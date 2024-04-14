All Events
10k Runs in Stoke

10 events found
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024

1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Star4.7

(201 reviews)

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024

2. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024

Location

Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire

Running

10k, ultramarathon and more

Ticket£33 – £82
Booking perksTrail
Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024

3. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024

Location

Alton, Staffordshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£20 – £54
Booking perksRoad
Market Drayton 10k 2024
Sunday, 12 May 2024

4. Market Drayton 10k 2024

Location

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Running

10k and more

Ticket£5.25 – £24.75
Booking perks
RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Saturday, 27 Jul 2024

5. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July

Location

Knutsford, Cheshire East

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.7

(50 reviews)

Ticket£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Sunday, 28 Jul 2024

6. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, 10 miles and more

Star4.7

(25 reviews)

Ticket£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024

7. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race

Location

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£5 – £28
Booking perks
Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Sunday, 27 Oct 2024

8. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024

Location

Macclesfield, Cheshire East

Running

5k, 10k, half marathon and more

Ticket£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Weston Park 10k & 5k

Sunday, 17 Nov 2024

9. Weston Park 10k & 5k

Location

Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire

Running

10k, 5k

Star4.6

(73 reviews)

Ticket£14 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
The Groundhog Marathon
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024

10. The Groundhog Marathon

Location

Telford, Telford and Wrekin

Running

10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k

Star4.4

(5 reviews)

Great atmosphere
