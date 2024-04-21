All Events
ChevronRight
Running Events
ChevronRight
10k Runs
ChevronRight
Yorkshire and the Humber
CloseSelect sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
CloseSelect distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
CloseSelect date
Select month(s)
MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Search
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Tick
Best price guarantee

From our partners

Jump to: UK 5ks  •  UK 10ks  •  UK Marathons  •  London Running  •  London Half Marathons

10k Runs in Yorkshire and the Humber

38 events found
2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival
Booked 86 times this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

1. 2024 RunThrough Leeds Running Festival

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perks
Heart
East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024
Booked 65 times this week

Sunday, 28 Apr 2024

2. East Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10k - April 2024

Location

Skirlaugh, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£26.67 – £44
Booking perks
Heart
The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024
Booked 54 times this week

Saturday, 1 Jun 2024

3. The Maverick Peaks Merlin Ultra 2024

Location

Bakewell, Derbyshire

Running

10k, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.8

(255 reviews)

Ticket£35 – £75
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryHilly trail
Heart
Mansfield 10k
Booked 44 times this week

Sunday, 8 Sept 2024

4. Mansfield 10k

Location

Mansfield

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5 – £38
Booking perks
Heart
Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Booked 15 times this week

Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

5. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024

Location

Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire

Running

10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£33 – £82
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4
Booked 3 times this week

Thursday, 28 Mar 2024

6. Grimwith Reservoir Run Day 4

Location

Hebden, North Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k and more

Ticket£23 – £41
Booking perksFlat
Heart
I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024
Booked 10 times this week

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

7. I'll 'Sithee' at the Slawit Sweetathon Slog 2024

Location

Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.3

(31 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Brighouse 10k
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 21 Apr 2024

8. Brighouse 10k

Location

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£18
Booking perks
Heart
The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024
Booked 11 times this week

Sunday, 9 Jun 2024

9. The Glorious Gargrave Gallop 2024

Location

Gargrave, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Star4.4

(60 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
The X-Trail 10k

Thursday, 13 Jun 2024

10. The X-Trail 10k

Location

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Running

10k

Star4.6

(24 reviews)

Ticket£21 – £23
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Summer Extravaganza 2024
Booked 12 times this week

Sunday, 16 Jun 2024

11. Summer Extravaganza 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The School Run
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 22 Jun 2024

12. The School Run

Location

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Running

10k

Ticket£14 – £16
Booking perksHilly trail
Heart
SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

13. SMASH SHERWOOD RUN 2024

Location

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.5

(15 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 30 Jun 2024

14. The Sewerby Ship Inn Shuffle 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
The Sir Titus Summer Trot
Booked 9 times this week

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

15. The Sir Titus Summer Trot

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 5k, 10 miles, 10k and more

Star4.6

(74 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Sunday, 4 Aug 2024

16. Blimey it's Blistering at Bingley Again 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Star4.6

(49 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Leeds Running Festival - August 2024
Booked 5 times this week

Sunday, 18 Aug 2024

17. Leeds Running Festival - August 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Ticket£20 – £26
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024
Booked 6 times this week

Sunday, 1 Sept 2024

18. Hip Hip Hooray it's Hornsea 2024

Location

Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

10k, 5k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.3

(66 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven
Booked 1 time this week

Saturday, 28 Sept 2024

19. The Holme Valley Trail Half Marathon and Stairway to Heaven

Location

Holmbridge, West Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon

Ticket£14 – £21
Booking perksHilly
Heart
Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 29 Sept 2024

20. Autumn Sir Titus Fudge Trudge 2024

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(62 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
John's April Fool Backwards

Saturday, 5 Oct 2024

21. John's April Fool Backwards

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Ticket£23 – £75
Booking perksFlat
Heart
HARP Mud Run

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

22. HARP Mud Run

Location

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(39 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £29.99
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

23. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Location

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Heart
Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run
Booked 3 times this week

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

24. Hubble Bubble Trail Races and the Fearsome Evening Run

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.5

(36 reviews)

Ticket£4 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024
Booked 4 times this week

Sunday, 3 Nov 2024

25. Old Mother Shipton's Soft Shoe Shuffle 2024

Location

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£23 – £55
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Heart
Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Sunday, 1 Dec 2024

26. Do you like my Bingley Baubles 2024

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon and more

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksFlat trail
Heart
Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Saturday, 14 Dec 2024

27. Crikey its the Christmas Cracker 2024

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.7

(105 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024
Booked 2 times this week

Sunday, 29 Dec 2024

28. Bridlington New Year Eve, Eve Bonanza 2024

Location

Sewerby, East Riding of Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, marathon, 10k, 5k

Star4.8

(17 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £41
Booking perksGreat atmosphereGreat sceneryFlat trail
Heart
Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Sunday, 5 Jan 2025

29. Sir Titus Pie n Pickle Plod 2025

Location

Shipley, West Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, marathon, ultramarathon and more

Star4.7

(62 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £58
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Heart
Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Sunday, 12 Jan 2025

30. Skipton Sweetie Surprise Skidaddle 2025

Location

Skipton, North Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, 10k, 5k and more

Star4.4

(158 reviews)

Ticket£15 – £56
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Wayfinder Navigation Run - March

Sunday, 3 Mar 2024

31. Wayfinder Navigation Run - March

Location

Longshaw, South Yorkshire

Running

10k

Trail
Heart
Spring Canal Canter - Day 2
Booked 1 time this week

Sunday, 17 Mar 2024

32. Spring Canal Canter - Day 2

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(36 reviews)

Great atmosphereFlat trail
Heart
Defy Dalby

Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

33. Defy Dalby

Location

Pickering, North Yorkshire

Running

5k, 10k

Star4.9

(13 reviews)

Great atmosphereGreat sceneryTrail
Heart
John's April Fools Frollick

Saturday, 6 Apr 2024

34. John's April Fools Frollick

Location

Bingley, West Yorkshire

Running

ultramarathon, marathon, half marathon, 10k

Star4.4

(15 reviews)

Great atmosphereHilly trail
Heart
Edale Skyline Guided Run

Sunday, 7 Apr 2024

35. Edale Skyline Guided Run

Location

Hope, Derbyshire

Running

10k

Ticket£35
Booking perks
Heart
Peak District Trail Running Weekend

Friday, 12 Apr 2024

36. Peak District Trail Running Weekend

Location

Bamford, Derbyshire

Running

10k

Ticket£240 – £270
Booking perks
Heart
Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

37. Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon & 10k

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£22 – £28
Booking perksTrail
Heart
Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Sunday, 6 Oct 2024

38. Run Yorkshire Roundhay October Half Marathon, 10k & 5K

Location

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Running

half marathon, 10k

Ticket£13 – £28
Booking perks
Heart
Showing 1 - 38 of 38 events
1
image
🇬🇧