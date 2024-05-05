Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
From our partners
10k Runs in West Midlands
Sunday, 5 May 2024
1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(314 reviews)
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
2. Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Wolverhampton, West Midlands
10k
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024
3. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Gloucester, Gloucestershire
10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
4. HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k
Nantwich, Cheshire East
10k
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024
5. Welshpool 10k 2024
Welshpool, Powys
10k
(396 reviews)
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
6. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(201 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
7. Wrexham 10k
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
10k
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024
8. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area
5k, 10k
(182 reviews)
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
9. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
10. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Upton Magna, Shropshire
10k
(81 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
11. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
half marathon, 5k, 10k and more
(179 reviews)
Saturday, 18 May 2024
12. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Rugby, Warwickshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 26 May 2024
13. Newtown 10k Run 2024
Newtown, Powys
10k
(189 reviews)
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
14. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Abersoch, Gwynedd
10k and more
(4 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
15. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Prestbury, Gloucestershire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
16. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
10k and more
Friday, 8 Mar 2024
17. The CODopoly Triple Challenge
Coalport, Telford and Wrekin
half marathon, marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
18. Eastnor Mud Bath
Eastnor, Herefordshire
10k and more
(32 reviews)
Sunday, 12 May 2024
19. Market Drayton 10k 2024
Market Drayton, Shropshire
10k and more
Sunday, 12 May 2024
20. The Scorpion Run
Coleford, Gloucestershire
10k and more
(72 reviews)
Sunday, 19 May 2024
21. Four Farms Challenge 2024
Deddington, Oxfordshire
10k, 5k and more
(49 reviews)
Saturday, 8 Jun 2024
22. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
23. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Redditch, Worcestershire
10k, half marathon and more
(92 reviews)
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
24. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
25. The Snickerthon
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(19 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
26. Lake Vyrnwy 10k
Llanwddyn, Powys
10k
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024
27. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(78 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024
28. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Birmingham, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
29. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(25 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
30. Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Nottingham, Nottingham
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
31. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(8 reviews)
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024
32. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Solihull, West Midlands
half marathon, 10k and more
(264 reviews)
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024
33. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Derby, Derbyshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(74 reviews)
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024
34. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(55 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
35. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run
Worcester, Worcestershire
half marathon, 10k and more
(23 reviews)
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024
36. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Birmingham, West Midlands
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(48 reviews)
Sunday, 22 Sept 2024
37. Yabba Dabba Do
Burntwood, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(5 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
38. Wem 10k
Wem, Shropshire
10k
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
39. Alcester 10k
Alcester, Warwickshire
10k and more
(213 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
40. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
41. Oswestry 10k 2024
Oswestry, Shropshire
10k
(406 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
42. The Pumpkin Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
marathon, half marathon, 10k
(1 reviews)
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
43. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
44. The November Nightmare
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon
(3 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
45. Redditch Kingfisher 10k
Redditch, Worcestershire
10k and more
(61 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
46. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Prestwold, Leicestershire
10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(56 reviews)
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
47. Weston Park 10k & 5k
Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire
10k, 5k
(73 reviews)
Saturday, 23 Nov 2024
48. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024
Rugby, Warwickshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
(119 reviews)