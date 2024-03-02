All Events
Running Events
Texas
Plano
Events in Plano

112 events found
DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles

Location

Dallas, Texas

Big Easy in Little Elm

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. Big Easy in Little Elm

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k

Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

4. 2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

McKinney, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

5. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March

Location

Dallas, Texas

Paddy Dash

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

6. Paddy Dash

Location

Allen, Texas

Running

5k and more

Irving St. Patrick's Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

7. Irving St. Patrick's Run

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k and more

SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run

Location

McKinney, Texas

Running

5k

Miles for Migraine Dallas

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

9. Miles for Migraine Dallas

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

10. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

11. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Location

The Colony, Texas

Running

5k

Resilient 5k & 15k

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

12. Resilient 5k & 15k

Location

Little Elm, Texas

Running

5k and more

Old Fashion

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

13. Old Fashion

Location

Garland, Texas

Running

10k, 5k

Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

14. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k and more

5K Hope Run For Hunger

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

15. 5K Hope Run For Hunger

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Irving Marathon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

16. Irving Marathon

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Heart of Heath 5K & 1M Fun Run

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

17. Heart of Heath 5K & 1M Fun Run

Location

Heath, Texas

Running

5k and more

Annual Long Run 5K

Thursday, 4 Apr 2024

18. Annual Long Run 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k and more

Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run

Thursday, 4 Apr 2024

19. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Kacie Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

20. Kacie Run

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k and more

Full Circle Trail Race

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

21. Full Circle Trail Race

Location

Lewisville, Texas

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

22. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April

Location

Dallas, Texas

Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

23. Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run

Location

Rockwall, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

24. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile

Location

Frisco, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

25. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024

Location

Dallas, Texas

The Mercy Run 2024

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

26. The Mercy Run 2024

Location

Carrollton, Texas

Running

5k

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

27. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k

Location

Grand Prairie, Texas

Running

5k

Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

28. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

29. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024

Location

The Colony, Texas

Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

30. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

5k

2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

31. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

32. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

North Texas - HFTC 5k

Saturday, 4 May 2024

33. North Texas - HFTC 5k

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k

Run to Fund

Saturday, 4 May 2024

34. Run to Fund

Location

Coppell, Texas

Running

5k and more

Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

35. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, marathon

Glow Run 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Sunday, 5 May 2024

36. Glow Run 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Location

Forney, Texas

Running

5k and more

RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

37. RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K

Location

Lucas, Texas

Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May

Saturday, 11 May 2024

38. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May

Location

Dallas, Texas

2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Saturday, 11 May 2024

39. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K

Location

Plano, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Bagel Run 2024

Sunday, 12 May 2024

40. Bagel Run 2024

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

10k, 5k and more

Hope Starts Here 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

41. Hope Starts Here 5K

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Saturday, 18 May 2024

42. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon

Location

Irving, Texas

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together

Saturday, 25 May 2024

43. Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together

Location

Lucas, Texas

Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program

Tuesday, 28 May 2024

44. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program

Location

Dallas, Texas

Miles and Margaritas Trail Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

45. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

46. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program

Location

Dallas, Texas

DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

47. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles

Location

Dallas, Texas

Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

48. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk

Location

Dallas, Texas

Running

5k

