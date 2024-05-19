All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
Wales
Cardiff
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
10k Runs in Cardiff
4 events found
Booked 173 times this week
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
£10 – £30
Booking perks
Booked 139 times this week
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
£26 – £28
Booking perks
Booked 58 times this week
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
3. 2024 CDF 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
£1 – £30
Booking perks
Booked 2 times this week
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
4. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
4.6
(44 reviews)
£22 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 events