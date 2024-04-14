All Events
Running Events
10k Runs
West Midlands
Stoke
Select sport
RunningRoad CyclingTriathlonObstacleSwimmingMountain BikingDuathlonSwimRunOtherAdventure RaceAquabikeAquathlonBiathlonQuadrathlonAlpine SkiingClimbingCyclocrossCross Country SkiingHikingHorse RidingKayakingOrienteeringRowingSUPRunCycle
Select distance
5k10kHalf MarathonMarathonUltramarathon10 MilesOther
Select date
Select month(s)MarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuary 2025February 2025
Perks of booking with Let’s Do This
Best price guarantee
From our partners
Jump to: UK 5ks • UK 10ks • UK Marathons • London Running • London Half Marathons
10k Runs in Stoke
10 events found
Booked 49 times this week
Sunday, 14 Apr 2024
1. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
4.7
(201 reviews)
£5 – £28
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat trail
Booked 15 times this week
Sunday, 14 Jul 2024
2. Tittesworth Water 10k, 22k & 50k 2024
Meerbrook, Leek, Staffordshire
10k, ultramarathon and more
£33 – £82
Booking perksTrail
Booked 29 times this week
Saturday, 16 Nov 2024
3. Run Alton Towers 10k & Kids Race 2024
Alton, Staffordshire
10k and more
£20 – £54
Booking perksRoad
Booked 11 times this week
Sunday, 12 May 2024
4. Market Drayton 10k 2024
Market Drayton, Shropshire
10k and more
£5.25 – £24.75
Booking perks
Saturday, 27 Jul 2024
5. RunThrough Tatton 10k & 5k- July
Knutsford, Cheshire East
10k, 5k
4.7
(50 reviews)
£20 – £38
Booking perksGreat atmosphereFlat road
Sunday, 28 Jul 2024
6. CONQUER CANNOCK RUN 2024
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, 10 miles and more
4.7
(25 reviews)
£10 – £40
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 3 times this week
Sunday, 13 Oct 2024
7. RunThrough Cannock Chase Running Festival - 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and Junior Race
Rugeley, Staffordshire
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£5 – £28
Booking perks
Sunday, 27 Oct 2024
8. Macclesfield Running Festival 2024
Macclesfield, Cheshire East
5k, 10k, half marathon and more
£24 – £42
Booking perksRoad
Sunday, 17 Nov 2024
9. Weston Park 10k & 5k
Weston-under-Lizard, Staffordshire
10k, 5k
4.6
(73 reviews)
£14 – £22
Booking perksGreat atmosphereTrail
Booked 1 time this week
Saturday, 2 Mar 2024
10. The Groundhog Marathon
Telford, Telford and Wrekin
10k, half marathon, marathon, 5k
4.4
(5 reviews)
Great atmosphere
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 events