Events in Saint Paul
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Frugal Frolic 5k
Woodbury, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
2. Everybody's Irish
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
3. Spirit of White Bear Lake 5K 5 Mile
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
5k and more
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
4. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Mounds View, MN
Mounds View, Minnesota
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. Norwegian Foot March & Trail Run
Arden Hills, Minnesota
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - St. Paul
Saint Paul, Minnesota
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
7. Run the Valley
Golden Valley, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
8. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Woodbury, MN
Woodbury, Minnesota
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
9. Marathon Adventures London Marathon Adventure Deposit
Minneapolis, Minnesota
marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
10. Go Spring!
Saint Paul, Minnesota
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
11. Minnesota 5K SCADaddle for Research
Maplewood, Minnesota
5k
Sunday, 12 May 2024
12. Mothers Day Breast Cancer Awareness walk - Bridges of Stillwater Loop trail. Mothers Day MORNING at 9am.
Stillwater, Minnesota
Sunday, 19 May 2024
13. 3rd Annual Head & Neck Foundation Cancer Run/Walk
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sunday, 19 May 2024
14. CityTrail Loppet
Minneapolis, Minnesota
10 miles, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
15. 2024 Northland Food Allergy 5k.
Golden Valley, Minnesota
Monday, 27 May 2024
16. Brian Kraft Memorial 5K Run
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
17. Walker Methodist Stride for Seniors 5k/10k
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
18. One Tough Mile
Woodbury, Minnesota
10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
19. Lookin For A Cure Minneapolis
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
20. Downtown Run Around: Saturday, June 8, 2024
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
21. Juneteenth Fun Run
Golden Valley, Minnesota
5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
22. Hy-Vee Twin Cities Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Bloomington, Minnesota
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
23. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - St. Paul
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
24. Lift Bridge Road Races
Stillwater, Minnesota
10 miles, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
25. Tough Mudder Twin Cities
Hugo, Minnesota
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
26. Run for the Roses 5K & Kids Fun Run
Saint Paul, Minnesota
5k and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
27. 4 on the Fourth
Woodbury, Minnesota
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
28. Leap Frog 10k Relay
Woodbury, Minnesota
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
29. Taco John's Run Baby Run, 5K 10K
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
5k, 10k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
30. 2024 Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk
Little Canada, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
31. Live Brave 5K and 1 Mile
Woodbury, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
32. Gopher to Badger Half Marathon
Stillwater, Minnesota
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
33. 13 Mile Scavenger Race
Cottage Grove, Minnesota
half marathon
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
34. Going Beyond Limits Fun Run
Bloomington, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
35. Heart of The City Race
Burnsville, Minnesota
10k and more
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
36. City of Lakes Half Marathon
Minneapolis, Minnesota
half marathon
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
37. Hennepin Healthcare Field Day and Utepils Trail Loppet
Minneapolis, Minnesota
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
38. RADIAS Health Building Strength 5K
Maplewood, Minnesota
5k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
39. Bear Water Run 10/20 Mile Race
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
10 miles and more
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
40. Log Run Half Marathon
Stillwater, Minnesota
10 miles, 10k, 5k, half marathon
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
41. Donot Stop - Minneapolis
Minneapolis, Minnesota
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
42. Spinal Sprint
Bloomington, Minnesota
5k and more
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
43. Night Owl 5k, 10k and the 6 hour shuffle
Lake Elmo, Minnesota
10k, 5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
44. BT5K Twin Cities
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
45. Hot Cider Hustle - Twin Cities Half Marathon & 5K
Bloomington, Minnesota
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
46. Loopet Loppet
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
47. Run for the Apples
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
48. Kowalski's Strive 10 Miler 5K
White Bear Lake, Minnesota
5k, 10 miles