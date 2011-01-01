The Super-Sprint distance, sometimes called the Mini Triathlon, is a multisport event, consisting of a 400m swim, a 10km bike, and a 2.5km run. It is the shortest standard triathlon distance, and is most popular with those who are new to the multidiscipline format of triathlon or for children wanting keep energised. It is a great way of understanding what race day is like, practising transitions, and having a fun time while doing it. Super-Sprints are often part of bigger triathlon events, where longer distances are on offer, so it is also an opportunity for friends and family to get involved rather than just spectating. Another exciting option is joining a super-sprint relay team: these fast-paced events are a great activity to do with a group of friends or you can compete as a family. These races always mix competitive spirit with an entertaining, friendly atmosphere. Many of these events hold the swim section indoors, so they can be held throughout the year. This makes it a great way for regular triathletes to stay sharp during the off-season.