The Virtual Bunny Hop
1 / 7
4 +
The Virtual Bunny Hop
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
About
Soak up the warm spring sunshine in this running event set on the private trails and footpaths of Severn Way. With four distances to choose from, there is a race for seasoned athletes as well as complete beginners. Cross the finish to earn an easter-themed medal.
Half Marathon, Marathon, 5k or 10k, and 2 more
View details
Sun, 31 Mar 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
4.2(16 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
Half Marathon: 10:00 amMarathon: 10:00 am5k or 10k: 10:00 amVirtual 5k or 10k: 10:00 amVirtual Half Marathon: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Bunny Hop
Half Marathon
13.1mi
Marathon
26.2mi
5k or 10k
5km
Virtual 5k or 10k
5km
Route information
Enter this fun virtual race this Easter, taking on a 5k, 10k, half marathon or marathon. As this is a virtual event, the route and distance is entirely up to you. Walk, run or jog your way to the finish line!
All finishers will get a unique medal.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
As this event is virtual, the race location is entirely up to you!
Event day logistics
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be aged 20 and over race day in order to take part.
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
Will I receive a medal for completing the Virtual Bunny Hop?
Absolutely! All finishers will receive a medal, which will be posted out to them once they confirm and upload their results via Strava or email.
What are the age requirements for the Virtual Bunny Hop?
All entrants must be aged 20 and over race day in order to take part.
How do I know my entry is confirmed for the Virtual Bunny Hop?
You will get a confirmation email from Let’s Do This once you have completed the booking process.
Reviews
4.2
16 reviews