Miler
Louisville, Kentucky
Monday, 30 Sept 2024
25. Mudskipper Indiana - II
Borden, Indiana
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
26. Kentucky Cryptid Series - Bigfoot
Louisville, Kentucky
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
27. 44th Iroquois Hill Runners Thanksgiving Day Run
Louisville, Kentucky
5k and more
