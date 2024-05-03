Malvern Hills Ultra
Malvern Hills Ultra
£15 - £90
About
Take on the Malvern Hills in this Ultra running event. This out-and-back route means once climb to the halfway point at Amberley Hall, the rest of the course is a slow decline to the finish. Run either 22, 30, 37 or 45 miles - the further you run the bigger your medal.
Sat, 4 May 2024
Upper Colwall, United Kingdom
4.8(2 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Sally's Place, Wynds Point, Jubilee Dr, Upper Colwall, Malvern WR13 6DW, UK
Start times
Saturday, 4 May 2024
Transport: TBCDefer to 2024: TBCTransfer to another runner: TBCUpgrade to a bigger distance: TBC45 Miles: 7:00 am37 Miles: 8:30 am30 Miles: 9:45 am22 Miles: 11:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Malvern Hills Ultra
22 Miles
22mi
£65
30 Miles
30mi
£75
37 Miles
37mi
£80
45 Miles
45mi
£90
Route information
This is an out-and-back route with all distances ending at Sally's Place.
Each race has a different starting point:
- 45 mile - Sally's Place
- 37 mile - The Suckley Post Office
- 30 mile - Admiral Rodney
- 22 mile - Abberley
Checkpoints
There will be various checkpoints across the routes each stocked with various food items and drinks. The checkpoints will be stationed at the following points:
- CP1 - Suckley Post Office (8.8 miles)
- CP2 - The Admiral Rodney (16 miles)
- CP3 - Abberley Hall (22.2 miles)
- CP4 - The Admiral Rodney (28.4 miles)
- CP5 - Suckley Post Office (35.6 miles)
- Finish - Sally's Place (45 miles)
This route is packed with elevation, increasing gradually until the midpoint of Abberley Hall. From here, the elevation will slowly decrease until the finish. The total ascent for the 45-mile route is over 6,000ft.
Organiser route images
What's included
- Finisher's Medal (The size of the finishers medal will increase depending on the distance of the race you enter)
- MHU Technical T-Shirt
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Aid stations
- Hot food available at the finish
- Timelords
- Trophies for top finishers of gender and age categories
How to get there
Sally's Place, Wynds Point, Jubilee Dr, Upper Colwall, Malvern WR13 6DW, UKGet full directions
Transfer
If required, transport for MHU 37, MHU 30 & MHU 22 competitors can be provided to the various start locations which will cost £15.00 per person and you can secure your transport by selecting that option during your booking process. This must be booked before race day by selecting the appropriate ticket at the checkout.
By Train
Corwall station is the closest train station to the start location, situated 2.7 miles away.
Parking
There is parking available next to Sally's Place, at British Camp Car Park.
Event day logistics
07:00 45 mile race starts
08:30 37 mile race starts
09:00 CP1 closes
09:45 30 mile race starts
11:00 22 mile race starts
11:30 CP2 closes
13:30 CP3 closes
16:00 CP4 closes
19:00 CP5 closes
*Please be aware that each race has a different starting point
Race Briefing
There will be a race briefing 15 minutes before the start of each race.
Race Bib
You must collect your race bib on the morning of the event. Please attach it to the front of your top with safety pins (provided).
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be aged 20 and over in order to participate in this event.
Timelords
There will be timelords at this event, whose principal role is to offer navigation assistance and endeavour to complete the race within their given time period of either 11, 12, or 13 hours.
Toilet Facilities
There will be toilets available at the following points:
- Start and Finish (Sally’s Place), there are public toilets available just around the corner, less than a minute's walk.
- At CP1 / CP5 (Suckley Post Office), there will be portable toilets available.
- At CP2 / CP4 (The Admiral Rodney) the entrance toilet will be available, but please remove your shoes if they are muddy.
- At CP3 The turning point for the race, there will be a portable toilet.
Cup-free Event
Please be aware that this event is cup-free, meaning participants will need to bring their own reusable cup or bottle. There will be water jugs at each checkpoint for entrants to fill their cup or bottle.
FAQs
Where will the races for the Malvern Hills Ultra event start?
Each race will have a different start location. The starting points are as follows: 45 mile - Sally's Place; 37 mile - The Suckley Post Office; 30 mile - Admiral Rodney; and, 22 mile - Abberley.
Will there be water stations along the Malvern Hills route?
Yes, there will be water available at every checkpoint along the route. Please note that you must bring your own reusable cup/bottle as this is a cup-free event.
How old must I be to enter the Malvern Hills Ultra?
All entrants for this event must be aged 20 and over.
Reviews
4.8
2 reviews
£15 - £90