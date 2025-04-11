RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2025
RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2025
£20 - £38
About
Post a terrific time and push yourself with this fast 5k or 10k race. Great for beginners and experienced runners alike, the undulating course winds its way through the beautiful Tatton Park in Cheshire. Come to try for a PB or for the finisher's medal and you might even see some deer!
10k, 10k + £12 Event T-Shirt, Group of 6 Booking, and 2 more
Sat, 12 Apr 2025
Knutsford, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
Start times
Saturday 12 Apr 2025
10k: 8:45 am10k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 8:45 amGroup of 6 Booking: 8:45 am5k: 9:00 am5k + £12 Event T-Shirt: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Tatton 5k & 10k – April 2025
10k
10km
£26
10k + £12 Event T-Shirt
10km
£38
5k
5km
£22
5k + £12 Event T-Shirt
5km
£34
Route information
The course takes place in the stunning Tatton Park in the heart of Cheshire.
The undulating course takes place on closed roads and is often described as a fast course. Many competitors have recorded personal bests over the years.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed
- Fully marked and marshalled
- Refreshment station
- Aid station
- Free official event photos
How to get there
Tatton Park Gardens, Mereheath Dr, Knutsford WA16 6QN, UK
By Car
If you are traveling by car, you will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, having turned off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance and there will be marshals present from 6am.
If you are traveling by car, you will need to enter Tatton Park from Ashley Road, having turned off Mereside Road. This is not the usual entrance and there will be marshals present from 6am.
Parking
Car parking is limited so please car share where possible.
By Public Transport
The entrance to Tatton Park is about half a mile from Knutsford Railway Station. Please follow directions to the postcode WA16 6QQ once in the Knutsford area.
Event day logistics
08:45 10k starts
09:05 5k starts
11:00 Event ends
*Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process.
Age Requirements
5k: 11 or older on race day
10k: 15 or older on race day
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Refreshments
There will be a water station at the 5k mark as well as at the finish where there'll also be post race fruit and flapjacks.
*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
Reviews
£20 - £38