All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
West Midlands
ChevronRight
Coventry
CloseSelect sport
CloseSelect distance
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Coventry

6 events found
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Booked 23 times this week

Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Booked 4 times this week

Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(78 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

Location

Solihull, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.4

(264 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - March

Saturday, 23 Mar 2024

Location

Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(64 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Heart
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 events
1
image
🇬🇧