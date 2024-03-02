All Events
ChevronRight
Triathlons
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
Super SprintSprintOlympicHalf IronmanIronmanOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

Triathlons

Triathlons are multisport events, which consists of sequential stages of swimming, cycling and running.There are five official Triathlon distances: Sprint Distance (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km bike); Olympic (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km swim); ITU Long (3km swim, 80km bike, 20km run); Half/Middle-Distance/70.3/Half-Ironman (1.9km swim, 90km bike, 21.1km run); Full/Ironman (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km run). There are other unofficial distances, such as super-sprint triathlons or ultra-triathlons. Multisport events have been growing in popularity in the USA over recent years, particularly triathlons. USA triathlon, the national governing body, now has over 500,000 members, with over 4,000 races each year. Many of these triathlon events are city-based, with the swim section in pools or manmade lakes, and the cycle and run elements through city streets and past famous landmarks. Other triathlons require open-water swimming in the sea, and can also require mountian biking and trail running as they head off-road onto challenging terrains. There are multisport variations of triathlons such as duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike, which require two of the disciplines but not all three.

885 events found
Marshall Rec Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

1. Marshall Rec Indoor Triathlon

Location

Huntington, West Virginia

Heart
Pearce Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

2. Pearce Indoor Triathlon

Location

Chillicothe, Illinois

Heart
2024 Gaylord All Outdoors Tri 45 Winter Triathlon

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

3. 2024 Gaylord All Outdoors Tri 45 Winter Triathlon

Location

Gaylord, Michigan

Heart
AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

4. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon

Location

Clermont, Florida

Running

5k

Heart
Tri 4 the Cure AZ

Saturday, 9 Mar 2024

5. Tri 4 the Cure AZ

Location

Phoenix, Arizona

Running

5k

Heart
Get Fit Families Triathlon Clinic

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

6. Get Fit Families Triathlon Clinic

Location

Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

Heart
Lifetime Fitness Indoor Triathlon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

7. Lifetime Fitness Indoor Triathlon

Location

Burr Ridge, Illinois

Heart
Azalea Sprint

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

8. Azalea Sprint

Location

Wilmington, North Carolina

Heart
Ann Arbor YMCA - Y Tri

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

9. Ann Arbor YMCA - Y Tri

Location

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Heart
Blizzard Blast Indoor Triathlon

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

10. Blizzard Blast Indoor Triathlon

Location

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Heart
CORE Indoor Triathlon Spring

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

11. CORE Indoor Triathlon Spring

Location

Lemont, Illinois

Heart
IRONMAN 70.3 Happy Valley Training Program

Monday, 11 Mar 2024

12. IRONMAN 70.3 Happy Valley Training Program

Location

North Wales, Pennsylvania

Heart
Ultraman Arizona APPLICATION

Friday, 15 Mar 2024

13. Ultraman Arizona APPLICATION

Location

Phoenix, Arizona

Heart
Oro Valley Triathlon and Duathlon Festival

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

14. Oro Valley Triathlon and Duathlon Festival

Location

Oro Valley, Arizona

Heart
MKT Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

15. MKT Sprint Triathlon

Location

Katy, Texas

Heart
Rocky Hill Triathlon 2024

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

16. Rocky Hill Triathlon 2024

Location

Exeter, California

Running

5k

Heart
March Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

17. March Indoor Triathlon

Location

Bountiful, Utah

Heart
Greater Beverly Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

18. Greater Beverly Indoor Triathlon

Location

Beverly, Massachusetts

Heart
Lake Havasu Triathlon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

19. Lake Havasu Triathlon

Location

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Heart
Game On! Palm Beaches Triathlon - Spring

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

20. Game On! Palm Beaches Triathlon - Spring

Location

Riviera Beach, Florida

Heart
Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

21. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K

Location

The Colony, Texas

Running

5k

Heart
NECTC West Point Duathlon

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

22. NECTC West Point Duathlon

Location

Cornwall, New York

Heart
South Padre Island Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

23. South Padre Island Sprint Triathlon

Location

South Padre Island, Texas

Heart
MTS Triathlon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

24. MTS Triathlon

Location

Arroyo Grande, California

Heart
Merrill Ranch Triathlon

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

25. Merrill Ranch Triathlon

Location

Florence, Arizona

Heart
Paddle Your Saddle Triathlon - Spring Edition

Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

26. Paddle Your Saddle Triathlon - Spring Edition

Location

Dawsonville, Georgia

Heart
Dare to Tri - Fort Eisenhower Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 30 Mar 2024

27. Dare to Tri - Fort Eisenhower Sprint Triathlon

Location

Grovetown, Georgia

Heart
2024 Wolfpack Youth Aquathlon Training Clinic

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

28. 2024 Wolfpack Youth Aquathlon Training Clinic

Location

San Jose, California

Heart
Butler Y Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

29. Butler Y Indoor Triathlon

Location

Butler, Pennsylvania

Heart
Smithfield Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

30. Smithfield Sprint Triathlon

Location

Smithfield, Virginia

Heart
Escape from Fort Desoto Triathlon

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

31. Escape from Fort Desoto Triathlon

Location

St. Petersburg, Florida

Heart
Athletic Brewing IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

32. Athletic Brewing IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside

Location

Oceanside, California

Heart
Caveman Triathlon

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

33. Caveman Triathlon

Location

Flower Mound, Texas

Heart
2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

34. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24

Location

Austin, Texas

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
IRONMAN 70.3 Texas

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

35. IRONMAN 70.3 Texas

Location

Galveston, Texas

Heart
LA Tri Series #1

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

36. LA Tri Series #1

Location

San Dimas, California

Running

5k

Heart
Bengal Triathlon

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

37. Bengal Triathlon

Location

Pocatello, Idaho

Running

5k

Heart
Holly City Family Center Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

38. Holly City Family Center Indoor Triathlon

Location

Millville, New Jersey

Heart
Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

39. Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon

Location

Savannah, Georgia

Heart
Pinehurst Triathlon Festival

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

40. Pinehurst Triathlon Festival

Location

Pinehurst, North Carolina

Heart
MomsTRI Women's Sprint Triathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

41. MomsTRI Women's Sprint Triathlon

Location

Goodyear, Arizona

Heart
Houston Texans Kids Triathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

42. Houston Texans Kids Triathlon

Location

Katy, Texas

Heart
Indianapolis Healthplex Unified Indoor Triathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

43. Indianapolis Healthplex Unified Indoor Triathlon

Location

Indianapolis, Indiana

Running

10 miles and more

Heart
Emily Schindler Memorial Scholarship Triathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

44. Emily Schindler Memorial Scholarship Triathlon

Location

Severna Park, Maryland

Heart
The ICE Breaker Triathlon

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

45. The ICE Breaker Triathlon

Location

Granite Bay, California

Heart
Race on the Base

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

46. Race on the Base

Location

Los Alamitos, California

Running

5k

Heart
EOD Warrior Challenge 2024

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

47. EOD Warrior Challenge 2024

Location

Niceville, Florida

Heart
Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

48. Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k

Location

Friant, California

Running

5k, 10k

Heart
Showing 1 - 48 of 885 events
1
2
3
20
image
🇺🇸