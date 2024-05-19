All Events
10k Runs in South West

94 events found
AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Booked 724 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024

Location

Bristol, Bristol City

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.6

(103 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
MK Festival of Running
Booked 276 times this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

2. MK Festival of Running

Location

Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.6

(110 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £34
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Booked 173 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

3. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Booked 139 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

4. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Booked 125 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

5. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K

Location

Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 111 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

6. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Booking perksRoad
Heart
2024 Great West Run
Booked 67 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

7. 2024 Great West Run

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£5 – £45
Booking perks
Heart
Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run
Booked 57 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
TODAY

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

8. Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run

Location

Weymouth, Dorset

Running

10k

Star4.1

(120 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Booked 41 times this week

Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

9. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March

Location

Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23.33 – £47
Booking perks
Heart
Newbury 10k
Booked 50 times this week

Monday, 27 May 2024

10. Newbury 10k

Location

Newbury

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(167 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
2024 CDF 10K
Booked 58 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

11. 2024 CDF 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£1 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Minchinhampton 10k
Booked 23 times this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
SOON

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

12. Minchinhampton 10k

Location

Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(99 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

13. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Patchway, South Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£25 – £40
Booking perks
Heart
Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Booked 34 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

14. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race

Location

Cocking, West Sussex

Running

10k and more

Star4.9

(178 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £17
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 20 times this week

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

15. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(229 reviews)

Ticket£26 – £36
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Booked 14 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

16. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Booked 13 times this week

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

17. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July

Location

Chichester, West Sussex

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star3.0

(2 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £56
Booking perks
Heart
RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Booked 16 times this week

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

18. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £41
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Hankley Common 10k - March
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 3 DAYS

Tuesday, 5 Mar 2024

19. Hankley Common 10k - March

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.7

(2 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Booked 1 time this week
ENTRIES CLOSE
IN 7 DAYS

Sunday, 10 Mar 2024

20. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K

Location

Pembrey, Carmarthenshire

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(6 reviews)

Ticket£30 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Mortimer 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Monday, 1 Apr 2024

21. Mortimer 10k

Location

Mortimer Common, Berkshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(35 reviews)

Ticket£22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

22. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, 5k

Star3.9

(5 reviews)

Ticket£24 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

23. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.6

(56 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

24. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

5k, 10k and more

Star4.9

(15 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £29
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Hughenden Trail 10K

Saturday, 13 Apr 2024

25. Hughenden Trail 10K

Location

Hughenden, Buckinghamshire

Running

10k

Star4.8

(23 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
The Pendine Sands Races

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

26. The Pendine Sands Races

Location

Pendine, Carmarthenshire

Running

ultramarathon, 10k

Star4.8

(8 reviews)

Ticket£29 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat beach
Heart
Eastnor Mud Bath

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

27. Eastnor Mud Bath

Location

Eastnor, Herefordshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

28. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Exmouth, Devon

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.5

(23 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £33
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 5 May 2024

29. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon

Location

Manswood, Dorset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k

Star4.2

(123 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 11 May 2024

30. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Ludgershall, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.7

(14 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £30
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Scorpion Run
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 12 May 2024

31. The Scorpion Run

Location

Coleford, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(72 reviews)

Ticket£18
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

32. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
The Ridge Off Roader
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

33. The Ridge Off Roader

Location

Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Star4.9

(91 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
10k Guided Sunset Run - Overton

Friday, 24 May 2024

34. 10k Guided Sunset Run - Overton

Location

Overton, Hampshire

Running

10k

Star4.8

(8 reviews)

Ticket£12.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Race For Men Salisbury
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

35. Race For Men Salisbury

Location

Salisbury, Wiltshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£7 – £23.40
Booking perks
Heart
Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 26 May 2024

36. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon

Location

Taunton, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon

Star4.7

(60 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Burrator 10k
Booked 12 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

37. Burrator 10k

Location

Yelverton, Devon

Running

10k and more

Ticket£8 – £25
Booking perksGreat sceneryRoad
Heart
Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

38. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June

Location

Bath, Bath and North East Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, 5k and more

Star4.7

(38 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Green Park Reading 10k

Sunday, 2 Jun 2024

39. Green Park Reading 10k

Location

Reading, Berkshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.6

(19 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Heart
Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

40. Cheddar Gorge Challenge

Location

Blagdon, Somerset

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.9

(23 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £70
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Hankley Common Sunset 10k - June

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

41. Hankley Common Sunset 10k - June

Location

Godalming, Surrey

Running

10k

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£16
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
The Dilton Dash

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

42. The Dilton Dash

Location

Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(15 reviews)

Ticket£6 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Booked 7 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

43. Southampton Running Festival June 2024

Location

Southampton, Southampton

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
Play In The Wild Pub Run

Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024

44. Play In The Wild Pub Run

Location

Turville, Buckinghamshire

Running

10k

Ticket£12
Booking perks
Heart
Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Booked 8 times this week

Sunday, 23 Jun 2024

45. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile

Location

Westonbirt, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.5

(100 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Exeter 10k River Run 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Friday, 28 Jun 2024

46. Exeter 10k River Run 2024

Location

Exeter, Devon

Running

10k

Star4.9

(18 reviews)

Ticket£18 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

47. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
The Balmy Bicton 10k

Sunday, 7 Jul 2024

48. The Balmy Bicton 10k

Location

East Budleigh, Devon

Running

10k

Star4.9

(10 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
