The Half Ironman, also known as the Middle Distance Triathlon or 70.3, consists of a 1.2 mile (1.9k) swim, 56 mile (90k) bike, and 13.1 mile (21.2k) run. In total, this adds up to a distance of 70.3km (hence the name), which is exactly half the distance of a full Ironman. The half Ironman is becoming a more and more popular distance, as triathletes want to push themselves beyond the standard Olympic distance, but aren't yet ready to commit to the full Ironman distance. Events at this distance can vary according to weather conditions or the difficulty of the terrain, but in general the cut off time for half-ironman distance triathlons is 8 and a half hours after the start. A very impressive time for completing a 70.3 triathlon would be under 6 hours, and elite competitors even go under 4 hours! There are over 30 official Ironman 70.3 events in the USA, where it is possible to qualify for the annual Ironman 70.3 World Championships.