Malvern Hills Ultra

This is an out-and-back route with all distances ending at Sally's Place.

Each race has a different starting point:

45 mile - Sally's Place

37 mile - The Suckley Post Office

30 mile - Admiral Rodney

22 mile - Abberley

Checkpoints

There will be various checkpoints across the routes each stocked with various food items and drinks. The checkpoints will be stationed at the following points:

CP1 - Suckley Post Office (8.8 miles)

CP2 - The Admiral Rodney (16 miles)

CP3 - Abberley Hall (22.2 miles)

CP4 - The Admiral Rodney (28.4 miles)

CP5 - Suckley Post Office (35.6 miles)

Finish - Sally's Place (45 miles)

This route is packed with elevation, increasing gradually until the midpoint of Abberley Hall. From here, the elevation will slowly decrease until the finish. The total ascent for the 45-mile route is over 6,000ft.