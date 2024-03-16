All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Minnesota
ChevronRight
Minneapolis
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Events in Minneapolis

62 events found
Luck O' the Lake

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Location

Excelsior, Minnesota

Heart
Everybody's Irish

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Spirit of White Bear Lake 5K 5 Mile

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Mounds View, MN

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

Location

Mounds View, Minnesota

Heart
Norwegian Foot March & Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

Location

Arden Hills, Minnesota

Heart
Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - St. Paul

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Heart
Run the Valley

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

Location

Golden Valley, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Marathon Adventures London Marathon Adventure Deposit

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

marathon

Heart
Parnassus Preparatory School's Zeus on the Loose 2024

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

Location

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Eden Prairie, MN

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

Location

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Heart
momboss 5k

Sunday, 5 May 2024

Location

Medicine Lake, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Go Spring!

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Running

10k, 5k and more

Heart
Maple Grove Lions Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart
Minnesota 5K SCADaddle for Research

Saturday, 11 May 2024

Location

Maplewood, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
10th Annual Donut Dash 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location

Minnetonka, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
3rd Annual Head & Neck Foundation Cancer Run/Walk

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Heart
CityTrail Loppet

Sunday, 19 May 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k

Heart
2024 Northland Food Allergy 5k.

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Location

Golden Valley, Minnesota

Heart
Brian Kraft Memorial 5K Run

Monday, 27 May 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Walker Methodist Stride for Seniors 5k/10k

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
One Tough Mile

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Running

10k

Heart
Lookin For A Cure Minneapolis

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Downtown Run Around: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart
Juneteenth Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Location

Golden Valley, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart
Lake Minnetonka Triathlon

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

Location

Excelsior, Minnesota

Heart
Hy-Vee Twin Cities Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Heart
Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - St. Paul

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Heart
Tough Mudder Twin Cities

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Location

Hugo, Minnesota

Heart
Run for the Roses 5K & Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart
Firecracker Run

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

Location

Excelsior, Minnesota

Running

10k and more

Heart
Jim Deane Rice Lake Run

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

Location

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Heart
Taco John's Run Baby Run, 5K 10K

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
2024 Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

Location

Little Canada, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Eden Prairie Optimist Club OK 5K

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

Location

Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Osseo Lions Roar 5K

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Osseo, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Going Beyond Limits Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart
Heart of The City Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

Location

Burnsville, Minnesota

Running

10k and more

Heart
City of Lakes Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

half marathon

Heart
Hennepin Healthcare Field Day and Utepils Trail Loppet

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Heart
RADIAS Health Building Strength 5K

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

Location

Maplewood, Minnesota

Running

5k

Heart
Bear Water Run 10/20 Mile Race

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

10 miles and more

Heart
Donot Stop - Minneapolis

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k and more

Heart
Spinal Sprint

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart
BT5K Twin Cities

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Heart
Hot Cider Hustle - Twin Cities Half Marathon & 5K

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
Loopet Loppet

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Heart
Run for the Apples

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Heart
Gear Western Country Half Marathon and Borton Volvo 5k

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

Location

Long Lake, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 5k

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 62 events
1
2
image
🇺🇸