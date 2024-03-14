All Events
Events in Syracuse

48 events found
Pi Day Run (3.14159265.... Miles)

Thursday, 14 Mar 2024

1. Pi Day Run (3.14159265.... Miles)

Location

Syracuse, New York

2024 Syracuse Half Marathon (13.1 Miles)

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. 2024 Syracuse Half Marathon (13.1 Miles)

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

half marathon

2024 Good Samaritan Run 5K & 10K

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

3. 2024 Good Samaritan Run 5K & 10K

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

International Taste Fest 5K & 10K

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. International Taste Fest 5K & 10K

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Moon Shadow 5K (Syracuse)

Monday, 8 Apr 2024

5. Moon Shadow 5K (Syracuse)

Location

Salina, New York

Running

5k

"one step at a time" Autism Acceptance Walk

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

6. "one step at a time" Autism Acceptance Walk

Location

Jamesville, New York

Empowered 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

7. Empowered 5K Run/Walk

Location

Salina, New York

Running

5k

Earth Day Half Marathon, 5K & Relay

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

8. Earth Day Half Marathon, 5K & Relay

Location

Onondaga County, New York

Running

half marathon, 5k and more

Draft Day 5K (Baldwinsville)

Thursday, 25 Apr 2024

9. Draft Day 5K (Baldwinsville)

Location

Baldwinsville, New York

Running

5k

Parkview 3K Color Run

Sunday, 5 May 2024

10. Parkview 3K Color Run

Location

Syracuse, New York

Advocates 6th Annual Stroll & Roll 5K

Saturday, 18 May 2024

11. Advocates 6th Annual Stroll & Roll 5K

Location

Salina, New York

Running

5k

2024 Teal Ribbon Run / Walk - Hope for Heather

Saturday, 18 May 2024

12. 2024 Teal Ribbon Run / Walk - Hope for Heather

Location

Minoa, New York

Running

5k and more

11th Annual PWP 5K

Sunday, 19 May 2024

13. 11th Annual PWP 5K

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k and more

Run To Remember 5K (Fulton NY)

Saturday, 25 May 2024

14. Run To Remember 5K (Fulton NY)

Location

Fulton, New York

Running

5k

Highland Forest 1-2-3 Trail Run

Saturday, 25 May 2024

15. Highland Forest 1-2-3 Trail Run

Location

Fabius, New York

Running

10 miles, ultramarathon and more

Sand to Serengeti

Saturday, 25 May 2024

16. Sand to Serengeti

Location

Fayetteville, New York

Running

10 miles

Le Moyne College Dolphin Dash 2024

Friday, 31 May 2024

17. Le Moyne College Dolphin Dash 2024

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k

Central Square Redhawk 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

18. Central Square Redhawk 5K Run/Walk

Location

Central Square, New York

Running

5k

Cazenovia in Color Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

19. Cazenovia in Color Run

Location

Cazenovia, New York

BCA Fun Run

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

20. BCA Fun Run

Location

Baldwinsville, New York

Running

5k

Paige's Butterfly Run

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

21. Paige's Butterfly Run

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k and more

Fulton Booster Run 5k

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

22. Fulton Booster Run 5k

Location

Fulton, New York

Running

5k and more

CNY Gay 5k

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

23. CNY Gay 5k

Location

Onondaga County, New York

ShortcaKe 4K

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

24. ShortcaKe 4K

Location

Clay, New York

Run For Jeff

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

25. Run For Jeff

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

51st Annual Cazenovia July 4th Foot Races

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

26. 51st Annual Cazenovia July 4th Foot Races

Location

Cazenovia, New York

Running

10 miles, 5k

2024 Otisco Lake Watershed Shuffle 5K Run/ 2 Mile Walk

Saturday, 13 Jul 2024

27. 2024 Otisco Lake Watershed Shuffle 5K Run/ 2 Mile Walk

Location

Marietta, New York

Running

5k and more

14th Annual Remembrance 5KRun/Walk for HOPE

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

28. 14th Annual Remembrance 5KRun/Walk for HOPE

Location

Onondaga County, New York

Running

5k and more

Life Worth Living 5K and WALK

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

29. Life Worth Living 5K and WALK

Location

Baldwinsville, New York

Running

5k and more

CAZ TRI

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

30. CAZ TRI

Location

Cazenovia, New York

Paws Along The Erie 5k

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

31. Paws Along The Erie 5k

Location

Chittenango, New York

"LOOP THE LAKE" The Great New York State Marathon Weekend

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

32. "LOOP THE LAKE" The Great New York State Marathon Weekend

Location

Onondaga County, New York

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

18th Annual Eastwood 5-Mile Run

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

33. 18th Annual Eastwood 5-Mile Run

Location

Syracuse, New York

E-Race Cancer Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 20 Oct 2024

34. E-Race Cancer Half Marathon, 10K & 5K

Location

Bridgeport, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

The 19th Annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

35. The 19th Annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

10k and more

Step Up 4 Kids

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

36. Step Up 4 Kids

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

The Bill Scott Memorial 5K Walk/Run

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

37. The Bill Scott Memorial 5K Walk/Run

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Syracuse EWB 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

38. Syracuse EWB 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser

Location

Salina, New York

Running

10k

THE L8KES RUN - Presented by Charity For Children (Green Lakes State Park)

Saturday, 11 May 2024

39. THE L8KES RUN - Presented by Charity For Children (Green Lakes State Park)

Location

Fayetteville, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

The DAM 8

Sunday, 19 May 2024

40. The DAM 8

Location

DeRuyter, New York

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Syracuse WorkForce Run

Thursday, 6 Jun 2024

41. Syracuse WorkForce Run

Location

Salina, New York

Running

5k, 10k

YMCA Race Weekend

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

42. YMCA Race Weekend

Location

Fayetteville, New York

Running

10k and more

The 44th Annual Swamp Rat Runs

Saturday, 15 Jun 2024

43. The 44th Annual Swamp Rat Runs

Location

Brewerton, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

The 6th Annual Chocolate Challenge

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

44. The 6th Annual Chocolate Challenge

Location

Onondaga County, New York

Running

5k, 10k

174th Attack Wing Runway 5k - Presented by Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Saturday, 3 Aug 2024

45. 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k - Presented by Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

5k, 10k

Tromptown Half Marathon & 5K

Thursday, 8 Aug 2024

46. Tromptown Half Marathon & 5K

Location

DeRuyter, New York

Running

5k, half marathon, 10k

Valley Nature Run - 14th Annual

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

47. Valley Nature Run - 14th Annual

Location

Syracuse, New York

Running

10k and more

2024 Arc Race

Saturday, 7 Sept 2024

48. 2024 Arc Race

Location

Onondaga County, New York

Running

5k, 10k and more

