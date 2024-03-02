Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Plano
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. DRC's Breakfast Bash 5-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Big Easy in Little Elm
Little Elm, Texas
5k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. Bigfoot Rodeo Stampede Dallas
Irving, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
4. 2024 Towne Lake Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
McKinney, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - March
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
6. Paddy Dash
Allen, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
7. Irving St. Patrick's Run
Irving, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. SBG St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Run
McKinney, Texas
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
9. Miles for Migraine Dallas
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
10. 2024 St Paddy's Day Dash Down Greenville
Dallas, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
11. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
12. Resilient 5k & 15k
Little Elm, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
13. Old Fashion
Garland, Texas
10k, 5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
14. Deafinitely Not Different 5k and Fun Run
Plano, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
15. 5K Hope Run For Hunger
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
16. Irving Marathon
Irving, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
17. Heart of Heath 5K & 1M Fun Run
Heath, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
18. Annual Long Run 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Apr 2024
19. Celebration White Rock 5K & 10K Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
20. Kacie Run
Carrollton, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
21. Full Circle Trail Race
Lewisville, Texas
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
22. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - April
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
23. Green Door 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run
Rockwall, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
24. Texas Big Star Half Marathon, 5K, and 1-mile
Frisco, Texas
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
25. Strut Your Mutt - Dallas 2024
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
26. The Mercy Run 2024
Carrollton, Texas
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
27. Sexual Assault Awareness Month Teal & Tutu 5k
Grand Prairie, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
28. Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
29. Coach Cox's Kids Race by the Lake 2024
The Colony, Texas
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
30. Paws Colinas 5K-9 Presented by Las Colinas Association
Irving, Texas
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
31. 2024 Skyline Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
32. DRC's Tal Morrison Half Marathon (13.1, 10K & 5K)
Dallas, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
33. North Texas - HFTC 5k
Plano, Texas
5k
Saturday, 4 May 2024
34. Run to Fund
Coppell, Texas
5k and more
Sunday, 5 May 2024
35. Happy & Free 5k + Marathon
Dallas, Texas
5k, marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
36. Glow Run 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run
Forney, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
37. RUNNING OVER DEPRESSION 5K, 1K FUN RUN & VIRTUAL 5K
Lucas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
38. Peticolas Running Club Social Run/Walk - May
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 11 May 2024
39. 2024 Shoots and Ladders 5K & 10K
Plano, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
40. Bagel Run 2024
Dallas, Texas
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 18 May 2024
41. Hope Starts Here 5K
Dallas, Texas
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
42. Fiesta De Mayo Half Marathon
Irving, Texas
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
43. Mental Health Awareness 5K Run and Walk-Together
Lucas, Texas
Tuesday, 28 May 2024
44. Dallas Running Club Summer Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
45. Miles and Margaritas Trail Run
Dallas, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
46. Dallas, TX Galloway Training Program
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
47. DRC's Bloomin' 4-Miles
Dallas, Texas
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
48. Kier's Hope 5K Run and Fun Walk
Dallas, Texas
5k