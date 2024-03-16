All Events
Events in Rockford
14 events found
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Shamrock Beer Run - Rockford
Rockford, Illinois
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
2. Arny Johnson 5k - 10 mile
Loves Park, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
3. Byron Rocks May Day 5k & 10k
Byron, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
4. 'Running Wild' 5k Trail and Fun Run at the Infinity Family Event
Chana, Illinois
5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
5. DC Estate Wine Run 5k
South Beloit, Illinois
5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
6. Belvidere Heritage Days 5k
Belvidere, Illinois
5k
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
7. Bulldog Bolt 5K / 1 Mile Pet Walk
Durand, Illinois
5k and more
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
8. Screw City DUATHLON & 2 MILE RUN/WALK - Powered by RockRiver Multisport
Loves Park, Illinois
Saturday, 24 Aug 2024
9. Toughest Mudder Chicago
Rockford, Illinois
Saturday, 12 Oct 2024
10. Nik's Home Run 7K & 1.5 Mile Walk
Loves Park, Illinois
Saturday, 18 May 2024
11. Step Into Summer 5k Run/Walk
Rockford, Illinois
5k, 10k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
12. Wheel Run for Meals
Beloit, Wisconsin
5k, 10k
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
13. Tiger 10 Miler- 7th Annual Trail Race Presented by Byron Bank
Byron, Illinois
10 miles, 10k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
14. Stone Bridge Half Marathon and 5k
Roscoe, Illinois
half marathon, 5k, 10k
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 events