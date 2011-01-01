About Olympic Triathlons in the USA

The Olympic DistanceTriathlon, aka the Standard Distance Triathlon, is made up of a 1500m swim, a 40k cycle and 10k run. This distance was introduced to the Olympics at Sydney 2000, and the sport has grown in popularity ever since. Now, there are over 4 million Americans taking part in triathlon events. Olympic distance triathlons are the standard length of competition recognised by the ITU (International Triathlon Union) which runs the World Triathlon Series events.

As with all triathlon events, be aware of the kit list required for each event. The equipment required may vary from race to race, however there are a few essentials for every triathlon event that you should be aware of. We’ve put together a list of essentials for any triathlon event, which should hopefully give you a head start in your race preparation.

What is the average time to complete an Olympic Triathlon?

A strong time for an amateur would be anything under the three hour mark. However to get to this level will require a decent level of investment in training. Top professionals will complete these events in under two hours. The world record Olympic distance time is 1 hour 39 minutes and 50 seconds, set by Simon Lessing in 1996.

How long should I train for an Olympic triathlon?

Starting from the ground up, we’d recommend you train well for around 12 weeks prior to an Olympic Triathlon event, especially if you want to post a competitive time. Following a tried and tested training programme can help with motivation and allow you to better track your progress. There are plenty of tri clubs in the USA, which will help you through training and you can make friends along the way. After a couple of these events, why not test your mettle with a Middle Distance or even a Full Distance Triathlon?