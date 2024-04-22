St George’s Day Virtual 2024

Sun April 23rd Race can be completed anytime this day

Charity Runs

Those running for Charity make the commitment that they will raise at minimum of twice the entry fee value for the charity. In addition the money needs to be raised at least four weeks before the event date. Our nominated charity The PAM Foundation.

Confirming your run

You can email Ultra Running your run proof, minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device

Join the Ultra Running Strava group (preferred option)

Upload direct to the Ultra Running Facebook page

Receiving your Medal

Once you have confirmed your distance with Ultra Running, your medal will be sent out to you in the post. For multi-day bookings your medals will be posted out once the final run has been completed.

Postal Charges

For international posting you will need to pay an additional £4.50 per destination.

Patron Saint Series