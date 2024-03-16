All Events
Texas
Waco
Events in Waco

20 events found
Lucky in Love Run 1 mile and 5k

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Lucky in Love Run 1 mile and 5k

West, Texas

Running

5k

Bearathon/Sic 'Em 6K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. Bearathon/Sic 'Em 6K

Waco, Texas

Running

half marathon and more

Down 'n Dirty Trail Run

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

3. Down 'n Dirty Trail Run

Waco, Texas

Glow Over Waco 5K & Fun Run

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

4. Glow Over Waco 5K & Fun Run

Waco, Texas

Running

5k and more

Run for Autism 5K, Fun Walk for Autism 1K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. Run for Autism 5K, Fun Walk for Autism 1K

Waco, Texas

Running

5k and more

Mission Waco Race ONE 5K and Fun Run

Saturday, 27 Apr 2024

6. Mission Waco Race ONE 5K and Fun Run

Waco, Texas

Running

5k and more

Running for Readers

Saturday, 11 May 2024

7. Running for Readers

Hewitt, Texas

Running

5k

Badass Texas Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 26 May 2024

8. Badass Texas Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K

Waco, Texas

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

2024 Badass Texas Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K

Sunday, 26 May 2024

9. 2024 Badass Texas Half-Marathon, 10K & 5K

Waco, Texas

Running With The Bulls

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

10. Running With The Bulls

Waco, Texas

Running

5k and more

Chupacabra Trail Run

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

11. Chupacabra Trail Run

Waco, Texas

Running

5k and more

23rd Annual Leatherneck Run

Saturday, 2 Nov 2024

12. 23rd Annual Leatherneck Run

Woodway, Texas

Running

5k, 10k and more

Poultry in Motion; Waco Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K and One Mile

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

13. Poultry in Motion; Waco Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K and One Mile

Waco, Texas

Running

5k and more

API Test - Not a real race

Tuesday, 31 Dec 2024

14. API Test - Not a real race

Woodway, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

WWK SIP & STROLL 0.5K

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

15. WWK SIP & STROLL 0.5K

West, Texas

Running

10k and more

Toughest 'N Texas Trail Runs

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

16. Toughest 'N Texas Trail Runs

Waco, Texas

Running

ultramarathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

The Best 5K on the Brazos

Saturday, 11 May 2024

17. The Best 5K on the Brazos

Waco, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Waco Police Memorial Run

Saturday, 18 May 2024

18. Waco Police Memorial Run

Waco, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

XTERRA Cameron Park Trail Run

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

19. XTERRA Cameron Park Trail Run

Waco, Texas

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

TUFF ENUFF Trail Run

Saturday, 17 Aug 2024

20. TUFF ENUFF Trail Run

Waco, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

