All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Kentucky
ChevronRight
Louisville
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Events in Louisville

37 events found
Whiskey Run Louisville

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
National Parkinson's Institute Walk to End Parkinson's

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Louisville

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Kentucky Cryptid Series - Goatman

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
Ford Fillies 5K

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Heart
GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival mini & Marathon

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

half marathon, marathon

Heart
2024 GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival mini & Marathon Pre Register

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

half marathon, marathon

Heart
Candace’s Cause 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k

Heart
Mount Washington Spring Festival 5K (May 11, 2024)

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Mount Washington, Kentucky

Running

5k

Heart
Mudskipper Indiana

Monday, 13 May 2024

Location

Borden, Indiana

Running

5k and more

Heart
Kentucky Cryptid Series - Mothman

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
Louisville Pride 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k

Heart
19th Annual Run/Walk for Autism 5K

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k

Heart
IHR Pizza Run

Tuesday, 11 Jun 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Heart
Run Wild

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
Huber's Orchard Wine Run 5k

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

Location

Borden, Indiana

Running

5k

Heart
IHR Ice Cream Run

Tuesday, 16 Jul 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Heart
Midnight Climb 6K

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
IHR Poker Run

Tuesday, 13 Aug 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Heart
Kentucky Cryptid Series - Wolfman

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
Back Your Blue 5K

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Running

5k

Heart
Donot Stop - Louisville

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Run for the "L" of it! 5K

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Heart
Norton Sports Health 4-Miler

Monday, 30 Sept 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
Mudskipper Indiana - II

Monday, 30 Sept 2024

Location

Borden, Indiana

Heart
Kentucky Cryptid Series - Bigfoot

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Heart
44th Iroquois Hill Runners Thanksgiving Day Run

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k and more

Heart
Whiskey Run Louisville

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Heart
Swag's Sport Shoes Run

Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Louisville H.E.R.O. Run/Walk/Ruck

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Summer Sizzler- Louisville

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

10k and more

Heart
Louisville Sports Commission Fall Running Series

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Louisville Pure Tap® 5K

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Spooky Sprint Louisville

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

half marathon, 10k

Heart
Louisville Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Heart
Louisville Hungry Turkey 5K

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

Location

Louisville, Kentucky

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Showing 1 - 37 of 37 events
1
image
🇺🇸