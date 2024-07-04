Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Running Events in July 2022
Thursday, 4 Jul 2024
1. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta, Georgia
10k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
2. Run LAS VEGAS "City of Lights" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Las Vegas, Nevada
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
3. Run PHOENIX "Valley of the Sun" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Phoenix, Arizona
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
4. Run HOUSTON "Bayou City" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Houston, Texas
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
5. July 4th Freedom Run DALLAS FORT WORTH
Fort Worth, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
6. July 4th Freedom Run HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
7. July 4th Freedom Run LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, Nevada
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
8. July 4th Freedom Run SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
9. July 4th Freedom Run SAN DIEGO
San Diego, California
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
10. July 4th Freedom Run CITY OF TREES
Sacramento, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
11. July 4th Freedom Run LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles, California
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
12. Run CITY OF TREES "Big Tomato" 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Sacramento, California
5k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
13. Run DALLAS FORT WORTH 5K/10K/13.1 SUMMER
Fort Worth, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
14. Wingfoot Running Camp
Huntsville, Alabama
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
15. Westside BeltLine 5K - 8K
Atlanta, Georgia
10k
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
16. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 ATLANTA
Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
17. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Chicago, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
18. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 PHILADELPHIA
Camden, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
19. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 ATLANTA
Atlanta, Georgia
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
20. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NYC
New York, New York
5k, 10k, half marathon
(2 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
21. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(4 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
22. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 HOUSTON
Houston, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
23. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 CHICAGO/EVANSTON
Evanston, Illinois
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
24. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
25. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS FORT WORTH
Fort Worth, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
26. Run Against Breast Cancer 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY
New Jersey, New Jersey
half marathon, 10k
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
27. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 NEW JERSEY
New Jersey, New Jersey
5k, 10k, half marathon
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
28. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 AUSTIN/ROUNDROCK
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
29. Sloth Runners Race 5K/10K/13.1 DALLAS FORT WORTH
Fort Worth, Texas
5k, 10k, half marathon
(2 reviews)
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
30. Electric 5k
Las Cruces, New Mexico
5k and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
31. Houston Fourth Fest
Houston, Texas
5k and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
32. Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run
Lexington, Kentucky
10k
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
33. Otto's Ottawa Canada Day Road Races
Ottawa, Ottawa
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
34. Canada Day 5K
Hamilton, Hamilton
5k, 10k and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
35. Canada Day Run/Walk/Wheel 2024
Essex, Essex County
5k and more
Monday, 1 Jul 2024
36. Canada Day Barrie 2024
Barrie, Simcoe County
5k and more
Tuesday, 2 Jul 2024
37. 2 Mile Race Series (2 of 4)
Statesville, North Carolina
Tuesday, 2 Jul 2024
38. CBRC Track Series
Lusby, Maryland
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
39. LVRR July Summer Series 5K
Allentown, Pennsylvania
5k
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
40. Orland Park Veterans Liberty Run/Walk
Orland Park, Illinois
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
41. GRBA Fourth of July 5K Road Race
Kennebunkport, Maine
5k
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
42. KTC Summer Race Series
Knoxville, Tennessee
10k, 5k
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
43. Pilot Fireball Moonlight Classic 5K and Firecracker Kids Mile
Knoxville, Tennessee
5k and more
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
44. Kiwanis Midnight Run LIVE and Virtual 2024
Baker County, Florida
5k, 10k and more
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
45. KELLER FIRECRACKER 5K & 10K
Keller, Texas
5k
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
46. Freedom Run 5K Dorr
Dorr, Michigan
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
47. Downtown Kitchener Mile 2024
Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Municipality
Wednesday, 3 Jul 2024
48. Memphis Stars and Stripes 5K
Memphis, Tennessee
5k