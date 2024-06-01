All Events
10k Runs in Sheffield
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
4.8
(255 reviews)
£35 – £75
Great atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Booked 44 times this week
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
2. Mansfield 10k
Mansfield
10k and more
£5 – £38
Booking perks
Booked 26 times this week
Saturday, 20 Apr 2024
3. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Booked 6 times this week
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
4. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
£21.70 – £28
Booking perks
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
5. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
4.6
(39 reviews)
£5 – £29.99
Great atmosphereTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 26 Oct 2024
6. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
4.7
(56 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Saturday, 7 Dec 2024
7. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024
Derbyshire, Derbyshire
half marathon, 10k and more
4.7
(69 reviews)
£21.67 – £28
Great atmosphereFlat trail
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
8. Wayfinder Navigation Run - March
Longshaw, South Yorkshire
10k
Trail
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
9. Edale Skyline Guided Run
Hope, Derbyshire
10k
£35
Booking perks
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
10. Peak District Trail Running Weekend
Bamford, Derbyshire
10k
£240 – £270
Booking perks
