All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
Wales
ChevronRight
Cardiff
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Cardiff

4 events found
2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Booked 173 times this week

Sunday, 19 May 2024

1. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£10 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Booked 139 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K

Location

Newport, Newport

Running

10k

Ticket£26 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
2024 CDF 10K
Booked 58 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

3. 2024 CDF 10K

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

10k

Ticket£1 – £30
Booking perks
Heart
Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 29 Jun 2024

4. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon

Location

Cardiff, Cardiff

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon

Star4.6

(44 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Heart
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events
1
image
🇬🇧