Events in Pasadena
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 4 May 2024
5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. Run HOUSTON "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Houston, Texas
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
8. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
9. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
10. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
11. 9th Annual "Break of Day" Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Walk
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
12. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
13. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Flying Saucer - March PLUS Super Early Packet Pick Up
Houston, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
14. Pasadena Rodeo 5K Color Run Presented By Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
Pasadena, Texas
5k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
15. Women's Quarter Marathon, 5K and mini-quarter
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
16. Seabrook Lucky Trail 5K and Kid K
Seabrook, Texas
5k and more
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
17. SLT2024 Kids 1K
Seabrook, Texas
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
18. Seabrook Lucky Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, and Relay
Seabrook, Texas
marathon, half marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
19. SLT2024 Marathon
Seabrook, Texas
marathon
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
20. SLT2024 4-Person Marathon Relay
Seabrook, Texas
marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
21. Seabrook Lucky Trail Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, 5K and Relay
Seabrook, Texas
half marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
22. Poppy's Run For Life 5K/1K
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
23. SLT2024 5K
Seabrook, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
24. SLT2024 Half Marathon
Seabrook, Texas
half marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
25. SLT2024 Two-Event Challenge
Seabrook, Texas
marathon
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
26. SLT2024 1/4 Marathon
Seabrook, Texas
10k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
27. Houston Airports Aviator Run
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
28. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
29. Miles for Migraine Houston
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
30. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Houston, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
31. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Saint Arnold & Early PPU - March
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
32. Yuri's Run Houston 2024
Houston, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
33. Trot for Trans Visibility
Houston, Texas
5k
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
34. Harris County Employee 5K
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
35. Race Judicata
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
36. Pearland Holi Color Run 2024 - Fun Run 5K
Pearland, Texas
5k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
37. Bellaire Trolley Run
Bellaire, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
38. Race for the Dome
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
39. Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
40. 5K for Kelsey
League City, Texas
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
41. Project Joy and Hope Fun Run
La Porte, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
42. Run for the Rose 2024
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
43. DeBerry Dash Fun Run
Rosharon, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
44. Sisters Network® Inc. 14th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
45. Raven Runners Fun Run
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
46. 27th ANNUAL SPRINT FOR LIFE 5K Run/Walk
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
47. El Cinco Cinco
Houston, Texas
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
48. 2024 Sterling High School Project Graduation 5K Color Run Fundraiser
Baytown, Texas
5k