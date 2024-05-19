Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Wales
Sunday, 19 May 2024
1. 2024 Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. 2024 ABP Newport Wales 10K
Newport, Newport
10k
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
3. 2024 Ogi Porthcawl 10K
Porthcawl, Bridgend County Borough
10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
4. Welshpool 10k 2024
Welshpool, Powys
10k
(396 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
5. Wrexham 10k
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
10k
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
6. 2024 CDF 10K
Cardiff, Cardiff
10k
Saturday, 9 Mar 2024
7. Loggerheads Trail 10k & 5k 2024
Mold, Denbighshire
10k, 5k
(27 reviews)
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
9. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Upton Magna, Shropshire
10k
(81 reviews)
Sunday, 26 May 2024
10. Newtown 10k Run 2024
Newtown, Powys
10k
(189 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
11. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Abersoch, Gwynedd
10k and more
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Jun 2024
12. Jubilee Bridge 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race 2024
Borough of Halton, Borough of Halton
10k, half marathon and more
(166 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Jul 2024
13. RunThrough Cheshire 10k & 10 Mile - July
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, 10 miles and more
(123 reviews)
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
14. 4th Annual Multi Terrain Races - Solo 5k, 10K & 20K, Canicross 5K, 10K & 20K
Pembrey, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k and more
(6 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
15. The Pendine Sands Races
Pendine, Carmarthenshire
ultramarathon, 10k
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 29 Jun 2024
16. Conquer Cardiff Summer 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon
Cardiff, Cardiff
5k, 10k, half marathon
(44 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
17. Lake Vyrnwy 10k
Llanwddyn, Powys
10k
Saturday, 6 Jul 2024
18. RunThrough Stanley Park Liverpool 5k & 10k - July 2024
Liverpool, Merseyside
5k, 10k
(65 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
19. Wye Valley Tunnel Run
Sedbury, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(53 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
20. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Saturday, 17 Aug 2024
21. Chepstow Racecourse 5k, 10k & Half Marathon - August 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
22. Hawarden Estate Trail 5k & 10k
Hawarden, Flintshire
10k, 5k
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
23. DEFEAT DELAMERE RUN 2024
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(38 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
24. Town to Tower 10k
Ruthin, Denbighshire
10k
(11 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
25. Wem 10k
Wem, Shropshire
10k
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
26. Oswestry 10k 2024
Oswestry, Shropshire
10k
(406 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
27. Delamere Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Delamere, Cheshire West and Chester
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Friday, 27 Dec 2024
28. The 17th Sunrise to Sunset Challenge
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 2 Feb 2025
29. Icing on the Cake Trail Run
Church Stretton, Shropshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
30. Bishop's Castle 10K 2023
Bishops Castle, Shropshire
10k
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
31. Chepstow Steeplechase 2024
Chepstow, Monmouthshire
10k, 5k
Sunday, 10 Mar 2024
32. MBNA Chester 10k
Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10k
(40 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
33. Swansea Trail Half Marathon
Penrice, Swansea
half marathon, 10k
(51 reviews)
Saturday, 11 May 2024
34. Swansea Epic Trail 10k
Penllergaer, Swansea
10k
(151 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
35. Brechfa Trail Half Marathon, 10k and 5k
Carmarthenshire, Carmarthenshire
5k, 10k, half marathon
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
36. Tenby 10k 2024
Tenby, Pembrokeshire
10k
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
37. Buff Epic Trail 10k 2024
Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
10k
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
38. Inflatable 5k - Swansea
Swansea, Swansea
5k, 10k
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
39. Run The Trails Margam
Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot Principle Area
10k