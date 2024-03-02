Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in McKinney
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Big Easy in Little Elm
Little Elm, Texas
5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
2. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. 2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
McKinney, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. Paddy Dash
Allen, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
5. SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run
McKinney, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
6. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
7. Resilient 5k & 15k
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
8. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
9. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
10. Run Like A Fool! 5K/10K Run or Walk - North Texas
Whitewright, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
11. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
12. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
13. Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run
Rockwall, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile
Frisco, Texas
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
Saturday, 4 May 2024
17. Little Big Town 5K and Family Fun Run
Van Alstyne, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
18. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
19. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
20. RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K
Lucas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
21. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
22. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
23. Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together
Lucas, Texas
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
24. Hot As Fire 5K Series
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
25. Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
26. 2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
27. 2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Murphy, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
28. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas
Irving, Texas
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
29. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas
Farmers Branch, Texas
half marathon and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
30. BACK TO THE 80s HALF MARATHON, 10K & 5K
Irving, Texas
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
31. Playtri Craig Ranch McKinney Triathlon
McKinney, Texas
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
32. Powered to Move Superhero Run, Walk & Wheelchair Roll 5K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
33. Pink October
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
34. Oktoberfest Trail Run
Farmersville, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
35. 2023 9th Annual Running of the Bulldogs Fun Run
McKinney, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
36. 633 Run
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
37. No-Nev Run
Irving, Texas
5k
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
38. Plano Turkey Trot 5K
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Nov 2024
39. Believe! 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run
McKinney, Texas
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
40. Holly Jolly 5K & Fun Run
Allen, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 22 Dec 2024
41. Candy Cane Course - Dallas
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
42. Allen ISD Eagle Run 2024
Allen, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
43. TIPS Charity Run
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
44. THE PIRATE DASH 5K & 1M FUN RUN
Wylie, Texas
10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
45. THE MERCY RUN 5K, 10K & 1M FUN RUN
Carrollton, Texas
10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
46. LLELA Woods and Wetlands Trail Run
Lewisville, Texas
10k and more
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
47. WOKC-Run for the Kids
Plano, Texas
10k
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
48. Spooky Sprint- Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more