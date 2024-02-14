The Love Run
The Love Run
Event passed
About
Connect with lovers all around the world in this virtual event. Take on this distance when and where it suits you. This event is perfect for event first-timers, as there are no time restraints. After completing your run, you will receive a bespoke love-themed medal.
UK Love Run, Non-UK Love Run, Couple UK Love Run, and 1 more
Wed, 14 Feb 2024
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Wednesday, 14 Feb 2024
UK Love Run: 10:00 amNon-UK Love Run: 10:00 amCouple UK Love Run: 10:00 amCouple Non-UK Love Run: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Love Run
UK Love Run
Non-UK Love Run
Couple UK Love Run
Couple Non-UK Love Run
Route information
Take on the first instalment of this challenge, and prove that you have the power of love on your side. The Love Run challenge allows runners and walkers to achieve their potential. All abilities are welcome to this challenge, and will receive a unique medal in the post - no matter finish time or race length. You can run whatever distance suits you, making this event great for beginners.
This event will take place virtually, meaning you can run anywhere in the world. So either choose your favourite running route, try out something new, or even go on an adventure outside your comfort zone to complete this fun Love Run.
What's included
- Bespoke love-themed Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United Kingdom
Any travel required for your chosen route will be subject to each participant.
Event day logistics
Mon February 14th Love Run opens
Mon February 28th Love Run closes
Virtual Bib
Once you have entered the event, you will be emailed a virtual bib as a keepsake.
Confirming your run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of three ways:
- You can email Ultra Running your run proof, minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group (preferred option)
- Upload direct to the Ultra Running Facebook page
Finisher's Medals
There are three medal options. All of the medals are heart-shaped in the following forms:
- The full medal – £19.95
- Two half medals – £29.95
- One-half medal – £17.95
FAQs
Where can I run The Love Run?
Anywhere in the world. Please note that there will be an additional cost for international postage of your medal.
How can I show the event organiser that I have completed The Love Run?
You can provide evidence of your run to the event organiser by one of three ways. Join the Ultra Running Strava group. Email Ultra Running your run proof, minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device. Upload directly to the Ultra Running Facebook page.
When does The Love Run open and close?
The Love Run will open on 14th February and close on 28th February.
Reviews
