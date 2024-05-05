All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
South West
ChevronRight
Bournemouth
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Bournemouth

2 events found
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Up on the Downs
Booked 19 times this week

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

2. Up on the Downs

Location

Breamore, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(42 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat
Heart
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 events
1
image
🇬🇧