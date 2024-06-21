Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender
Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender
£1 - £24
About
Head to Lee Quarry in Lancashire for a fun-filled weekend of biking. Perfect for all ages and abilities, this event offers several different races catering to beginners and more experienced riders. Come along to see if you can tackle the exciting course!
Club Morning Coaching, Beginners & Balance Bike XCO Race, U12s Stage Race, and 12 more
Sat, 22 Jun 2024 - Sun, 23 Jun 2024
Bacup, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Lee Quarry Mountain Bike Trail, Rear of (above) Futures Park, Bacup OL13 0BB, UK
Start times
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
Club Morning Coaching: 10:00 amBeginners & Balance Bike XCO Race: 11:30 amU12s Stage Race: 12:00 pmYouth Stage Race: 1:00 pmAdult Stage Race: 1:00 pmE-Bike Challenge Youth Race: 4:00 pmE-Bike Challenge Adult Race: 4:00 pm
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
Emergency Services MTB Championships - Open Race: 9:15 amSenior Open XCO Race 1 - Sport & Fun Race: 9:30 amU12s Skills Challenge and XCO Race: 11:00 amYouth XCO Race: 11:00 amBeginners & Balance Bike XCO Race: 1:00 pmEmergency Services MTB Championships - Female Race: 1:45 pmFemale XCO Race All Categories + Fun Race: 1:45 pmSenior Open XCO Race 2 - Elite, Expert, Junior, Vet, Grand Vet & Super Vet Race: 3:15 pm
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender
Club Morning Coaching
90min
£10
U12s Stage Race
60min
£8
Youth Stage Race
120min
£14
Adult Stage Race
120min
£20
Route information
This mountain biking weekender takes place at Lee Quarry in Baccup, Lancashire. With a range of races suitable for all abilities, plus a free coaching session, there really is something on offer for everyone. Choose from classic mountain biking races or take on an e-bike or timed stage challenge for something a little different.
Lee Quarry is a purpose-built mountain bike venue and a playground for mountain bike enthusiasts, with plenty of technical sections to put your skills to the test.
The Saturday morning coaching session is designed to boost confidence and hone riding skills, with young and old riders welcome to attend. Sunday will see entrants race around an exciting mountain bike course taking in some of the coolest trails at the venue.
What's included
- Free coaching session on Saturday morning
- MTB points
- On-site parking
How to get there
Lee Quarry Mountain Bike Trail, Rear of (above) Futures Park, Bacup OL13 0BB, UK
By Car
From Manchester, take the M66 and then the A56 towards Rawtenstall, continuing on to Bacup Road until you get to Waterfoot. Stay on the A681/Newchurch Road until you reach Futures Park.
From Todmorden, take the A6033 south and then head onto the A681 Bacup Road, following the road into Bacup and onto Market Street. Futures Park will be on your left after approximately a mile.
Parking
There is parking available at Futures Park at the bottom of the quarry.
Event day logistics
Saturday
10:00 Club Morning Coaching session starts
11:30 Beginners and Balance Bike XCO starts
12:00 Under 12 Stage Race starts
13:00 Adult & Youth Stage Race starts
16:00 Adult and Youth E-Bike Challenge starts
Sunday
09:15 Emergency Services Open Race starts
09:30 Sport & Super Vet Men’s Race starts
11:00 Under 12’s Skills Challenge and Race starts
11:00 Youth Race starts
13:00 Beginners & Balance Bike Race starts
13:45 Emergency Services Female Race starts
13:45 Women’s Race (all categories) starts
15:15 Elite, Expert, Junior, Vet & Grand Vet Race starts
Coaching Session
For the coaching session, you will be split into groups based on age, ability and gender. Experienced coaches will take the groups through techniques and tactics to improve your riding.
Entering any event over the weekend gives you free access to coaching. If you haven't entered, the session will cost £10.
Places are limited, so message the organiser to secure your place.
FAQs
Do I have to be an experienced mountain biker to enter the Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender?
No, this event has races and challenges for all ages and abilities, with no experience required.
Is there parking at the Crank It Lee Quarry Weekender?
Yes, parking is available at Futures Park at the bottom of the quarry.
