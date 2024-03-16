Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Minneapolis
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Luck O' the Lake
Excelsior, Minnesota
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. Everybody's Irish
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Spirit of White Bear Lake 5K 5 Mile
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Mounds View, MN
Mounds View, Minnesota
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. Norwegian Foot March & Trail Run
Arden Hills, Minnesota
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - St. Paul
Saint Paul, Minnesota
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
7. Run the Valley
Golden Valley, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
8. Marathon Adventures London Marathon Adventure Deposit
Minneapolis, Minnesota
marathon
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
9. Parnassus Preparatory School's Zeus on the Loose 2024
Maple Grove, Minnesota
5k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
10. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Sunday, 5 May 2024
11. momboss 5k
Medicine Lake, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
12. Go Spring!
Saint Paul, Minnesota
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
13. Maple Grove Lions Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Maple Grove, Minnesota
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
14. Minnesota 5K SCADaddle for Research
Maplewood, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
15. 10th Annual Donut Dash 5K
Minnetonka, Minnesota
5k
Sunday, 19 May 2024
16. 3rd Annual Head & Neck Foundation Cancer Run/Walk
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sunday, 19 May 2024
17. CityTrail Loppet
Minneapolis, Minnesota
10 miles, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
18. 2024 Northland Food Allergy 5k.
Golden Valley, Minnesota
Monday, 27 May 2024
19. Brian Kraft Memorial 5K Run
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
20. Walker Methodist Stride for Seniors 5k/10k
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
21. One Tough Mile
Woodbury, Minnesota
10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
22. Lookin For A Cure Minneapolis
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
23. Downtown Run Around: Saturday, June 8, 2024
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
24. Juneteenth Fun Run
Golden Valley, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
25. Lake Minnetonka Triathlon
Excelsior, Minnesota
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
26. Hy-Vee Twin Cities Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Bloomington, Minnesota
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
27. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - St. Paul
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
28. Tough Mudder Twin Cities
Hugo, Minnesota
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
29. Run for the Roses 5K & Kids Fun Run
Saint Paul, Minnesota
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
30. Firecracker Run
Excelsior, Minnesota
10k and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
31. Jim Deane Rice Lake Run
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
32. Taco John's Run Baby Run, 5K 10K
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
33. 2024 Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk
Little Canada, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
34. Eden Prairie Optimist Club OK 5K
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
35. Osseo Lions Roar 5K
Osseo, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
36. Going Beyond Limits Fun Run
Bloomington, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
37. Heart of The City Race
Burnsville, Minnesota
10k and more
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
38. City of Lakes Half Marathon
Minneapolis, Minnesota
half marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
39. Hennepin Healthcare Field Day and Utepils Trail Loppet
Minneapolis, Minnesota
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
40. RADIAS Health Building Strength 5K
Maplewood, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
41. Bear Water Run 10/20 Mile Race
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
10 miles and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
42. Donot Stop - Minneapolis
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
43. Spinal Sprint
Bloomington, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
44. BT5K Twin Cities
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
45. Hot Cider Hustle - Twin Cities Half Marathon & 5K
Bloomington, Minnesota
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
46. Loopet Loppet
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
47. Run for the Apples
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
48. Gear Western Country Half Marathon and Borton Volvo 5k
Long Lake, Minnesota
half marathon, 5k