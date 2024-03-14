Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in Syracuse
Thursday, 14 Mar 2024
1. Pi Day Run (3.14159265.... Miles)
Syracuse, New York
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. 2024 Syracuse Half Marathon (13.1 Miles)
Syracuse, New York
half marathon
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
3. 2024 Good Samaritan Run 5K & 10K
Syracuse, New York
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. International Taste Fest 5K & 10K
Syracuse, New York
5k, 10k
Monday, 8 Apr 2024
5. Moon Shadow 5K (Syracuse)
Salina, New York
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
6. "one step at a time" Autism Acceptance Walk
Jamesville, New York
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
7. Empowered 5K Run/Walk
Salina, New York
5k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
8. Earth Day Half Marathon, 5K & Relay
Onondaga County, New York
half marathon, 5k and more
Thursday, 25 Apr 2024
9. Draft Day 5K (Baldwinsville)
Baldwinsville, New York
5k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
10. Parkview 3K Color Run
Syracuse, New York
Saturday, 18 May 2024
11. Advocates 6th Annual Stroll & Roll 5K
Salina, New York
5k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
12. 2024 Teal Ribbon Run / Walk - Hope for Heather
Minoa, New York
5k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
13. 11th Annual PWP 5K
Syracuse, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
14. Run To Remember 5K (Fulton NY)
Fulton, New York
5k
Saturday, 25 May 2024
15. Highland Forest 1-2-3 Trail Run
Fabius, New York
10 miles, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 25 May 2024
16. Sand to Serengeti
Fayetteville, New York
10 miles
Friday, 31 May 2024
17. Le Moyne College Dolphin Dash 2024
Syracuse, New York
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
18. Central Square Redhawk 5K Run/Walk
Central Square, New York
5k
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
19. Cazenovia in Color Run
Cazenovia, New York
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
20. BCA Fun Run
Baldwinsville, New York
5k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
21. Paige's Butterfly Run
Syracuse, New York
5k and more
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
22. Fulton Booster Run 5k
Fulton, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
23. CNY Gay 5k
Onondaga County, New York
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
24. ShortcaKe 4K
Clay, New York
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
25. Run For Jeff
Syracuse, New York
5k, 10k and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
26. 51st Annual Cazenovia July 4th Foot Races
Cazenovia, New York
10 miles, 5k
Saturday, 13 Jul 2024
27. 2024 Otisco Lake Watershed Shuffle 5K Run/ 2 Mile Walk
Marietta, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
28. 14th Annual Remembrance 5KRun/Walk for HOPE
Onondaga County, New York
5k and more
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
29. Life Worth Living 5K and WALK
Baldwinsville, New York
5k and more
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
30. CAZ TRI
Cazenovia, New York
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
31. Paws Along The Erie 5k
Chittenango, New York
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
32. "LOOP THE LAKE" The Great New York State Marathon Weekend
Onondaga County, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
33. 18th Annual Eastwood 5-Mile Run
Syracuse, New York
Sunday, 20 Oct 2024
34. E-Race Cancer Half Marathon, 10K & 5K
Bridgeport, New York
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
35. The 19th Annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run
Syracuse, New York
10k and more
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
36. Step Up 4 Kids
Syracuse, New York
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
37. The Bill Scott Memorial 5K Walk/Run
Syracuse, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
38. Syracuse EWB 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser
Salina, New York
10k
Saturday, 11 May 2024
39. THE L8KES RUN - Presented by Charity For Children (Green Lakes State Park)
Fayetteville, New York
5k, 10k and more
Sunday, 19 May 2024
40. The DAM 8
DeRuyter, New York
half marathon, 10k and more
Thursday, 6 Jun 2024
41. Syracuse WorkForce Run
Salina, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
42. YMCA Race Weekend
Fayetteville, New York
10k and more
Saturday, 15 Jun 2024
43. The 44th Annual Swamp Rat Runs
Brewerton, New York
5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
44. The 6th Annual Chocolate Challenge
Onondaga County, New York
5k, 10k
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
45. 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k - Presented by Syracuse Hancock International Airport
Syracuse, New York
5k, 10k
Thursday, 8 Aug 2024
46. Tromptown Half Marathon & 5K
DeRuyter, New York
5k, half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
47. Valley Nature Run - 14th Annual
Syracuse, New York
10k and more
Saturday, 7 Sept 2024
48. 2024 Arc Race
Onondaga County, New York
5k, 10k and more