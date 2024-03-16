All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
Illinois
ChevronRight
Rockford
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Events in Rockford

14 events found
Shamrock Beer Run - Rockford

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Shamrock Beer Run - Rockford

Location

Rockford, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Arny Johnson 5k - 10 mile

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

2. Arny Johnson 5k - 10 mile

Location

Loves Park, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Byron Rocks May Day 5k & 10k

Saturday, 11 May 2024

3. Byron Rocks May Day 5k & 10k

Location

Byron, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
'Running Wild' 5k Trail and Fun Run at the Infinity Family Event

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

4. 'Running Wild' 5k Trail and Fun Run at the Infinity Family Event

Location

Chana, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
DC Estate Wine Run 5k

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

5. DC Estate Wine Run 5k

Location

South Beloit, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Belvidere Heritage Days 5k

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

6. Belvidere Heritage Days 5k

Location

Belvidere, Illinois

Running

5k

Heart
Bulldog Bolt 5K / 1 Mile Pet Walk

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

7. Bulldog Bolt 5K / 1 Mile Pet Walk

Location

Durand, Illinois

Running

5k and more

Heart
Screw City DUATHLON & 2 MILE RUN/WALK - Powered by RockRiver Multisport

Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

8. Screw City DUATHLON & 2 MILE RUN/WALK - Powered by RockRiver Multisport

Location

Loves Park, Illinois

Heart
Toughest Mudder Chicago

Saturday, 24 Aug 2024

9. Toughest Mudder Chicago

Location

Rockford, Illinois

Heart
Nik's Home Run 7K & 1.5 Mile Walk

Saturday, 12 Oct 2024

10. Nik's Home Run 7K & 1.5 Mile Walk

Location

Loves Park, Illinois

Heart
Step Into Summer 5k Run/Walk

Saturday, 18 May 2024

11. Step Into Summer 5k Run/Walk

Location

Rockford, Illinois

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Wheel Run for Meals

Saturday, 18 May 2024

12. Wheel Run for Meals

Location

Beloit, Wisconsin

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Tiger 10 Miler- 7th Annual Trail Race Presented by Byron Bank

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

13. Tiger 10 Miler- 7th Annual Trail Race Presented by Byron Bank

Location

Byron, Illinois

Running

10 miles, 10k

Heart
Stone Bridge Half Marathon and 5k

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

14. Stone Bridge Half Marathon and 5k

Location

Roscoe, Illinois

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 events
1
image
🇺🇸