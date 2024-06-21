Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender

This mountain biking weekender takes place at Lee Quarry in Baccup, Lancashire. With a range of races suitable for all abilities, plus a free coaching session, there really is something on offer for everyone. Choose from classic mountain biking races or take on an e-bike or timed stage challenge for something a little different.

Lee Quarry is a purpose-built mountain bike venue and a playground for mountain bike enthusiasts, with plenty of technical sections to put your skills to the test.

The Saturday morning coaching session is designed to boost confidence and hone riding skills, with young and old riders welcome to attend. Sunday will see entrants race around an exciting mountain bike course taking in some of the coolest trails at the venue.