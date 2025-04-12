🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Welsh language support is important to us, and is something we’re working on. Yn dod yn fuan!

2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival

2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival
£2 - £39
Where and when
Location
Usk Way, Newport NP20 2BP, UK
Start times
Sunday, 13 Apr 2025
Marathon: 9:00 amHalf Marathon: 9:00 amFuture Challengers: 12:00 pmToddler Dash: 12:15 pmMile: 12:45 pm
Route information
Marathon, half marathon and 10K routes offer iconic landmarks, including the city’s Transporter Bridge, historic city centre, modern riverfront and International Sports Village as well as the stunning natural scenery and coastal wildlife of the nearby Gwent Levels.
It boasts one of the flattest marathon courses around – ideal for first timers or those looking for a fast time. This has translated into a lot of good performances, with 70% of finishers in the race’s history claiming a PB. The marathon has even been named in a list of ’10 of the fastest marathons in the world’ by Runners World.
Train
How to get there
Usk Way, Newport NP20 2BP, UK
Get full directionsExternalLink
Road Closures
There will be a number of road closures in place. Please use public transport where possible and check your race day pack for more information on road closures. You'll find travel advice on the event website.
Run 4 Wales's logo
Run 4 Wales
View more Run 4 Wales eventsExternalLink
