Events in West Valley City

Lucky 13 Half Marathon - 10K - 5K

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

1. Lucky 13 Half Marathon - 10K - 5K

West Jordan, Utah

5k, 10k, half marathon

GenderBands 9th Anniversary 5K

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

2. GenderBands 9th Anniversary 5K

Salt Lake City, Utah

5k

Eggs Legs Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

3. Eggs Legs Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

West Jordan, Utah

5k, half marathon, 10k

Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Friday, 5 Apr 2024

4. Antelope Island Duathlon & Causeway Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

North Salt Lake, Utah

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Not On OUR Watch Trail Race 5K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

5. Not On OUR Watch Trail Race 5K

Sandy, Utah

5k

2024 Husky Hustle - Arctic Rescue 5k Walk/Run Fundraiser

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

6. 2024 Husky Hustle - Arctic Rescue 5k Walk/Run Fundraiser

Salt Lake City, Utah

5k

Salt Lake City Marathon

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

7. Salt Lake City Marathon

Salt Lake City, Utah

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

May the Fourth Race Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 4 May 2024

8. May the Fourth Race Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Farmington, Utah

5k, 10k, half marathon

Run Farmington

Saturday, 11 May 2024

9. Run Farmington

Farmington, Utah

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

10. Drop13 Big Cottonwood Canyon

Salt Lake City, Utah

half marathon, 5k

Runtastic TIMP

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

11. Runtastic TIMP

American Fork, Utah

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Runtastic STEEL DAYS RUN

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

12. Runtastic STEEL DAYS RUN

American Fork, Utah

10k, 5k and more

Handcart Days Races

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

13. Handcart Days Races

Bountiful, Utah

half marathon, 5k and more

Sound of Hope 5k

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

14. Sound of Hope 5k

South Jordan, Utah

5k

Run to Stop Traffick

Saturday, 21 Sept 2024

15. Run to Stop Traffick

North Salt Lake, Utah

5k

Haunted Hollows Fun Run

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

16. Haunted Hollows Fun Run

South Jordan, Utah

Runtastic HAUNTED - Emigration Canyon

Saturday, 19 Oct 2024

17. Runtastic HAUNTED - Emigration Canyon

Salt Lake City, Utah

half marathon, 5k and more

Runtastic THANKFUL - Lehi

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

18. Runtastic THANKFUL - Lehi

Lehi, Utah

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Thanksgiving Day Races

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

19. Thanksgiving Day Races

Bountiful, Utah

10k, 5k and more

Tooele Kiwanis Club 5K Freedom Run

Thursday, 4 Jul 2024

20. Tooele Kiwanis Club 5K Freedom Run

Tooele, Utah

5k, 10k

Warriors 4 Warriors 5K

Saturday, 10 Aug 2024

21. Warriors 4 Warriors 5K

South Jordan, Utah

5k, 10k

Witch Run - Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

22. Witch Run - Half Marathon, 10K, 5K

West Jordan, Utah

5k, 10k, half marathon

Copy of Thanksgiving Day Races

Thursday, 28 Nov 2024

23. Copy of Thanksgiving Day Races

Bountiful, Utah

10k, 5k and more

Utah Santa Run - Gardner Village

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

24. Utah Santa Run - Gardner Village

West Jordan, Utah

5k, 10k, half marathon

YRRC Winter Series Test

Tuesday, 1 Jan 2999

25. YRRC Winter Series Test

Salt Lake City, Utah

10k

