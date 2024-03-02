Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Triathlons
Triathlons are multisport events, which consists of sequential stages of swimming, cycling and running.There are five official Triathlon distances: Sprint Distance (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km bike); Olympic (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km swim); ITU Long (3km swim, 80km bike, 20km run); Half/Middle-Distance/70.3/Half-Ironman (1.9km swim, 90km bike, 21.1km run); Full/Ironman (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km run). There are other unofficial distances, such as super-sprint triathlons or ultra-triathlons. Multisport events have been growing in popularity in the USA over recent years, particularly triathlons. USA triathlon, the national governing body, now has over 500,000 members, with over 4,000 races each year. Many of these triathlon events are city-based, with the swim section in pools or manmade lakes, and the cycle and run elements through city streets and past famous landmarks. Other triathlons require open-water swimming in the sea, and can also require mountian biking and trail running as they head off-road onto challenging terrains. There are multisport variations of triathlons such as duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike, which require two of the disciplines but not all three.
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
1. Marshall Rec Indoor Triathlon
Huntington, West Virginia
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
2. Pearce Indoor Triathlon
Chillicothe, Illinois
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
3. 2024 Gaylord All Outdoors Tri 45 Winter Triathlon
Gaylord, Michigan
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
4. AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon
Clermont, Florida
5k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
5. Tri 4 the Cure AZ
Phoenix, Arizona
5k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
6. Get Fit Families Triathlon Clinic
Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
7. Lifetime Fitness Indoor Triathlon
Burr Ridge, Illinois
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
8. Azalea Sprint
Wilmington, North Carolina
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
9. Ann Arbor YMCA - Y Tri
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
10. Blizzard Blast Indoor Triathlon
Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
11. CORE Indoor Triathlon Spring
Lemont, Illinois
Monday, 11 Mar 2024
12. IRONMAN 70.3 Happy Valley Training Program
North Wales, Pennsylvania
Friday, 15 Mar 2024
13. Ultraman Arizona APPLICATION
Phoenix, Arizona
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
14. Oro Valley Triathlon and Duathlon Festival
Oro Valley, Arizona
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
15. MKT Sprint Triathlon
Katy, Texas
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
16. Rocky Hill Triathlon 2024
Exeter, California
5k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
17. March Indoor Triathlon
Bountiful, Utah
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
18. Greater Beverly Indoor Triathlon
Beverly, Massachusetts
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
19. Lake Havasu Triathlon
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
20. Game On! Palm Beaches Triathlon - Spring
Riviera Beach, Florida
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
21. Luck of the Irish Triathlon, Run-Bike-Run & 5K
The Colony, Texas
5k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
22. NECTC West Point Duathlon
Cornwall, New York
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
23. South Padre Island Sprint Triathlon
South Padre Island, Texas
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
24. MTS Triathlon
Arroyo Grande, California
Saturday, 23 Mar 2024
25. Merrill Ranch Triathlon
Florence, Arizona
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
26. Paddle Your Saddle Triathlon - Spring Edition
Dawsonville, Georgia
Saturday, 30 Mar 2024
27. Dare to Tri - Fort Eisenhower Sprint Triathlon
Grovetown, Georgia
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
28. 2024 Wolfpack Youth Aquathlon Training Clinic
San Jose, California
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
29. Butler Y Indoor Triathlon
Butler, Pennsylvania
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
30. Smithfield Sprint Triathlon
Smithfield, Virginia
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
31. Escape from Fort Desoto Triathlon
St. Petersburg, Florida
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
32. Athletic Brewing IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside
Oceanside, California
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
33. Caveman Triathlon
Flower Mound, Texas
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
34. 2024 Cal Tri Austin - 4.7.24
Austin, Texas
5k, 10k
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
35. IRONMAN 70.3 Texas
Galveston, Texas
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
36. LA Tri Series #1
San Dimas, California
5k
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
37. Bengal Triathlon
Pocatello, Idaho
5k
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
38. Holly City Family Center Indoor Triathlon
Millville, New Jersey
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
39. Ride on Ryan Sprint Triathlon and Duathlon
Savannah, Georgia
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
40. Pinehurst Triathlon Festival
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
41. MomsTRI Women's Sprint Triathlon
Goodyear, Arizona
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
42. Houston Texans Kids Triathlon
Katy, Texas
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
43. Indianapolis Healthplex Unified Indoor Triathlon
Indianapolis, Indiana
10 miles and more
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
44. Emily Schindler Memorial Scholarship Triathlon
Severna Park, Maryland
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
45. The ICE Breaker Triathlon
Granite Bay, California
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
46. Race on the Base
Los Alamitos, California
5k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
47. EOD Warrior Challenge 2024
Niceville, Florida
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
48. Millerton Lake Triathlon, 5k & 10k
Friant, California
5k, 10k