Events in Naperville

116 events found
Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series

Location

Geneva, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

St. Patrick's Day 5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. St. Patrick's Day 5K

Location

Orland Park, Illinois

Running

5k

Lucky Dog 5K - Schaumburg

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

3. Lucky Dog 5K - Schaumburg

Location

Rolling Meadows, Illinois

Running

5k

Aurora Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

4. Aurora Half Marathon and 5K

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 5k

4X4X48 CHALLENGE

Friday, 22 Mar 2024

5. 4X4X48 CHALLENGE

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running

ultramarathon

Run Show USA

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

6. Run Show USA

Location

Rosemont, Illinois

Running

5k

Walking Interval Training

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

7. Walking Interval Training

Location

Montgomery, Illinois

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Naperville, IL

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

8. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Naperville, IL

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Chauncey's 4 at The Farm

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

9. Chauncey's 4 at The Farm

Location

Warrenville, Illinois

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Downers Grove, IL

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

10. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Downers Grove, IL

Location

Downers Grove, Illinois

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Lombard/Glen Ellyn, IL

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

11. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Lombard/Glen Ellyn, IL

Location

Lombard, Illinois

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Shorewood, IL

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

12. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Shorewood, IL

Location

Shorewood, Illinois

I Raced The Law 5K and Fun Run

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

13. I Raced The Law 5K and Fun Run

Location

Oswego, Illinois

Running

5k

CCS5K Glow Run

Friday, 19 Apr 2024

14. CCS5K Glow Run

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Calvary Christian School Glow Run and Walk

Friday, 19 Apr 2024

15. Calvary Christian School Glow Run and Walk

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running With Friends 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

16. Running With Friends 5K

Location

New Lenox, Illinois

Running

5k

Zoomies 50K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

17. Zoomies 50K

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more

KC Kicker Run/Walk

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

18. KC Kicker Run/Walk

Location

Plainfield, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Drug-Free Dash

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

19. Drug-Free Dash

Location

Elgin, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Saw Wee Kee - Spring Trail Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

20. Saw Wee Kee - Spring Trail Run

Location

Yorkville, Illinois

Run For Respect

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

21. Run For Respect

Location

Minooka, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Marklund Run, Walk, Stroll & Roll

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

22. Marklund Run, Walk, Stroll & Roll

Location

Bloomingdale, Illinois

Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

23. Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K

Location

Naperville, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 5k

D105 Foundation DASH

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

24. D105 Foundation DASH

Location

Countryside, Illinois

Running

5k

Firefly Race Series

Friday, 26 Apr 2024

25. Firefly Race Series

Location

Lisle, Illinois

Running

10k and more

Bluejay 5k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

26. Bluejay 5k

Location

Elmhurst, Illinois

Fox Trot 5K/10K

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

27. Fox Trot 5K/10K

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k and more

Fight Hunger 5K + Fun Run

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

28. Fight Hunger 5K + Fun Run

Location

Oak Brook, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Lowell 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

29. Lowell 5K Run/Walk

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k

The Home Run for PADS

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

30. The Home Run for PADS

Location

Elgin, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Hanover Township Sprint 2 Spring 5K

Saturday, 4 May 2024

31. Hanover Township Sprint 2 Spring 5K

Location

Elgin, Illinois

Running

5k

Lincoln-Way Half Marathon & 10K!

Saturday, 4 May 2024

32. Lincoln-Way Half Marathon & 10K!

Location

Frankfort, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Run For Rett 2024

Saturday, 4 May 2024

33. Run For Rett 2024

Location

Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

34. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K

Location

Schaumburg, Illinois

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

2024 Winter/Spring Endurance Training

Sunday, 5 May 2024

35. 2024 Winter/Spring Endurance Training

Location

Batavia, Illinois

2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Sunday, 5 May 2024

36. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K

Location

St. Charles, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 10k

Mom Made Me Do This

Sunday, 5 May 2024

37. Mom Made Me Do This

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k

The Wheatlands Elementary Running of the Wolves

Sunday, 5 May 2024

38. The Wheatlands Elementary Running of the Wolves

Location

Aurora, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Hillcrest Hound Dog Dash

Friday, 10 May 2024

39. Hillcrest Hound Dog Dash

Location

Downers Grove, Illinois

Ribbons of Hope 5k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

40. Ribbons of Hope 5k

Location

Mokena, Illinois

Running

5k and more

RMS Color Fun Run 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

41. RMS Color Fun Run 5K

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k

Pink 5k Oak Brook Park District

Saturday, 11 May 2024

42. Pink 5k Oak Brook Park District

Location

Oak Brook, Illinois

Running

5k

F^3 Cap Sauers Trail Marathon & 10 Mile

Saturday, 11 May 2024

43. F^3 Cap Sauers Trail Marathon & 10 Mile

Location

Palos Hills, Illinois

Running

marathon, 10 miles

Run for 102 Race to the Finish

Saturday, 11 May 2024

44. Run for 102 Race to the Finish

Location

La Grange, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Help & Hope 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

45. Help & Hope 5K

Location

St. Charles, Illinois

Running

5k

She Runs the Fox 2024

Thursday, 16 May 2024

46. She Runs the Fox 2024

Location

Batavia, Illinois

Running

5k

BeACTIVE

Saturday, 18 May 2024

47. BeACTIVE

Location

Joliet, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Ducky Dash

Saturday, 18 May 2024

48. Ducky Dash

Location

Wheaton, Illinois

Running

5k

