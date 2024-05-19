Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
10k Runs in South West
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Bristol Run 2024
Bristol, Bristol City
half marathon, 10k and more
(103 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
2. MK Festival of Running
Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(110 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
3. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
4. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
5. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
6. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
7. 2024 Great West Run
Exeter, Devon
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
8. Weymouth Bay 10k Charity Fun Run
Weymouth, Dorset
10k
(120 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
9. Henley River 10k and Half Marathon - March
Henley-on-Thames, Berkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Monday, 27 May 2024
10. Newbury 10k
Newbury
10k and more
(167 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
11. 2024 CDF 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
12. Minchinhampton 10k
Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire
10k and more
(99 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
13. North Bristol Brabazon Half Marathon & 10k
Patchway, South Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 5 May 2024
14. Midhurst Milers Cocking 10k Trail Race
Cocking, West Sussex
10k and more
(178 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
15. South Downs Half Marathon & 10k
Waterlooville, Hampshire
half marathon, 10k
(229 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
16. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
17. Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit Races & Duathlon - July
Chichester, West Sussex
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
18. RunThrough Southampton 10k at St Mary's Stadium
Southampton, Southampton
10k and more
Tuesday, 5 Mar 2024
19. Hankley Common 10k - March
Godalming, Surrey
10k
(2 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
20. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Monday, 1 Apr 2024
21. Mortimer 10k
Mortimer Common, Berkshire
10k
(35 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
22. Night Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, 5k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
23. ABP Southampton Marathon 2024
Southampton, Southampton
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
24. Bath Skyline 5k & 10k - April
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
5k, 10k and more
(15 reviews)
Saturday, 13 Apr 2024
25. Hughenden Trail 10K
Hughenden, Buckinghamshire
10k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
26. The Pendine Sands Races
Pendine, Carmarthenshire
ultramarathon, 10k
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
27. Eastnor Mud Bath
Eastnor, Herefordshire
10k and more
(32 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
28. The Maer 10k & Half Marathon
Exmouth, Devon
half marathon, 10k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
29. Bluebell Bash 5k, 10k and Half Marathon
Manswood, Dorset
10k, half marathon, 5k
(123 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
30. Collingbourne Half Marathon & 10k
Ludgershall, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k
(14 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
31. The Scorpion Run
Coleford, Gloucestershire
10k and more
(72 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
32. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
33. The Ridge Off Roader
Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire
half marathon, 10k
(91 reviews)
Friday, 24 May 2024
34. 10k Guided Sunset Run - Overton
Overton, Hampshire
10k
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
35. Race For Men Salisbury
Salisbury, Wiltshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
36. Taunton Trail Run - 10k & Half Marathon
Taunton, Somerset
10k, half marathon
(60 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
37. Burrator 10k
Yelverton, Devon
10k and more
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
38. Bath Two Tunnels Railway Races – June
Bath, Bath and North East Somerset
10k, half marathon, 5k and more
(38 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
39. Green Park Reading 10k
Reading, Berkshire
10k and more
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
40. Cheddar Gorge Challenge
Blagdon, Somerset
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(23 reviews)
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
41. Hankley Common Sunset 10k - June
Godalming, Surrey
10k
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
42. The Dilton Dash
Dilton Marsh, Wiltshire
10k and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
43. Southampton Running Festival June 2024
Southampton, Southampton
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Wednesday, 19 Jun 2024
44. Play In The Wild Pub Run
Turville, Buckinghamshire
10k
Sunday, 23 Jun 2024
45. Westonbirt Arboretum Half Marathon, 10km, 5km & 1 Mile
Westonbirt, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(100 reviews)
Friday, 28 Jun 2024
46. Exeter 10k River Run 2024
Exeter, Devon
10k
(18 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
47. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
48. The Balmy Bicton 10k
East Budleigh, Devon
10k
(10 reviews)