2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival

07:30 Baggage drop opens

09:00 Marathon & Half Marathon start

09:45 10K Start

Cut-off 6 hours from last starter (marathon) and 4.5 hours (half marathon)

12:00 Future Challengers junior race starts

12:15 Toddler Dash starts

12:45 Mile Fun Run starts

*Timings are subject to change for 2025

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 18 or older (marathon) or ages 17 or older (half marathon) on the day of the event in order to take part.

Race Packs

Your race pack including a race day guide, running number and timing chip will be posted to you and will arrive within 7 days of the event. Overseas entrants must collect their packs on the morning of the race from the Event Village.

Baggage

A baggage facility will be available before the race, open from 07:30am. It will be located in the Friars Walk Car Park on Usk Way. Runners can deposit one bag, which must display a baggage label (which is a tear-off strip on the bottom of your race number). Valuables are left at your own risk.

Pacers

Pacers will be running with sail flags in the marathon, 10K and half marathon. Look out for them in your stating pen, they are a friendly bunch and there to enhance your experience and help you achieve your goal finish time!

Aid Stations

There will be multiple aid stations along the route. Water (Brecon Carreg), energy gels (HIGH5) and energy drinks will be available.

ABP Newport 10K