Events in Waco
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Lucky in Love Run 1 mile and 5k
West, Texas
5k
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. Bearathon/Sic 'Em 6K
Waco, Texas
half marathon and more
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
3. Down 'n Dirty Trail Run
Waco, Texas
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
4. Glow Over Waco 5K & Fun Run
Waco, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. Run for Autism 5K, Fun Walk for Autism 1K
Waco, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 27 Apr 2024
6. Mission Waco Race ONE 5K and Fun Run
Waco, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
7. Running for Readers
Hewitt, Texas
5k
Sunday, 26 May 2024
8. Badass Texas Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K
Waco, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 26 May 2024
9. 2024 Badass Texas Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K
Waco, Texas
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
10. Running With The Bulls
Waco, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
11. Chupacabra Trail Run
Waco, Texas
5k and more
Saturday, 2 Nov 2024
12. 23rd Annual Leatherneck Run
Woodway, Texas
5k, 10k and more
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
13. Poultry in Motion; Waco Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K and One Mile
Waco, Texas
5k and more
Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
15. WWK SIP & STROLL 0.5K
West, Texas
10k and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
16. Toughest 'N Texas Trail Runs
Waco, Texas
ultramarathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 11 May 2024
17. The Best 5K on the Brazos
Waco, Texas
5k, 10k
Saturday, 18 May 2024
18. Waco Police Memorial Run
Waco, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
19. XTERRA Cameron Park Trail Run
Waco, Texas
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
20. TUFF ENUFF Trail Run
Waco, Texas
5k, 10k