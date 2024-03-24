All Events
Events in Rochester

42 events found
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

1. Hippity Hop Fun Run/Walk - Fleet Feet Rochester - Benefitting Bivona Child Advocacy Center

Location

Rochester, New York

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

2. LLOYD & HARRIER GAMES (FREE)

Location

Rochester, New York

Monday, 8 Apr 2024

3. Moon Shadow 5K (Rochester)

Location

Mendon, New York

Running

5k

Tuesday, 9 Apr 2024

4. Run Our River 5K Series

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Monday, 15 Apr 2024

5. RWK Kids Run the Nation

Location

Rochester, New York

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

6. Penfield Education Foundation (PEF) 5K, 9am, 4/21/24

Location

Penfield, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

7. 15th Annual C.U.R.E 5K Run and Fun Walk

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k and more

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

8. Rochester Regional Health Flower City Challenge

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, half marathon

Sunday, 5 May 2024

9. 17th Annual Medved Madness Trail Races

Location

Honeoye Falls, New York

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

10. Fleet Feet Dirt Cheap Trail Race Series

Location

Rochester, New York

Friday, 10 May 2024

11. Lilac Run

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

12. Mind The Ducks 12 Hour #MTD12HOUR

Location

Webster, New York

Saturday, 25 May 2024

13. 3rd Annual Steven Derks Memorial 5K

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Friday, 31 May 2024

14. RH Kicking Hunger 5K Run / Walk (In Person - JUNE 1ST or Virtual)

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Wednesday, 5 Jun 2024

15. RUN585 Race Series

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k and more

Friday, 7 Jun 2024

16. Mendon Mauler Trail Run

Location

Honeoye Falls, New York

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

17. New York Adult & Teen Challenge 5K - Run / Walk For Recovery

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

18. Harborfest 5K & 10K

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

19. RHSC's Super Hear-O 5K & Family Fun Day

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

20. CandleLight 12/24 Hour - Overnight Ultra and Relays

Location

Rush, New York

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

21. Jungle Jog 5k Run and Walk

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k and more

Thursday, 1 Aug 2024

22. 2024 IEXC Race Series

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

23. Lima Bean 5K

Location

Lima, New York

Running

5k

Wednesday, 7 Aug 2024

24. 16th Annual Young and Wyld 5K Race

Location

Honeoye Falls, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

25. Daniel's Race

Location

Churchville, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

26. Matt St.James 5k Run/Walk

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 31 Aug 2024

27. Karknocker 5K Race/Walk - 26th Annual

Location

East Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

28. Strollin for the Colon "Toni's Race"

Location

Henrietta, New York

Running

5k

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

29. Cobblestone Arts Center Annual Run, Walk & Roll 5K

Location

Victor, New York

Running

5k and more

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

30. Rochester Half Marathon | 5K | Kids 1/2 Mile

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

31. 2024 PGXC Race Series

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k and more

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

32. Run Like Hell 5K

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

33. Canandaigua Turkey Trot 5k

Location

Canandaigua, New York

Running

5k

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

34. YMCA of Greater Rochester & UR Medicine Present: Runnin' of the Green

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

10k and more

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

35. Stella 5K and Kids Fun Run

Location

Honeoye Falls, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

Wednesday, 1 May 2024

36. Sunset House 5K

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

37. Trinity Montessori Mondo Moto

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

38. BE YOU Run, Walk, and Wheel Race for Charity

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

Monday, 3 Jun 2024

39. The Fast & The Furriest®

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

10k, 5k and more

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

40. SSGT Javier Ortiz Memorial 5K Race/Walk

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

41. Zombie Run For Your Life 5K

Location

Hamlin, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

42. The Feast Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk

Location

Rochester, New York

Running

10k and more

