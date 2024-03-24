Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Rochester
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
1. Hippity Hop Fun Run/Walk - Fleet Feet Rochester - Benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, New York
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
2. LLOYD & HARRIER GAMES (FREE)
Rochester, New York
Monday, 8 Apr 2024
3. Moon Shadow 5K (Rochester)
Mendon, New York
5k
Tuesday, 9 Apr 2024
4. Run Our River 5K Series
Rochester, New York
5k
Monday, 15 Apr 2024
5. RWK Kids Run the Nation
Rochester, New York
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
6. Penfield Education Foundation (PEF) 5K, 9am, 4/21/24
Penfield, New York
5k
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
7. 15th Annual C.U.R.E 5K Run and Fun Walk
Rochester, New York
5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
8. Rochester Regional Health Flower City Challenge
Rochester, New York
5k, half marathon
Sunday, 5 May 2024
9. 17th Annual Medved Madness Trail Races
Honeoye Falls, New York
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
10. Fleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trail Race Series
Rochester, New York
Friday, 10 May 2024
11. Lilac Run
Rochester, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
12. Mind The Ducks 12 Hour #MTD12HOUR
Webster, New York
Saturday, 25 May 2024
13. 3rd Annual Steven Derks Memorial 5K
Rochester, New York
5k
Friday, 31 May 2024
14. RH Kicking Hunger 5K Run / Walk (In Person - JUNE 1ST or Virtual)
Rochester, New York
5k
Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024
15. RUN585 Race Series
Rochester, New York
5k and more
Friday, 7 Jun 2024
16. Mendon Mauler Trail Run
Honeoye Falls, New York
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
17. New York Adult & Teen Challenge 5K - Run / Walk For Recovery
Rochester, New York
5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
18. Harborfest 5K & 10K
Rochester, New York
5k, 10k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
19. RHSC's Super Hear-O 5K & Family Fun Day
Rochester, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
20. CandleLight 12/24 Hour - Overnight Ultra and Relays
Rush, New York
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
21. Jungle Jog 5k Run and Walk
Rochester, New York
5k and more
Thursday, 1 Aug 2024
22. 2024 IEXC Race Series
Rochester, New York
5k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
23. Lima Bean 5K
Lima, New York
5k
Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024
24. 16th Annual Young and Wyld 5K Race
Honeoye Falls, New York
5k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
25. Daniel's Race
Churchville, New York
5k
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
26. Matt St.James 5k Run/Walk
Rochester, New York
5k
Saturday, 31 Aug 2024
27. Karknocker 5K Race/Walk - 26th Annual
East Rochester, New York
5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
28. Strollin for the Colon "Toni's Race"
Henrietta, New York
5k
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
29. Cobblestone Arts Center Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K
Victor, New York
5k and more
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
30. Rochester Half Marathon | 5K | Kids 1/2 Mile
Rochester, New York
half marathon, 5k
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
31. 2024 PGXC Race Series
Rochester, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
32. Run Like Hell 5K
Rochester, New York
5k
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
33. Canandaigua Turkey Trot 5k
Canandaigua, New York
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
34. YMCA of Greater Rochester & UR Medicine Present: Runnin' of the Green
Rochester, New York
10k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
35. Stella 5K and Kids Fun Run
Honeoye Falls, New York
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 1 May 2024
36. Sunset House 5K
Rochester, New York
5k, 10k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
37. Trinity Montessori Mondo Moto
Rochester, New York
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
38. BE YOU Run, Walk, and Wheel Race for Charity
Rochester, New York
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 3 Jun 2024
39. The Fast & The Furriest®
Rochester, New York
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
40. SSGT Javier Ortiz Memorial 5K Race/Walk
Rochester, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
41. Zombie Run For Your Life 5K
Hamlin, New York
5k, 10k and more
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
42. The Feast Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk
Rochester, New York
10k and more