Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Mesquite
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
2. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
4. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
5. Old Fashion
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
6. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
7. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
8. Heart of Heath 5K & 1M Fun Run
Heath, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
9. Annual Long Run 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
10. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
11. Run The Grove 5K by Primos Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
12. Neon Night 5k & 1K FunRun Loop by the Royse City Chamber & Emerging Leaders
Royse City, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
13. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
14. Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run
Rockwall, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
15. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
17. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
19. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
20. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
21. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
22. Glow Run 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run
Forney, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
23. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
24. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
25. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
26. Hope Starts Here 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Tuesday, 28 May 2024
27. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
28. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
29. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
30. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
31. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk
Dallas, Texas
5k
Tuesday, 4 Jun 2024
32. Hot As Fire 5K Series
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
33. Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
34. Donot Stop - Dallas
Garland, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
35. 2024 Melon Dash 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
36. 2024 Run Project Series
Dallas, Texas
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
37. Opal's Walk for Freedom - Dallas, TX
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
38. Mi Cocina Mambo Miles 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
39. 2024 Murphy Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Murphy, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
40. Firecracker 5K Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
41. VOLUNTEER Registration - 2024 Too Hot To Handle
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
42. 2024 Too Hot To Handle 5K, 10K & Half
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
43. DRC's 3 x 2 Relay
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
44. 2024 Hot Trot Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
45. Poker Run
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
46. Sprint the Springs 5k Run/Walk
Mesquite, Texas
5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
47. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - Dallas
Garland, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
48. Aid Via Action 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k