Events in Naperville
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Fox Valley Winter Challenge Trail Series
Geneva, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. St. Patrick's Day 5K
Orland Park, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
3. Lucky Dog 5K - Schaumburg
Rolling Meadows, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. Aurora Half Marathon and 5K
Aurora, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Friday, 22 Mar 2024
5. 4X4X48 CHALLENGE
Naperville, Illinois
ultramarathon
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
6. Run Show USA
Rosemont, Illinois
5k
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
7. Walking Interval Training
Montgomery, Illinois
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
8. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Naperville, IL
Naperville, Illinois
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. Chauncey's 4 at The Farm
Warrenville, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
10. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Downers Grove, IL
Downers Grove, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
11. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Lombard/Glen Ellyn, IL
Lombard, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
12. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Shorewood, IL
Shorewood, Illinois
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
13. I Raced The Law 5K and Fun Run
Oswego, Illinois
5k
Friday, 19 Apr 2024
14. CCS5K Glow Run
Naperville, Illinois
5k and more
Friday, 19 Apr 2024
15. Calvary Christian School Glow Run and Walk
Naperville, Illinois
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
16. Running With Friends 5K
New Lenox, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
17. Zoomies 50K
Aurora, Illinois
5k, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
18. KC Kicker Run/Walk
Plainfield, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
19. Drug-Free Dash
Elgin, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
20. Saw Wee Kee - Spring Trail Run
Yorkville, Illinois
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
21. Run For Respect
Minooka, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
22. Marklund Run, Walk, Stroll & Roll
Bloomingdale, Illinois
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
23. Naperville Women's Half Marathon and 5K
Naperville, Illinois
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
24. D105 Foundation DASH
Countryside, Illinois
5k
Friday, 26 Apr 2024
25. Firefly Race Series
Lisle, Illinois
10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
26. Bluejay 5k
Elmhurst, Illinois
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
27. Fox Trot 5K/10K
Batavia, Illinois
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
28. Fight Hunger 5K + Fun Run
Oak Brook, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
29. Lowell 5K Run/Walk
Wheaton, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
30. The Home Run for PADS
Elgin, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
31. Hanover Township Sprint 2 Spring 5K
Elgin, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
32. Lincoln-Way Half Marathon & 10K!
Frankfort, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
33. Run For Rett 2024
Elk Grove Village, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
34. Chicagoland Spring Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K
Schaumburg, Illinois
marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
35. 2024 Winter/Spring Endurance Training
Batavia, Illinois
Sunday, 5 May 2024
36. 2024 Great Western Half-Marathon & 10K
St. Charles, Illinois
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
37. Mom Made Me Do This
Aurora, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
38. The Wheatlands Elementary Running of the Wolves
Aurora, Illinois
5k and more
Friday, 10 May 2024
39. Hillcrest Hound Dog Dash
Downers Grove, Illinois
Saturday, 11 May 2024
40. Ribbons of Hope 5k
Mokena, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
41. RMS Color Fun Run 5K
Batavia, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
42. Pink 5k Oak Brook Park District
Oak Brook, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
43. F^3 Cap Sauers Trail Marathon & 10 Mile
Palos Hills, Illinois
marathon, 10 miles
Saturday, 11 May 2024
44. Run for 102 Race to the Finish
La Grange, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
45. Help & Hope 5K
St. Charles, Illinois
5k
Thursday, 16 May 2024
46. She Runs the Fox 2024
Batavia, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
47. BeACTIVE
Joliet, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
48. Ducky Dash
Wheaton, Illinois
5k