Events in McKinney

48 events found
Big Easy in Little Elm

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Big Easy in Little Elm

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k

Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. 2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

McKinney, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Paddy Dash

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

4. Paddy Dash

Location

Allen, Texas

Running

5k and more

SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

5. SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run

Location

McKinney, Texas

Running

5k

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

6. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Location

The Colony, Texas

Running

5k

Resilient 5k & 15k

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

7. Resilient 5k & 15k

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k and more

Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

8. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k and more

5K Hope Run For Hunger

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

9. 5K Hope Run For Hunger

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Run Like A Fool! 5K/10K Run or Walk - North Texas

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

10. Run Like A Fool! 5K/10K Run or Walk - North Texas

Location

Whitewright, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Kacie Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

11. Kacie Run

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k and more

Full Circle Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

12. Full Circle Trail Race

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

13. Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run

Location

Rockwall, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

14. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Location

Frisco, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

The Mercy Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

15. The Mercy Run 2024

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Location

The Colony, Texas

Little Big Town 5K and Family Fun Run

Saturday, 4 May 2024

17. Little Big Town 5K and Family Fun Run

Location

Van Alstyne, Texas

Running

5k and more

North Texas - HFTC 5k

Saturday, 4 May 2024

18. North Texas - HFTC 5k

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

19. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, marathon

RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

20. RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K

Location

Lucas, Texas

2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

21. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Bagel Run 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

22. Bagel Run 2024

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together

Saturday, 25 May 2024

23. Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together

Location

Lucas, Texas

Hot As Fire 5K Series

Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024

24. Hot As Fire 5K Series

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

25. Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

26. 2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

27. 2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Murphy, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

28. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - North Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

29. Red, White and Blue Half Marathon Dallas

Location

Farmers Branch, Texas

Running

half marathon and more

BACK TO THE 80s HALF MARATHON, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

30. BACK TO THE 80s HALF MARATHON, 10K & 5K

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k

Playtri Craig Ranch McKinney Triathlon

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

31. Playtri Craig Ranch McKinney Triathlon

Location

McKinney, Texas

Powered to Move Superhero Run, Walk & Wheelchair Roll 5K & Fun Run

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

32. Powered to Move Superhero Run, Walk & Wheelchair Roll 5K & Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k and more

Pink October

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

33. Pink October

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

Oktoberfest Trail Run

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

34. Oktoberfest Trail Run

Location

Farmersville, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon

2023 9th Annual Running of the Bulldogs Fun Run

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

35. 2023 9th Annual Running of the Bulldogs Fun Run

Location

McKinney, Texas

Running

5k and more

633 Run

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

36. 633 Run

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k and more

No-Nev Run

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

37. No-Nev Run

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

Plano Turkey Trot 5K

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

38. Plano Turkey Trot 5K

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k and more

Believe! 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Saturday, 30 Nov 2024

39. Believe! 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Location

McKinney, Texas

Holly Jolly 5K & Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

40. Holly Jolly 5K & Fun Run

Location

Allen, Texas

Running

5k and more

Candy Cane Course - Dallas

Sunday, 22 Dec 2024

41. Candy Cane Course - Dallas

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Allen ISD Eagle Run 2024

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

42. Allen ISD Eagle Run 2024

Location

Allen, Texas

Running

5k and more

TIPS Charity Run

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

43. TIPS Charity Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

THE PIRATE DASH 5K & 1M FUN RUN

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

44. THE PIRATE DASH 5K & 1M FUN RUN

Location

Wylie, Texas

Running

10k and more

THE MERCY RUN 5K, 10K & 1M FUN RUN

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

45. THE MERCY RUN 5K, 10K & 1M FUN RUN

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

10k and more

LLELA Woods and Wetlands Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

46. LLELA Woods and Wetlands Trail Run

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

10k and more

WOKC-Run for the Kids

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

47. WOKC-Run for the Kids

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

10k

Spooky Sprint- Dallas

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

48. Spooky Sprint- Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

