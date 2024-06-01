All Events
10k Runs in Sheffield

10 events found
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

1. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Mansfield 10k
Booked 44 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

2. Mansfield 10k

Location

Mansfield

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £38
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April
Booked 26 times this week

Saturday, 20 Apr 2024

3. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - April

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June
Booked 6 times this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

4. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - June

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£21.70 – £28
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

5. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 26 Oct 2024

6. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - October 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(56 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024

Saturday, 7 Dec 2024

7. RunThrough Carsington Water Half Marathon & 10k - December 2024

Location

Derbyshire, Derbyshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Star4.7

(69 reviews)

Ticket£21.67 – £28
Wayfinder Navigation Run - March

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

8. Wayfinder Navigation Run - March

Location

Longshaw, South Yorkshire

Running

10k

Edale Skyline Guided Run

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

9. Edale Skyline Guided Run

Location

Hope, Derbyshire

Running

10k

Ticket£35
Peak District Trail Running Weekend

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

10. Peak District Trail Running Weekend

Location

Bamford, Derbyshire

Running

10k

Ticket£240 – £270
