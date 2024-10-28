The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7
1 / 2
The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£10 - £185
About
Take on this autumnal virtual run to earn your finisher's medal and get moving this October. Celebrate Guy Fawkes' night by earning a fantastic collection of 7 themed medals. Run a minimum of 5k from anywhere in the world and choose when you would like to run.
UK Entry All 7 Days, International Entry All 7 Days and Charity Option
View details
Mon, 28 Oct 2024
View logistics
United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Every Mile Counts.
Where and when
Location
United Kingdom
Start times
Monday, 28 Oct 2024
UK Entry All 7 Days: 10:00 amInternational Entry All 7 Days: 10:00 amCharity Option: 10:00 am
Event summary
Here are the distances available for The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7
UK Entry All 7 Days
5km
£150
International Entry All 7 Days
5km
£185
Charity Option
5km
£10
Route information
Complete a minimum of 5k over the month of October for this spooky festive treat. If you're feeling up to it run for 7 days across the month and earn all 7 medals. The course is completely up to you so feel free to go wild.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
Race wherever you would like.
Event day logistics
Confirm Your Run
Once you have completed your run, you will need to provide evidence to the event organiser in one of two ways:
- Join the Ultra Running Strava group
- Email Ultra Running your run proof, the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device
Medal
Once your run is verified, your medal will be posted to you.
FAQs
What is the minimum distance I have to cover to earn a medal in The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7?
All participants must run a minimum of 5k to earn themselves a medal.
When does The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7 start?
The time and date is completely up to you, just run 5k or more between the 28th of October and the 3rd of November to be a part of this virtual race.
How can I verify my run for The Virtual Guy Fawkes 7in7?
Either join the Ultra Running Strava group, or email Ultra Running your run proof (the minimum requirement is a photo of your Garmin or similar device).
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£10 - £185