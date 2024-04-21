Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
10k Runs in Yorkshire and the Humber
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 28 Apr 2024
2. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k and more
Saturday, 1 Jun 2024
3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Bakewell, Derbyshire
10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(255 reviews)
Sunday, 8 Sept 2024
4. Mansfield 10k
Mansfield
10k and more
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
5. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire
10k, ultramarathon and more
Thursday, 28 Mar 2024
6. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Hebden, North Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k and more
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
7. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(31 reviews)
Sunday, 21 Apr 2024
8. Brighouse 10k
Brighouse, West Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 9 Jun 2024
9. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Gargrave, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
(60 reviews)
Thursday, 13 Jun 2024
10. The X-Trail 10k
Oldham, Greater Manchester
10k
(24 reviews)
Sunday, 16 Jun 2024
11. Summer Extravaganza 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more
Saturday, 22 Jun 2024
12. The School Run
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
13. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 30 Jun 2024
14. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
15. The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more
(74 reviews)
Sunday, 4 Aug 2024
16. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
(49 reviews)
Sunday, 18 Aug 2024
17. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
Sunday, 1 Sept 2024
18. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire
10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(66 reviews)
Saturday, 28 Sept 2024
19. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Holmbridge, West Yorkshire
10k, half marathon
Sunday, 29 Sept 2024
20. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Shipley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(62 reviews)
Saturday, 5 Oct 2024
21. John's April Fool Backwards
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
22. HARP Mud Run
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
10k, 5k
(39 reviews)
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
23. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
24. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Leeds, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Nov 2024
25. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Knaresborough, North Yorkshire
10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 1 Dec 2024
26. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024
Bingley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more
Saturday, 14 Dec 2024
27. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024
Leeds, West Yorkshire
marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more
(105 reviews)
Sunday, 29 Dec 2024
28. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire
half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k
(17 reviews)
Sunday, 5 Jan 2025
29. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025
Shipley, West Yorkshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more
(62 reviews)
Sunday, 12 Jan 2025
30. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025
Skipton, North Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more
(158 reviews)
Sunday, 3 Mar 2024
31. Wayfinder Navigation Run - March
Longshaw, South Yorkshire
10k
Sunday, 17 Mar 2024
32. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Leeds, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more
(36 reviews)
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
33. Defy Dalby
Pickering, North Yorkshire
5k, 10k
(13 reviews)
Saturday, 6 Apr 2024
34. John's April Fools Frollick
Bingley, West Yorkshire
ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k
(15 reviews)
Sunday, 7 Apr 2024
35. Edale Skyline Guided Run
Hope, Derbyshire
10k
Friday, 12 Apr 2024
36. Peak District Trail Running Weekend
Bamford, Derbyshire
10k
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
37. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k
Sunday, 6 Oct 2024
38. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K
Leeds, West Yorkshire
half marathon, 10k