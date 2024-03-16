All Events
Events in Pasadena

106 events found
St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 3 times this week

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. St. Paddy's Day Lucky Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

2. Hope Easter Run 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Booked 8 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Run for Donuts 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. Run for Coffee Lovers 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 4 May 2024

5. Wine Lovers Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.3

(1 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Snails Keep MOVING Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Run HOUSTON "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

7. Run HOUSTON "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER

Location

Houston, Texas

Ticket$35 – $45
July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 6 Jul 2024

8. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket$35 – $45
Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

9. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star3.3

(4 reviews)

Ticket$35 – $45
Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

10. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Ticket$35 – $45
9th Annual "Break of Day" Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Walk

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

11. 9th Annual "Break of Day" Colon Cancer Awareness 5K Walk

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

12. Run Against Breast Cancer HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k and more

Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Flying Saucer - March PLUS Super Early Packet Pick Up

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

13. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Flying Saucer - March PLUS Super Early Packet Pick Up

Location

Houston, Texas

Pasadena Rodeo 5K Color Run Presented By Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

14. Pasadena Rodeo 5K Color Run Presented By Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Location

Pasadena, Texas

Running

5k

Women's Quarter Marathon, 5K and mini-quarter

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

15. Women's Quarter Marathon, 5K and mini-quarter

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Seabrook Lucky Trail 5K and Kid K

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

16. Seabrook Lucky Trail 5K and Kid K

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

5k and more

SLT2024 Kids 1K

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

17. SLT2024 Kids 1K

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Seabrook Lucky Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, and Relay

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

18. Seabrook Lucky Trail Marathon, Half Marathon, and Relay

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon

SLT2024 Marathon

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

19. SLT2024 Marathon

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

marathon

SLT2024 4-Person Marathon Relay

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

20. SLT2024 4-Person Marathon Relay

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

marathon

Seabrook Lucky Trail Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, 5K and Relay

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

21. Seabrook Lucky Trail Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, 5K and Relay

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

half marathon

Poppy's Run For Life 5K/1K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

22. Poppy's Run For Life 5K/1K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

SLT2024 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

23. SLT2024 5K

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

5k

SLT2024 Half Marathon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

24. SLT2024 Half Marathon

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

half marathon

SLT2024 Two-Event Challenge

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

25. SLT2024 Two-Event Challenge

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

marathon

SLT2024 1/4 Marathon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

26. SLT2024 1/4 Marathon

Location

Seabrook, Texas

Running

10k

Houston Airports Aviator Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

27. Houston Airports Aviator Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

28. Sloth Virtual Run HOUSTON

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, half marathon

Miles for Migraine Houston

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

29. Miles for Migraine Houston

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

30. Run Houston! Minute Maid Park Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Saint Arnold & Early PPU - March

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

31. Art Car IPA 5K Social Run/Walk at Saint Arnold & Early PPU - March

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Yuri's Run Houston 2024

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

32. Yuri's Run Houston 2024

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Trot for Trans Visibility

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

33. Trot for Trans Visibility

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Harris County Employee 5K

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

34. Harris County Employee 5K

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Race Judicata

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

35. Race Judicata

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

Pearland Holi Color Run 2024 - Fun Run 5K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

36. Pearland Holi Color Run 2024 - Fun Run 5K

Location

Pearland, Texas

Running

5k

Bellaire Trolley Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

37. Bellaire Trolley Run

Location

Bellaire, Texas

Running

5k and more

Race for the Dome

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

38. Race for the Dome

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

39. Art Car IPA 5K/10K presented by UHD

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

5K for Kelsey

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

40. 5K for Kelsey

Location

League City, Texas

Running

5k

Project Joy and Hope Fun Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

41. Project Joy and Hope Fun Run

Location

La Porte, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Run for the Rose 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

42. Run for the Rose 2024

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

DeBerry Dash Fun Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

43. DeBerry Dash Fun Run

Location

Rosharon, Texas

Running

5k and more

Sisters Network® Inc. 14th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

44. Sisters Network® Inc. 14th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

Raven Runners Fun Run

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

45. Raven Runners Fun Run

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

27th ANNUAL SPRINT FOR LIFE 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 4 May 2024

46. 27th ANNUAL SPRINT FOR LIFE 5K Run/Walk

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k and more

El Cinco Cinco

Sunday, 5 May 2024

47. El Cinco Cinco

Location

Houston, Texas

Running

5k

2024 Sterling High School Project Graduation 5K Color Run Fundraiser

Saturday, 11 May 2024

48. 2024 Sterling High School Project Graduation 5K Color Run Fundraiser

Location

Baytown, Texas

Running

5k

