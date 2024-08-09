Galloway ReCycle Sportive

Starting and finishing at the Kirkcudbright Church Hall in St Mary Street all three of these routes take riders through a variety of quiet, beautiful scenery along the coast, beside lochs, through woodland and up and down some fantastic hills.

All routes will be clearly way-marked and marshalled to ensure you stay on the correct course.

Route 78 starts in Kirkcudbright (caution) and follows the B727 northeast through Gelston bearing left signposted Dalbeattie joining the A745 at Buittle where turn left into Castle Douglas. Right at the roundabout (caution) then immediately left at the pedestrian crossing. Forward at the next crossroad through Clarebrand then down (caution) to Old Bridge of Urr where you turn left when joining the B794 then left again when joining the A712. Continue through Corsock and Balmaclellan to join the A713 (caution) at Ken Bridge turn right and then immediately left into New Galloway. In the town centre (Feed station) turn right (caution) onto the A762, left at Glenlee (by the bridge) then left again up the hill before the Power Station. Turning left onto the A712 and Queens Way returning to New Galloway. At New Galloway trun right. At Laurieston turn left onto the B795, crossing the bottom of Loch Ken at Glenlochar to turn right onto the A713 (caution) into Castle Douglas (café and refreshments available). Right in the town centre out alongside Carlingwark Loch left passing Threave House entrance and on to Gelston. Across the crossroads and down to join the A711, turn right and follow on through Auchencairn and Dundrennan with fabulous views over the Solway with the mountains of the Lake District in the distance and finish back in Kirkcudbright.

Route 67 starts in Kirkcudbright (caution) and follows the B727 northeast through Gelston bearing left signposted Dalbeattie joining the A745 at Buittle where turn left into Castle Douglas. Right at the roundabout (caution) then immediately left at the pedestrian crossing. Forward at the next crossroad through Clarebrand then down (caution) to Old Bridge of Urr where you turn left when joining the B794 then left again when joining the A712. Continue through Corsock and Balmaclellan to join the A713 (caution) at Ken Bridge turn right and then immediately left into New Galloway. Follow A762 through the town centre and follow this road along the west side of the picturesque Loch Ken to Laurieston where we Turn left on the B795. Crossing the bottom of Loch Ken at Glenlochar to turn right on to the A713 (caution) into Castle Douglas (café and refreshments available). Right in the town centre out alongside Carlingwark Loch left passing Threave House entrance and on to Gelston. Across the crossroads and down to join the A711, turn right and follow on through Auchencairn and Dundrennan with fabulous views over the Solway with the mountains of the Lake District in the distance and finish back in Kirkcudbright.

Route 30 starts in Kirkcudbright (caution) and follows the B727 northeast through Gelston bearing left signposted Castle Douglas. Turn left opposite the Douglas Arms Hotel and left again alongside Carlingwark Loch, left passing Threave House entrance and on to Gelston. Across the crossroads and down to join the A711, turn right and follow on through Auchencairn and Dundrennan with fabulous views over the Solway with the mountains of the Lake District in the distance and finish back in Kirkcudbright.