RunThrough Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k Trail Races
£38 - £87
About
Take on this brand new, exhilarating event from RunThrough set in Snowdonia. With 25k and 53k distances to choose from, you're sure to be challenged as you take on some incredible trails. Enjoy the amazing views as you run and the finisher's medal waiting for you at the finish line.
Sat, 3 Aug 2024
Barmouth, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Porkington Terrace, Barmouth LL42 1LX, UK
Start times
Saturday, 3 Aug 2024
53k: 8:00 am53k (EA Members): 8:00 am53k + £12 T-Shirt: 8:00 am53k + £12 T-Shirt (EA Members): 8:00 am53k Group Booking (6 Places): 8:00 am25k: 10:00 am25k (EA Members): 10:00 am25k + £12 T-Shirt: 10:00 am25k + £12 T-Shirt (EA Members): 10:00 am25k Group Booking (6 Places): 10:00 am
Event summary
25k
25km
£40
25k (EA Members)
25km
£38
25k + £12 T-Shirt
25km
£52
25k + £12 T-Shirt (EA Members)
25km
£50
Route information
This 53k and 25k event in late summer will take you around the beautiful Snowdonia National Park. Starting from Barmouth on the National Park's coast, the route will have stunning scenery, from the coast up to Cader Iris.
This will be a well-marshalled route, so is perfect for both seasoned athletes and first timers. The event begins and finishes on Traeth Abermaw Beach, Barmouth, with both routes heading out over the Barmouth footbridge.
The 53k then joins the Mawddach Trail and ascends Cader Idris before looping back to Barmouth. The 25k takes in the second half of the 50k route with stunning views over Bae Ceredigion and the Llŷn Peninsula.
What's included
- Bespoke Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Water stations
- Marshalled course
- Post-race snacks
- Free event photography
How to get there
Porkington Terrace, Barmouth LL42 1LX, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
Barmouth Station is a short walk from the event HQ.
Event day logistics
08:00 53k starts
10:00 25k starts
19:00 53k cut-off
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Restrictions
Runners for the 25k must be aged 17 and over and 20 and over for the 53k.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on the RunThrough results page after the race.
FAQs
Where can I find my results for the Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k?
Results will be available on www.runthrough.co.uk after the race.
Is there a cut-off time at the Snowdonia Sea2Sky 53k & 25k?
Yes, there will be a cut-off time of 19:00 for the 53k race.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
£38 - £87