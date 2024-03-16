All Events
Events in Saint Paul

64 events found
Frugal Frolic 5k

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Frugal Frolic 5k

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Running

5k

Everybody's Irish

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

2. Everybody's Irish

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

Spirit of White Bear Lake 5K 5 Mile

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

3. Spirit of White Bear Lake 5K 5 Mile

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Mounds View, MN

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

4. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Mounds View, MN

Location

Mounds View, Minnesota

Norwegian Foot March & Trail Run

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. Norwegian Foot March & Trail Run

Location

Arden Hills, Minnesota

Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - St. Paul

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k - St. Paul

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Run the Valley

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

7. Run the Valley

Location

Golden Valley, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Woodbury, MN

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

8. Healthy Kids Running Series Spring 2024 - Woodbury, MN

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Marathon Adventures London Marathon Adventure Deposit

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

9. Marathon Adventures London Marathon Adventure Deposit

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

marathon

Go Spring!

Saturday, 11 May 2024

10. Go Spring!

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Running

10k, 5k and more

Minnesota 5K SCADaddle for Research

Saturday, 11 May 2024

11. Minnesota 5K SCADaddle for Research

Location

Maplewood, Minnesota

Running

5k

Mothers Day Breast Cancer Awareness walk - Bridges of Stillwater Loop trail. Mothers Day MORNING at 9am.

Sunday, 12 May 2024

12. Mothers Day Breast Cancer Awareness walk - Bridges of Stillwater Loop trail. Mothers Day MORNING at 9am.

Location

Stillwater, Minnesota

3rd Annual Head & Neck Foundation Cancer Run/Walk

Sunday, 19 May 2024

13. 3rd Annual Head & Neck Foundation Cancer Run/Walk

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

CityTrail Loppet

Sunday, 19 May 2024

14. CityTrail Loppet

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k

2024 Northland Food Allergy 5k.

Saturday, 25 May 2024

15. 2024 Northland Food Allergy 5k.

Location

Golden Valley, Minnesota

Brian Kraft Memorial 5K Run

Monday, 27 May 2024

16. Brian Kraft Memorial 5K Run

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k

Walker Methodist Stride for Seniors 5k/10k

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

17. Walker Methodist Stride for Seniors 5k/10k

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

One Tough Mile

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

18. One Tough Mile

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Running

10k

Lookin For A Cure Minneapolis

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

19. Lookin For A Cure Minneapolis

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k

Downtown Run Around: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

20. Downtown Run Around: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Juneteenth Fun Run

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

21. Juneteenth Fun Run

Location

Golden Valley, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Hy-Vee Twin Cities Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

22. Hy-Vee Twin Cities Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - St. Paul

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

23. Firecracker 4 & 8 Mile - St. Paul

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Lift Bridge Road Races

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

24. Lift Bridge Road Races

Location

Stillwater, Minnesota

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k

Tough Mudder Twin Cities

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

25. Tough Mudder Twin Cities

Location

Hugo, Minnesota

Run for the Roses 5K & Kids Fun Run

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

26. Run for the Roses 5K & Kids Fun Run

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

4 on the Fourth

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

27. 4 on the Fourth

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Leap Frog 10k Relay

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

28. Leap Frog 10k Relay

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Taco John's Run Baby Run, 5K 10K

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

29. Taco John's Run Baby Run, 5K 10K

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k

2024 Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

30. 2024 Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk

Location

Little Canada, Minnesota

Running

5k

Live Brave 5K and 1 Mile

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

31. Live Brave 5K and 1 Mile

Location

Woodbury, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Gopher to Badger Half Marathon

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

32. Gopher to Badger Half Marathon

Location

Stillwater, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

13 Mile Scavenger Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

33. 13 Mile Scavenger Race

Location

Cottage Grove, Minnesota

Running

half marathon

Going Beyond Limits Fun Run

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

34. Going Beyond Limits Fun Run

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Heart of The City Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

35. Heart of The City Race

Location

Burnsville, Minnesota

Running

10k and more

City of Lakes Half Marathon

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

36. City of Lakes Half Marathon

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

half marathon

Hennepin Healthcare Field Day and Utepils Trail Loppet

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

37. Hennepin Healthcare Field Day and Utepils Trail Loppet

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

RADIAS Health Building Strength 5K

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

38. RADIAS Health Building Strength 5K

Location

Maplewood, Minnesota

Running

5k

Bear Water Run 10/20 Mile Race

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

39. Bear Water Run 10/20 Mile Race

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

10 miles and more

Log Run Half Marathon

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

40. Log Run Half Marathon

Location

Stillwater, Minnesota

Running

10 miles, 10k, 5k, half marathon

Donot Stop - Minneapolis

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

41. Donot Stop - Minneapolis

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10k and more

Spinal Sprint

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

42. Spinal Sprint

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

5k and more

Night Owl 5k, 10k and the 6 hour shuffle

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

43. Night Owl 5k, 10k and the 6 hour shuffle

Location

Lake Elmo, Minnesota

Running

10k, 5k

BT5K Twin Cities

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

44. BT5K Twin Cities

Location

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Hot Cider Hustle - Twin Cities Half Marathon & 5K

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

45. Hot Cider Hustle - Twin Cities Half Marathon & 5K

Location

Bloomington, Minnesota

Running

half marathon, 5k

Loopet Loppet

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

46. Loopet Loppet

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Run for the Apples

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

47. Run for the Apples

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Kowalski's Strive 10 Miler 5K

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

48. Kowalski's Strive 10 Miler 5K

Location

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Running

5k, 10 miles

