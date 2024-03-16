Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Events in West Valley City
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
1. Lucky 13 Half Marathon - 10K - 5K
West Jordan, Utah
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
2. GenderBands 9th Anniversary 5K
Salt Lake City, Utah
5k
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
3. Eggs Legs Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
West Jordan, Utah
5k, half marathon, 10k
Friday, 5 Apr 2024
4. Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
North Salt Lake, Utah
half marathon, 10k, 5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
5. Not On OUR Watch Trail Race 5K
Sandy, Utah
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
6. 2024 Husky Hustle - Arctic Rescue 5k Walk/Run Fundraiser
Salt Lake City, Utah
5k
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
7. Salt Lake City Marathon
Salt Lake City, Utah
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 4 May 2024
8. May the Fourth Race Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
Farmington, Utah
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 11 May 2024
9. Run Farmington
Farmington, Utah
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
10. Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon
Salt Lake City, Utah
half marathon, 5k
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
11. Runtastic TIMP
American Fork, Utah
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
12. Runtastic STEEL DAYS RUN
American Fork, Utah
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
13. Handcart Days Races
Bountiful, Utah
half marathon, 5k and more
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
14. Sound of Hope 5k
South Jordan, Utah
5k
Saturday, 21 Sept 2024
15. Run to Stop Traffick
North Salt Lake, Utah
5k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
16. Haunted Hollows Fun Run
South Jordan, Utah
Saturday, 19 Oct 2024
17. Runtastic HAUNTED - Emigration Canyon
Salt Lake City, Utah
half marathon, 5k and more
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
18. Runtastic THANKFUL - Lehi
Lehi, Utah
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
19. Thanksgiving Day Races
Bountiful, Utah
10k, 5k and more
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
20. Tooele Kiwanis Club 5K Freedom Run
Tooele, Utah
5k, 10k
Saturday, 10 Aug 2024
21. Warriors 4 Warriors 5K
South Jordan, Utah
5k, 10k
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
22. Witch Run - Half Marathon, 10K, 5K
West Jordan, Utah
5k, 10k, half marathon
Thursday, 28 Nov 2024
23. Copy of Thanksgiving Day Races
Bountiful, Utah
10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
24. Utah Santa Run - Gardner Village
West Jordan, Utah
5k, 10k, half marathon
Tuesday, 1 Jan 2999
25. YRRC Winter Series Test
Salt Lake City, Utah
10k