Sprint Triathlons are multisport events, which consist of a 750m swim, a 20k bike, and a 5k run. All of the sections are exactly half the distance of an Olympic distance, or Standard, triathlon. They are hugely popular events in the USA, either for beginners who are wanting to build experience in triathlons, or for regular triathletes who are wanting to keep match-fit and to aim for a speedy new PB. Aiming for finishing a sprint triathlon in under 90 minutes is a good place to start. These events are often part of bigger triathlon festivals, where other distances might be on offer, including Super-Sprint and Olympic options. This means that family members and friends can all take part in a weekend, whatever their standard or experience. Some Sprint triathlons take place in cities, and have indoor pool swims. Others require open-water swimming, and the bike and run sections take you out into the countryside.