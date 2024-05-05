All Events
10k Runs in West Midlands

62 events found
AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024
Sunday, 5 May 2024

1. AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.5

(314 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Great atmosphereRoad
Wolverhampton 10k 2024
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

2. Wolverhampton 10k 2024

Location

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Running

10k

Ticket£23.33 – £42
Booking perks
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k
Sunday, 31 Mar 2024

3. Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£23.33 – £46
Road
HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

4. HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k

Location

Nantwich, Cheshire East

Running

10k

Ticket£18.30 – £38
Booking perks
Welshpool 10k 2024
Sunday, 24 Mar 2024

5. Welshpool 10k 2024

Location

Welshpool, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.8

(396 reviews)

Ticket£21.50 – £23.50
Great atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

6. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Wrexham 10k
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

7. Wrexham 10k

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

10k

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Flat road
Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024
Saturday, 16 Mar 2024

8. Brynkinalt Running Festival 2024

Location

Wrexham, Wrexham Principal Area

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.7

(182 reviews)

Ticket£15.49 – £20.49
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

9. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

10. Shrewsbury Point 2 Point 10k

Location

Upton Magna, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.6

(81 reviews)

Ticket£17 – £23
Great atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

11. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - May 2024

Location

The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 5k, 10k and more

Star4.6

(179 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Great atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May
Saturday, 18 May 2024

12. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - May

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Great sceneryFlat road
Newtown 10k Run 2024
Sunday, 26 May 2024

13. Newtown 10k Run 2024

Location

Newtown, Powys

Running

10k

Star4.9

(189 reviews)

Ticket£21.99 – £23.99
Great atmosphereRoad
ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

14. ABERSOCH 10k & 3K Beach Race

Location

Abersoch, Gwynedd

Running

10k and more

Star4.8

(4 reviews)

Ticket£12 – £27
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

15. RunThrough Cheltenham Running Festival 5k, 10k, Half Marathon & Juniors

Location

Prestbury, Gloucestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perks
Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

16. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£20 – £54
Road
The CODopoly Triple Challenge
IN 6 DAYS

Friday, 8 Mar 2024

17. The CODopoly Triple Challenge

Location

Coalport, Telford and Wrekin

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£20 – £110
Booking perks
Eastnor Mud Bath

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

18. Eastnor Mud Bath

Location

Eastnor, Herefordshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(32 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £35
Great atmosphereTrail
Market Drayton 10k 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

19. Market Drayton 10k 2024

Location

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5.25 – £24.75
Booking perks
The Scorpion Run
Sunday, 12 May 2024

20. The Scorpion Run

Location

Coleford, Gloucestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(72 reviews)

Ticket£18
Great atmosphereTrail
Four Farms Challenge 2024
Sunday, 19 May 2024

21. Four Farms Challenge 2024

Location

Deddington, Oxfordshire

Running

10k, 5k and more

Star4.9

(49 reviews)

Ticket£7.50 – £25
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Saturday, 8 Jun 2024

22. Divorce Day Defib Fundraiser

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.5

(5 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat
Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

23. Run Redditch 10k, Half Marathon & Kids Race 2024

Location

Redditch, Worcestershire

Running

10k, half marathon and more

Star4.4

(92 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereHilly road
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

24. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
The Snickerthon
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

25. The Snickerthon

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.3

(19 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Lake Vyrnwy 10k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

26. Lake Vyrnwy 10k

Location

Llanwddyn, Powys

Running

10k

Ticket£23.50
Booking perks
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July
Saturday, 20 Jul 2024

27. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - July

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.6

(78 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024
Sunday, 21 Jul 2024

28. Birmingham Running Festival - July 2024

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perks
CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

29. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(25 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Nottingham Running Festival 2024
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

30. Nottingham Running Festival 2024

Location

Nottingham, Nottingham

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£5 – £42
Booking perksFlat
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

31. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tribute Marathon

Location

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.6

(8 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024
Sunday, 11 Aug 2024

32. RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon & 10k 2024

Location

Solihull, West Midlands

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.4

(264 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £44
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024
Sunday, 25 Aug 2024

33. RunThrough Derby Running Festival 2024

Location

Derby, Derbyshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(74 reviews)

Ticket£23.33 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024
Saturday, 14 Sept 2024

34. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - September 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(55 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

35. Worcester City Run - Half Marathon, 10K & Junior Run

Location

Worcester, Worcestershire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.8

(23 reviews)

Ticket£8 – £38.50
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September
Sunday, 15 Sept 2024

36. RunThrough Birmingham Running Festival - September

Location

Birmingham, West Midlands

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(48 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £32
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Yabba Dabba Do

Sunday, 22 Sept 2024

37. Yabba Dabba Do

Location

Burntwood, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.8

(5 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Wem 10k
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

38. Wem 10k

Location

Wem, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.3

(36 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £20
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Alcester 10k

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

39. Alcester 10k

Location

Alcester, Warwickshire

Running

10k and more

Star4.7

(213 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

40. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Oswestry 10k 2024
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

41. Oswestry 10k 2024

Location

Oswestry, Shropshire

Running

10k

Star4.9

(406 reviews)

Ticket£22 – £24
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
The Pumpkin Marathon

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

42. The Pumpkin Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star5.0

(1 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

43. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
The November Nightmare

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

44. The November Nightmare

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.0

(3 reviews)

Ticket£28 – £300
Booking perksGreat atmosphere
Redditch Kingfisher 10k

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

45. Redditch Kingfisher 10k

Location

Redditch, Worcestershire

Running

10k and more

Star4.6

(61 reviews)

Ticket£25 – £27
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

46. RunThrough Leicestershire Running Festival 2024

Location

Prestwold, Leicestershire

Running

10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.3

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £42
Booking perksGreat atmosphereRoad
Weston Park 10k & 5k

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

47. Weston Park 10k & 5k

Location

Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(73 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Saturday, 23 Nov 2024

48. RunThrough Draycote Water Running Festival - November 2024

Location

Rugby, Warwickshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(119 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat road
