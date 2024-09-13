The Big Bathe 2024
£36 - £45
About
Take a refreshing dip in the sea and raise money for two worthy charities: Bowel Cancer UK and St Wilfrid's Hospice. Now in its third year, this 750m or 1.5k swim off the sandy beach at West Wittering is a perfect event to add to your sporting calendar this year.
What: In loving memory of Victoria Hall-Hulme, The Big Bathe is an annual charity swim. Taking place at West Wittering beach, West Sussex, swimmers can either participate in a 750m or 1.5km swim and are encouraged to raise as much money as possible for our two charities: Bowel Cancer UK and St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, Bosham. Organised by Victoria’s sister, cousin and friends, the event is run entirely through volunteers with every single penny raised going to these two chosen charities.
Our mission is to bring people together to be brave like Victoria. The Big Bathe is about turning pain into power. Our purpose is to raise as much money and awareness as possible for young people with bowel cancer and support our loving local hospice.
Why: When our beautiful sister, friend and daughter Victoria found out her bowel cancer was terminal in March 2022, at just 32, she so bravely turned her pain into power by organising the inaugural Big Bathe, which took place in July 2022. This event attracted more than 100 swimmers and raised more than £78k. After she tragically died in September that same year, her sister and two best friends rallied together to continue her legacy and fight through their grief: to raise awareness of bowel cancer in young people and to support the local hospice that had cared so lovingly for Victoria and her family in her final weeks of life. The second Big Bathe took place in September 2023, raising more than £62k. In two years, The Big Bathe has raised more than £140k.
Who: The Big Bathe is for everyone. It is not just for Victoria’s friends and family but for the local community, swimmers (slow and fast) from near and far, for anyone who wants to be brave and turn troubles into triumph.
When: This year’s swim is the third annual Big Bathe and will take place on the morning of Saturday 14th September 2024. For more information and updates, please see our Instagram page: @thebigbathe.
1.5k and 750m
Sat, 14 Sept 2024
West Wittering, United Kingdom
4.8(73 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
West Wittering Beach, Pound Rd, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 8AJ, UK
Start times
Saturday 14 Sept 2024
1.5k: 8:30 am750m: 9:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Big Bathe 2024
750m
0.75km
£36
1.5k
1.5km
£45
Route information
This charity swim takes place off West Wittering beach in West Sussex and the route will be visibly marked with large inflatable buoys.
The course will be visibly marked out and will likely take a triangle shape, with each side about 250 metres long. The course and precise start times may be subject to change, depending on the conditions on the day.
What's included
Big Bathe 2024 Swimming Cap
Free parking at West Wittering beach for the full day, worth more than £10
Opportunity to win prizes
All proceeds from the day go towards Bowel Cancer UK and St. Wilfrid's Hospice
Refreshments and merchandise will also be available
Raise more than £500 and receive Big Bathe merchandise (details below)
Join our fundraising team
While fundraising is not compulsory, we strongly encourage you to join our GiveWheel efforts to raise money for these two charities.
For those swimmers who raise more than £500, you will receive some Big Bathe merchandise as a reward for your efforts and support!
How to get there
West Wittering Beach, Pound Rd, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 8AJ, UKGet full directions
Parking
The car park is located: West Wittering Beach, Pound Rd, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 8AJ. Here is a link to the swim and registration location: https://goo.gl/maps/jkCSQCX3qDH6dRsJ6
Accommodation
Participants are recommended to book accommodation as soon as possible and to share lifts where they can. Some accommodation suggestions include:
- Itchenor Sailing Club
- Nunnington Farm, West Wittering
- The Crab & Lobster, Sidlesham
- The Witterings Pub, West Wittering
- The Beach House, West Wittering
- The Premier Inn, Chichester
- The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood
- Wellis & Windbreaks, Holiday rentals for the local area
Event day logistics
More Information
The Big Bathe was the initiative of Victoria Hall-Hulme. Victoria was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021 when she was only 32 years old and when she found out her cancer was terminal in March 2022, she fought with all her strength to raise money and awareness so that other people could be spared and live better and happier lives. The inaugural Big Bathe event took place in July 2022 and raised more than £70,000. In just two years, we have raised more than £140,000.
Victoria sadly passed away in September 2022 at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham. In love for Victoria and all those suffering from bowel cancer, The Big Bathe continues.
Please join us in celebrating Victoria's life and to help raise money and awareness for causes close to her heart.
This will be a joyous day - whether you are a swimmer, in the bowel cancer community or your loved ones have been supported by the dedicated care at St Wilfrid's hospice, come down to the Big Bathe 2024!
Donate
Want to get involved but don't want to swim? Please donate here.
If you would like to join a fundraising team as part of the event, please head to GiveWheel here.
Fundraise
While fundraising is not compulsory, we strongly encourage you to join our GiveWheel efforts to raise money for these two charities.
And for those swimmers who raise more than £500, you will receive some Big Bathe merchandise as a reward for your efforts and support!
FAQs
Do I need to wear a wetsuit for The Big Bathe?
Wetsuits are recommended but not mandatory. The water temperature at this time of year ranges between 17 and 19.5 degrees celcius.
How will I know that my entry for The Big Bathe has been confirmed?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
What time shall I arrive at The Big Bathe?
It is recommended to arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of your race to allow plenty of time to sign-in and collect your race pack. The 1.5km swim will start at 8.30am and the 750m swim will start at 9am. Sign-in will be open from 7.45am and closes twenty minutes before each race start.
Can I donate without participating ?
Donations are welcome and can be done here: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2276/the-big-bathe/
How serious is this event?
This is a fun charity swim. It is recommended you have a basic level of swimming fitness. For example, if you are doing the 750m swim, you should be able to swim 1k in the pool without stopping. We also recommend you acclimatise to the water temperature in advance of the swim.
Will there be lifeguards?
The swim will include water safety (boats and paddleboards) and first aid but as above, this event is for people who are comfortable swimming in the open water.
What if the conditions aren't good enough?
The event will be postponed if the conditions are considered too hazardous. The water safety team will make this call and relay the conditions.
What other details do I need?
All information will be emailed in a race pack in advance of the swim.
Who can I contact if I have any questions?
Please email bigbathehq@gmail.com if you have any questions.
Do I need to pre-register?
Yes. Registrations will not be possible on the day of the swim. The swimming lists will close when we reach our maximum numbers (90 per swim) and/or by midnight on Wednesday 11th September, which ever happens sooner.
Can I change my car registration?
Yes, please email bigbathehq@gmail.com with any changes to cars, ideally in advance of 11th September 2024.
Can I bring my dog to the beach?
From 1st May to mid-September dogs are excluded from the main bathing zone at West Wittering beach, which includes the start and finish line of the Big Bathe. This is also known as the Blue Flag bathing zone, which corresponds to the area in front of the beach huts. They are welcome elsewhere on the beach.
Running in London Parks
